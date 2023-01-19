ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecasters are now seeing chance of wintry weather for Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Know what you can expect from the weather in a January football game in Kansas City?

Anything.

It’s been a mild month so far (thankfully), but things can turn in a matter of days or even hours in Kansas City.

Ahead of the Chiefs’ AFC Divisional playoff game Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium, meteorologists are saying we could see snow before the clock hits double-zeroes.

It likely won’t be much, but here is a roundup of what the forecasters are saying Saturday’s weather. As a reminder, the game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. and will air on KSHB (Ch. 41).

Accuweather’s website shows an expected high of 35 degrees on Saturday. “Mostly cloudy with a bit of snow and rain at times in the afternoon,” Accuweather writes. It expects a “little snow” on Saturday night.

Alena Lee of KCTV-5 said on Wednesday’s newscast that there likely will be light to moderate snow on Saturday. “It doesn’t look like a big snow-maker,” she told viewers.

Fox 4 meteorologist Joe Lauria wrote on his blog about a chance of snow coming Saturday.

This is an excerpt from the blog: “The amounts shouldn’t be too heavy, but there is some potential to get a couple of inches here or there from this. Perhaps a small upside based on this morning’s data. ...

“The timing is later Saturday into Saturday night and early Sunday. This appears to be a majority snow opportunity for us as well.

“Something to monitor, especially with the game on Saturday. Hopefully it waits until everyone is home and safe before we start getting road issues (if it comes together).”

KSHB’s Wes Peery said in a video on the station’s website snow was possible Saturday.

“Things are starting to get a little bit interesting for the Chiefs game. There may actually be some accumulating snow that comes during the Chiefs game on Saturday,” Peery said. “That could make things pretty interesting.”

The National Weather Service sees “a slight chance of rain and snow after noon” on Saturday, but there is a 60% chance of precipitation before midnight in the form of rain or snow.

KMBC’s Brian Busby said on Wednesday night’s broadcast the temperature at kickoff is forecast to be 37 degrees and will drop to the freezing mark after the game. Chances for precipitation increase in the second half.

One inch of snow is expected on Saturday, according to weather.com. That website says light rain and snow in the afternoon will turn to all snow at night. It expects a high of 36 degrees.

