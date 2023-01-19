ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay bank robbery suspect charged

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man suspected of robbing a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue on January 18, 2023, has been charged. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office charged Mark Vogel, 61, on January 20, 2023:. • Robbery of a Financial Institution.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

No Foul Play Expected in Marinette County Missing Case

MARINETTE, WI (WLUK) — The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says there is no indication of foul play related to a man who has not been seen for more than a week. Investigators say Theodore (Teddy) Egge, 35, was last seen January 13th walking southbound on Northway Drive from Benson Lake Road, asking for directions to Boat Landing 7 Road in the Athelstane area.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fond du Lac fatal crash, 'repeat drunk driver' gets $1M bond

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - An Oshkosh man charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle had cash bond set at $1 million, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced Friday, Jan. 20. In a news release, Toney said 56-year-old Brian Sippel is a "repeat drunk driver"...
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Bond set at 1 Million Dollars for Oshkosh man charged as repeat drunk driver

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Today District Attorney Eric J. Toney announced that cash bond has been set at 1 million dollars for Brian A. Sippel as the defendant was charged with multiple felonies related to an alleged drunk driving crash that occurred in Fond du Lac County on Saturday January 14, 2023 at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Highway 151 above Interstate 41. The preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 26 at 1:30 p.m.
OSHKOSH, WI
101 WIXX

Bank Robbery Carried Out, And Foiled, Within Minutes

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay police arrested a 62-year-old man Wednesday after he allegedly robbed a bank on the city’s west side. The Green Bay Police Department says it received an alarm call around 4:45 p.m. from a bank in the 200 block of S. Military Avenue.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Teenager dies in car crash in Fond du Lac County

TOWNSHIP OF TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies from the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office were called to a crash on Golf Course Drive east of Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah at 3:25am on Saturday, January 21st. Upon arrival, officials found the front seat passenger, a 16-year-old boy...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-21-23 contractor faces theft charges in several counties

A contractor faces theft charges in several counties. Tyler Hansen recently posted $10,000 cash bond in Columbia County. Hansen is charged with theft by contractor. If convicted, Hansen faces up to $25,000 in fines and 10 years in prison. He is also facing theft by contractor charges in Dane, Green and Monroe counties. Hansen has also been charged with theft by false representation in Winnebago County. His initial appearance in this case is scheduled for mid-February.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
101 WIXX

Coast Guard to Close Southern Green Bay for Commercial Traffic

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Coast Guard will be closing southern Green Bay for commercial traffic use. In a press release, the Captain of the Port Sector Lake Michigan will be closing the waters of southern Green Bay to commercial vessel traffic starting on Wednesday, January 25 at noon.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police want to identify person cashing stolen checks

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc police are asking the public for help identifying a person suspected of forging and cashing stolen checks. The checks were taken from a vehicle that was stolen on January 2. Law enforcement recovered the vehicle but the owner realized their checkbook was missing. Several of those stolen checks were forged and cashed at a financial institution in Brown County.
MANITOWOC, WI

