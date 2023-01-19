Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
VIDEO: Wrong-way driver on WIS 29 nearly hits officer, arrested for 3rd OWI and child neglect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A wrong-way driver on WIS 29 nearly hit an officer in central Wisconsin and was arrested for OWI and Neglecting a Child after allegedly leaving a family member’s child home alone. The Wausau Police Department provided the video about the incident on its Facebook...
wiproud.com
Woman arrested for OWI after getting trapped in vehicle tipped on its side in Wisconsin
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman was arrested for OWI – First Offense after officers in Menasha found her trapped inside a vehicle that was tipped on its side next to a power pole. According to the Menasha Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block of...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay bank robbery suspect charged
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man suspected of robbing a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue on January 18, 2023, has been charged. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office charged Mark Vogel, 61, on January 20, 2023:. • Robbery of a Financial Institution.
wtaq.com
No Foul Play Expected in Marinette County Missing Case
MARINETTE, WI (WLUK) — The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says there is no indication of foul play related to a man who has not been seen for more than a week. Investigators say Theodore (Teddy) Egge, 35, was last seen January 13th walking southbound on Northway Drive from Benson Lake Road, asking for directions to Boat Landing 7 Road in the Athelstane area.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man officially charged in bank robbery on city’s west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man has officially been charged after being accused of robbing a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue in the City of Green Bay. Green Bay Police Department says 61-year-old Mark Vogel is being charged with Robbery of a...
wiproud.com
$1 million bond set for Wisconsin man charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bond has been set at $1 million for an Oshkosh man who has been charged with multiple felonies related to an alleged drunken driving crash. According to a release from the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office, Brian A. Sippel has been charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle among other charges.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac fatal crash, 'repeat drunk driver' gets $1M bond
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - An Oshkosh man charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle had cash bond set at $1 million, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced Friday, Jan. 20. In a news release, Toney said 56-year-old Brian Sippel is a "repeat drunk driver"...
wiproud.com
Three Wisconsin teens involved in single-vehicle deadly crash, alcohol a factor
TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One 16-year-old is dead and another faces life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County early Saturday morning. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on January 21 at 3:25 a.m. on Golf Course Drive near Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah.
WBAY Green Bay
Bond set at 1 Million Dollars for Oshkosh man charged as repeat drunk driver
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Today District Attorney Eric J. Toney announced that cash bond has been set at 1 million dollars for Brian A. Sippel as the defendant was charged with multiple felonies related to an alleged drunk driving crash that occurred in Fond du Lac County on Saturday January 14, 2023 at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Highway 151 above Interstate 41. The preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 26 at 1:30 p.m.
101 WIXX
Bank Robbery Carried Out, And Foiled, Within Minutes
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay police arrested a 62-year-old man Wednesday after he allegedly robbed a bank on the city’s west side. The Green Bay Police Department says it received an alarm call around 4:45 p.m. from a bank in the 200 block of S. Military Avenue.
Teen passenger dies after vehicle crash in Taycheedah area Saturday morning
Upon arrival, Deputies identified three individuals in the vehicle and determined the driver had sustained life-threatening injuries.
WBAY Green Bay
Teenager dies in car crash in Fond du Lac County
TOWNSHIP OF TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies from the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office were called to a crash on Golf Course Drive east of Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah at 3:25am on Saturday, January 21st. Upon arrival, officials found the front seat passenger, a 16-year-old boy...
radioplusinfo.com
1-21-23 contractor faces theft charges in several counties
A contractor faces theft charges in several counties. Tyler Hansen recently posted $10,000 cash bond in Columbia County. Hansen is charged with theft by contractor. If convicted, Hansen faces up to $25,000 in fines and 10 years in prison. He is also facing theft by contractor charges in Dane, Green and Monroe counties. Hansen has also been charged with theft by false representation in Winnebago County. His initial appearance in this case is scheduled for mid-February.
101 WIXX
Coast Guard to Close Southern Green Bay for Commercial Traffic
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Coast Guard will be closing southern Green Bay for commercial traffic use. In a press release, the Captain of the Port Sector Lake Michigan will be closing the waters of southern Green Bay to commercial vessel traffic starting on Wednesday, January 25 at noon.
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Police Arrest Four Males After Driving Dangerously and Firing Weapons
Four men were arrested in Sheboygan yesterday afternoon after they were seen driving dangerously and discharging weapons. Officers were sent to the area of North 12th Street and Plath Court just before 3:00 p.m. to investigate a report of dangerous driving and gunshots. The witness reported that the two vehicles...
seehafernews.com
Man Arrested With Stolen Credit Card After Failing to Pay Cab Fare in Manitowoc
A man was arrested in Manitowoc early this morning after he failed to pay cab fare. The cab driver called the Manitowoc Police Department and requested to speak to an officer when a 20-year-old man was unable to pay his fare. The driver informed the responding officer that the man...
Fox11online.com
'It definitely created fear:' Northeast Wisconsin organization reacts to LA mass shooting
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Asian American organizations in Northeast Wisconsin are shaken up by the mass shooting in California. The Northeast Wisconsin Chinese Association celebrated Lunar New Year in Grand Chute on Saturday. Later that night, members of the association were saddened to hear about a fatal mass shooting after a...
WBAY Green Bay
Police want to identify person cashing stolen checks
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc police are asking the public for help identifying a person suspected of forging and cashing stolen checks. The checks were taken from a vehicle that was stolen on January 2. Law enforcement recovered the vehicle but the owner realized their checkbook was missing. Several of those stolen checks were forged and cashed at a financial institution in Brown County.
wiproud.com
‘Somebody knows something’: Parents of missing Wisconsin man speak out
MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s been nearly one week since 35-year-old Theodore W. Egge went missing in Marinette County, and his parents are speaking out. Local 5 News caught up with Ted and Roxanne Egge to talk about their feelings and what they think may have happened to their son.
wtaq.com
Preliminary Hearing Postponed for Green Bay Teen Charged in Fatal Fentanyl Overdose
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A preliminary hearing was postponed Tuesday for a 15-year-old girl accused of providing fatal dose of fentanyl-laced pills to another teen. Maylia Julieanna Paige Sotelo of Green Bay is charged in adult court with first-degree reckless homicide. Defense attorney Trisha Fritz said there are...
