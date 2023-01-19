Read full article on original website
City leaders sign off on latest proposal for Mission Gateway project
The Mission City Council signed off on the latest proposal for the Mission Gateway along Shawnee Mission Parkway and Roe Boulevard on Wednesday.
kcur.org
Why is Kansas City’s transit agency giving out tax breaks for housing developments?
Over the past year, the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA) has considered tax exemptions for a string of mixed-use housing developments across the city. Among them are an apartment building in Waldo, a downtown high-rise building and two developments coming to midtown — one along the streetcar extension and another at 39th Street and State Line Road.
KMBC.com
Lee’s Summit opposes potential landfill near border
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit became thesecond municipality to officially join in opposition to a growing fight against a potential South Kansas City landfill. The unanimous vote of the Lee's Summit City Council during a Thursday afternoon city council meeting, comes after Raymore city leaders have publicly opposed landfill plans over the past few months.
Kan. farm winery blends litigation, politics in bitter tax dispute
LAWRENCE — Farm winery owners Bryan Zesiger and Gina Montalbano stirred up a hornet’s nest of property tax controversy by challenging Leavenworth County’s decision to classify a wine tasting room and 1.1 acres at the vineyard as commercial rather than agricultural property. The issue surfaced when owners...
KC Water works to curb water main breaks
The KC Water says it's working to curb water main breaks that are common this time of year.
northeastnews.net
Two Alarm Fire guts vacant Benton Boulevard building
This morning just after 6:00 a.m., Kansas City, Missouri Fire Fighters responded to an apartment building blaze in the 500 block of Benton Boulevard, just north of Independence Avenue. Upon arrival firefighters almost immediately took a defensive stance due to collapse danger. The building immediately south of the burning building...
plattecountylandmark.com
East side Hwy. 92 will become four-lane stretch
IT’S PLATTE CITY’S LARGEST-EVER INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT. Gov. Mike Parson’s recent announcement of $6.678 million in a transportation cost share grant was big news for Platte City, according to Mayor Tony Paolillo. “Gov. Parson’s announcement gave us the last piece needed to partner with five other funding sources...
Johnson County to reopen Mission health clinic
The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment will reopen its walk-in health clinic in Mission on Jan. 24 after a monthlong closure.
martincitytelegraph.com
Yummy Donut Palace opens new location in Grandview
Yummy Donut Palace opened their third Kansas City area location at 6203 Main Street in Grandview on December 9. Co-owners Senghieng Hang and Paul Sin, along with Senghieng’s wife Cham Sophon, started Yummy Donut Palace in 2019 with a location in Warrensburg. Since sold, the store’s two other remaining locations can be found at 3120 N Stadium Drive and 2009 NW Hwy 7 in Blue Springs.
WIBW
Gov. pushes “Axing Your Taxes” plan as inflation affects Kansans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As inflation continues to affect Kansans’ wallets - especially on grocery items like eggs - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly continues to push her “Axing Your Taxes” plan. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she traveled to the Hillcrest Transitional Housing...
northeastnews.net
RV Show Takes over Kansas City’s Bartle Hall
Whether you’re a weekend warrior or looking to up your game and go full time, get your travelin shoes on because the Greater Kansas City RV Show is happening this weekend at Bartle Hall in downtown Kansas City, MO and it’s choc-full of new RV’s Travel Trailers, Toy Haulers and some super cool, off-grid exploratory vehicles manufactured right here in the state of Missouri.
bluevalleypost.com
Opening date delayed for new Whole Foods in Overland Park
Overland Park’s newest Whole Foods location near 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue has pushed back its opening date due to supply chain issues. The new 45,000-square-foot grocery store, which will anchor the redevelopment at Overland Crossing, is now eyeing an early September/Labor Day opening, said Legacy Development Vice President of Development Dave Claflin.
KMBC.com
A closer look at Governor Parson's proposed I-70 expansion
OAK GROVE, Mo. — Missouri drivers who heard Governor Parson’s State of the State yesterday are already asking one question – when? When will his proposal to expand parts of Interstate 70 come to fruition?. There are roughly 260 miles of I-70 between Kansas City and St....
kcur.org
How one Kansas City business is fighting food waste and delivering meals to families in need
A Kansas City nonprofit’s innovative approach is reducing food waste, fighting food insecurity, and restoring family mealtime. Pete’s Garden, founded in 2019 by Tamara Weber, partners with caterers, restaurants, and food service organizations to save unserved, prepared food that would otherwise be thrown out. Weber and a team...
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
Kansas City, Mo. - The Kansas City area generally enjoys a cost of living that's a little lower than much of the rest of the country. However, if you ask a lot of renters in the metro, they might tell you otherwise.
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri that anchors a two-state metro area with a population approaching 2.4 million people. The metro's economy is large and influential for the region, and is comprised of a wide range of diverse economic sectors like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, government, international trade, and beef processing. In fact, Kansas City is the third-largest beef processing city in the country, behind only Chicago and Cincinnati.
tourcounsel.com
Barrywoods Crossing | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri
Barrywoods Crossing, is a simple shopping center with a somewhat limited commercial and gastronomic offer. However, it can be a functional place if you like to be distracted, do basic shopping and walk. Since, the place has a nice outdoor environment. Featured Shopping Stores: Bath & Body Works, DXL, Shoe...
kcur.org
A treasure trove of Kansas City photographs reveals a century of untold history
In a small office upstairs at the Truman Courthouse in Independence, Missouri, archivists are trying to capture the history in a set of more than 300,000 images. “It's kind of a treasure hunt," says digital archivist Erin Gray. "You never know what you're going to come across." The painstaking process...
New Whataburger location opens in Kansas City’s Northland
A new Whataburger location at N.W Barry Road and Highway 169 in the Northland opened this week, the eighth in the Kansas City area.
W. Kansas woman confirmed to Kansas Board of Regents
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly’s appointment of Judge Rachel L. Pickering of Topeka to serve on the Kansas Court of Appeals was recently unanimously confirmed by the Kansas Senate. The confirmation makes Judge Pickering the first Hispanic Kansan to sit on the Kansas Court of Appeals. “I am...
