COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The KIDZ BOP Kids will be taking the stage on the 2023 Ohio State Fair's opening day as part of the KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour. Fair attendees can head to the Celeste Center on July 26 at 6:30 p.m. to hear the kids perform today’s biggest hits, live on stage including “As It Was,” “About That Time,” “Anti-Hero,” and several more.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO