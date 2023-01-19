ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KMBC.com

Lee’s Summit opposes potential landfill near border

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit became thesecond municipality to officially join in opposition to a growing fight against a potential South Kansas City landfill. The unanimous vote of the Lee's Summit City Council during a Thursday afternoon city council meeting, comes after Raymore city leaders have publicly opposed landfill plans over the past few months.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
northeastnews.net

Two Alarm Fire guts vacant Benton Boulevard building

This morning just after 6:00 a.m., Kansas City, Missouri Fire Fighters responded to an apartment building blaze in the 500 block of Benton Boulevard, just north of Independence Avenue. Upon arrival firefighters almost immediately took a defensive stance due to collapse danger. The building immediately south of the burning building...
KANSAS CITY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

East side Hwy. 92 will become four-lane stretch

IT’S PLATTE CITY’S LARGEST-EVER INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT. Gov. Mike Parson’s recent announcement of $6.678 million in a transportation cost share grant was big news for Platte City, according to Mayor Tony Paolillo. “Gov. Parson’s announcement gave us the last piece needed to partner with five other funding sources...
PLATTE CITY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Yummy Donut Palace opens new location in Grandview

Yummy Donut Palace opened their third Kansas City area location at 6203 Main Street in Grandview on December 9. Co-owners Senghieng Hang and Paul Sin, along with Senghieng’s wife Cham Sophon, started Yummy Donut Palace in 2019 with a location in Warrensburg. Since sold, the store’s two other remaining locations can be found at 3120 N Stadium Drive and 2009 NW Hwy 7 in Blue Springs.
GRANDVIEW, MO
WIBW

Gov. pushes “Axing Your Taxes” plan as inflation affects Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As inflation continues to affect Kansans’ wallets - especially on grocery items like eggs - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly continues to push her “Axing Your Taxes” plan. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she traveled to the Hillcrest Transitional Housing...
KANSAS STATE
northeastnews.net

RV Show Takes over Kansas City’s Bartle Hall

Whether you’re a weekend warrior or looking to up your game and go full time, get your travelin shoes on because the Greater Kansas City RV Show is happening this weekend at Bartle Hall in downtown Kansas City, MO and it’s choc-full of new RV’s Travel Trailers, Toy Haulers and some super cool, off-grid exploratory vehicles manufactured right here in the state of Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Opening date delayed for new Whole Foods in Overland Park

Overland Park’s newest Whole Foods location near 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue has pushed back its opening date due to supply chain issues. The new 45,000-square-foot grocery store, which will anchor the redevelopment at Overland Crossing, is now eyeing an early September/Labor Day opening, said Legacy Development Vice President of Development Dave Claflin.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

A closer look at Governor Parson's proposed I-70 expansion

OAK GROVE, Mo. — Missouri drivers who heard Governor Parson’s State of the State yesterday are already asking one question – when? When will his proposal to expand parts of Interstate 70 come to fruition?. There are roughly 260 miles of I-70 between Kansas City and St....
MISSOURI STATE
Evan Crosby

10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri that anchors a two-state metro area with a population approaching 2.4 million people. The metro's economy is large and influential for the region, and is comprised of a wide range of diverse economic sectors like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, government, international trade, and beef processing. In fact, Kansas City is the third-largest beef processing city in the country, behind only Chicago and Cincinnati.
KANSAS CITY, MO
tourcounsel.com

Barrywoods Crossing | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri

Barrywoods Crossing, is a simple shopping center with a somewhat limited commercial and gastronomic offer. However, it can be a functional place if you like to be distracted, do basic shopping and walk. Since, the place has a nice outdoor environment. Featured Shopping Stores: Bath & Body Works, DXL, Shoe...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

W. Kansas woman confirmed to Kansas Board of Regents

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly’s appointment of Judge Rachel L. Pickering of Topeka to serve on the Kansas Court of Appeals was recently unanimously confirmed by the Kansas Senate. The confirmation makes Judge Pickering the first Hispanic Kansan to sit on the Kansas Court of Appeals. “I am...
KANSAS STATE

