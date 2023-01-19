Read full article on original website
Related
WSYX ABC6
Hundreds rallied outside Ohio Statehouse to mark 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans gathered outside the Ohio Statehouse Saturday to support access to reproductive freedom and mark the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. The rally was organized by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio (PAAO) and demonstrators were joined by leaders representing coalition partners...
WSYX ABC6
Bills introduced as next steps to ensure 1931 Michigan abortion ban is not enforced
LANSING, Mich. (WWMT) — Michigan House Democrats introduced two new bills Wednesday, inching closer to making the state's 1931 abortion ban unenforceable. House Bill 4031, sponsored by state Rep. Felicia Brabec, D-Pittsfield, would remove the felony abortion law from the Michigan Corrections Code of 1953, according to Michigan House Democrats.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio becomes the first state to ban invasive species of pear tree
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This month, Ohio has has banned the sale of ornamental Callery pear trees, becoming the first state to do so. These trees, known for their white spring blossoms, were longtime staples of suburbs. But they have proven problematic for Ohio's forests. “Seedlings of pear trees...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Snowy week ahead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Ohio Sunday morning due to the potential for deteriorating road conditions. Snow and rain showers for Ohio on Sunday leave us slushy later, then tracking a heavier round of snow/rain on the way.
WSYX ABC6
KIDZ BOP returning to Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The KIDZ BOP Kids will be taking the stage on the 2023 Ohio State Fair's opening day as part of the KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour. Fair attendees can head to the Celeste Center on July 26 at 6:30 p.m. to hear the kids perform today’s biggest hits, live on stage including “As It Was,” “About That Time,” “Anti-Hero,” and several more.
Comments / 0