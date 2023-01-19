Read full article on original website
Shiba Inu (SHIB) unveils First Look of Layer 2 Blockchain Shibarium. Does Dogecoin (DOGE) pump signal MEME coins are back, and will Snowfall Protocol (SNW) be the most successful ICO launch of 2023?
In crypto, meme coins have become an alternate investment that has seen good demand and celebrity endorsement over the years. The top meme coins, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are on a rollercoaster ride, with interest around these altcoins igniting, thanks to the bullish push-up. However, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) l is gaining much traction as the most successful ICO of 2023. The multichain asset transfer bridge has shown great potentials that rekindle investors’ hope for a brighter future for blockchain technology. Read on to know why meme coins are pumping and why experts think Snowfall Protocol will grow by 1000x.
New Twitter Coins To Sideline Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) Collaborates With Bugatti, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Continues To Attract Investors
Every morning in the world of cryptocurrency starts with major price fluctuations, new collaborations, and surprising announcements. In this article, we cover the latest news about 3 popular cryptocurrencies – Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). Dogecoin (DOGE) fears being sidelined with the launch of new Twitter Coins.
Binance Announces New Transaction Limit By Fiat Partner – What Could This Mean For BNB?
According to a report by Bloomberg, crypto exchange Binance has announced that one of its fiat trading partners, Signature Bank, will no longer be processing transactions of less than $100,000 as the bank attempts to reduce its exposure to the cryptocurrency market. Binance said this is a broad action affecting...
Solana (SOL) Outperforms Top Coins With 28% Gains On Weekly Chart
Solana (SOL) recovered from the slight pullback yesterday, even when the general crypto market cap dropped today. SOL which has been on an uptrend in the past week saw a 28.44% increase during this time. This increase might be due to combined economic factors and Solana’s growing utility among crypto users.
Bitcoin Short Squeeze May Reach $30,000, Top Crypto Trader Predicts
As Bitcoin breaks out of the $21k level, many crypto analysts have begun projecting further rallies for the asset. One of the famous crypto strategists, Crypto Kaleo, recently gave a high price prediction for the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Addressing his over 550,000 followers on Twitter, Kaleo says BTC is...
Sell Pressure Mounts On Bitcoin As Miners Offload More BTC
CryptoQuant data on January 20 shows an unusually sharp spike in Bitcoin miners’ outflow, an unexpected development considering the solid performance of BTC prices in the past few trading days. Miners’ Position Index (MPI) Rising. The Miners’ Position Index (MPI) is up from -0.85 registered on December 31,...
Cardano (ADA) Creates a Stir with its First Python Smart Contract, Binance (BNB) Cleared for Registration in Sweden, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Soars by 500%
The ever-evolving cryptocurrency space always has a width for more, and three major players are trying to fill that space with their latest developments that have made headlines. Cardano (ADA), Binance (BNB), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) have all made significant advancements that are worth noting. Let’s see how these innovations can bring change to the crypto world.
Dogecoin Price Technicals Suggest DOGE Must Clear $0.920 For Another Rally
Dogecoin is gaining pace above the $0.085 resistance against the US Dollar. DOGE could rise further if there is a close above the $0.092 resistance. DOGE gained pace and traded above the $0.085 resistance against the US dollar. The price is trading above the $0.0850 zone and the 100 simple...
Tron (TRX), Cosmos (ATOM), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) – Three Tokens Resisting the Bear Market
Despite most cryptocurrencies having lost over 90% of their value over the last couple of months, Cosmos (ATOM) and Tron (TRX) have resisted the bear market, being down around 70% and 50%, respectively. On the other hand, we have Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which managed to skyrocket by over 980% in December 2022, and analysts are now predicting the token will surge by more than 6,000% in 2023.
This Bitcoin On-Chain Reading Confirms The Rally Is Getting Started
After 216 days, the Bitcoin Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio finally broke above 1, making this accumulation the second longest after it took BTC prices 300 days to bottom up after the bear run of 2014-2015. It also signals the likelihood of another refreshing BTC rally after gains of last week.
Metacade – World’s First Metaverse Play-To-Earn Arcade – Raised Over $3 Million in Its Presale Phase 1 – Buy Now Before The Price Rockets
Stage 1 of Metacade’s crypto presale has just sold out. Both the beta phase and phase 1 of the crypto presale have been a major success, as Metacade has raised a total of $3 million in just eight short weeks since the event went live. Phase 1 raised the...
Shiba Inu Shows Aggressiveness With 20% Jump In The Weekly Charts
The altcoin market has been following the major cryptocurrencies in their recent rally. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of those tokens that maintained a solid performance in the last week. According to CoinGecko, SHIB is up 19.5% in the weekly timeframe and over 47% in the monthly at the time...
What Is SingularityNET And Why Is Its AGIX Token Exploding By 116%?
The popularity of artificial intelligence applications has been growing as popular platforms like SingularityNET and ChatGPT become mainstream. With Microsoft investing $10 billion on ChatGPT, we should expect AI applications to become more mainstream in the next few years. AGIX, the native token of the SingularityNET, is capitalizing on this...
Flashbots Wants To Raise $50 Million, But Investors Must Pitch
Flashbots is seeking to raise $50 million with a $1 billion pre-money valuation, according to The Block, citing sources aware of the deal. As they look to crowdfund, it has been revealed that Flashbots is doing a “reverse pitching” where interested investors have to pitch, not the other way around. In this arrangement, investors confident of Flashbots’ prospects must explain, in detail, why they should have a slot in this investment round.
Apple targeting to raise India production share to 25% - minister
NEW DELHI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) wants India to account for up to 25% of its production from about 5%-7% now, the trade minister told a conference on Monday. "Apple, another success story," Piyush Goyal said. "They are already at about 5-7% of their manufacturing in India. If I am not mistaken, they are targeting to go up to 25% of their manufacturing. They launched the most recent models from India, manufactured in India."
Ethereum Price Consolidates Below $1,650 As The Bulls Aim Another Rally
Ethereum climbed further higher above $1,620 against the US Dollar. ETH is consolidating gains and might aim another rally towards the $1,720 level. Ethereum is correcting gains from the $1,655 and $1,665 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $1,600 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was...
StorX Network (SRX) is Now Listed on Coinstore.com.
StorX Network ($SRX) is listed on Coinstore.com – a global cryptocurrency exchange with over 2,300,000 users allowing individuals and institutions to buy, sell, and trade over 1,000 cryptocurrencies. Coinstore.com will offer the SRX community a simple buy/sell crypto feature for beginners, advanced cryptocurrency spots, and futures trading dashboards. The...
XRP Transactions Skyrocket In Australian Top Exchanges
Ripple has reached a new milestone in Australia with its native token, XRP, recording the highest trading volumes on exchanges. With this, Ripple now dominates Australian crypto exchanges as the XRP community anticipates a final court ruling in the lawsuit with the U.S. SEC (Securities And Exchange Commission). The news...
Polkadot Could Present Buying Opportunity As Bullish Outlook Continues
The Polkadot price has breached the $5 resistance mark in the past trading sessions. Over the last 24 hours, DOT has appreciated by 3.8%. The price of Bitcoin has been surging, which has caused other altcoins to also move upward on their respective charts. When Bitcoin crossed the $18,000 price...
Bitcoin Hits $23,000 As Crypto Market Cap Revisits $1 Trillion Mark
Bitcoin, the king of cryptocurrencies, has been crossing multiple crucial resistances since the start of the year. According to CoinGecko, the coin is now up 14% in the weekly timeframe, and trading at $23,008, making BTC break through the $22,000 and $23,000 resistance levels that have limited the crypto’s ascent.
