Ohio State

Hundreds rallied outside Ohio Statehouse to mark 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans gathered outside the Ohio Statehouse Saturday to support access to reproductive freedom and mark the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. The rally was organized by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio (PAAO) and demonstrators were joined by leaders representing coalition partners...
Ohio becomes the first state to ban invasive species of pear tree

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This month, Ohio has has banned the sale of ornamental Callery pear trees, becoming the first state to do so. These trees, known for their white spring blossoms, were longtime staples of suburbs. But they have proven problematic for Ohio's forests. “Seedlings of pear trees...
Columbus Weather: Snowy week ahead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Ohio Sunday morning due to the potential for deteriorating road conditions. Snow and rain showers for Ohio on Sunday leave us slushy later, then tracking a heavier round of snow/rain on the way.
KIDZ BOP returning to Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The KIDZ BOP Kids will be taking the stage on the 2023 Ohio State Fair's opening day as part of the KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour. Fair attendees can head to the Celeste Center on July 26 at 6:30 p.m. to hear the kids perform today’s biggest hits, live on stage including “As It Was,” “About That Time,” “Anti-Hero,” and several more.
