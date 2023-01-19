Read full article on original website
Related
kyoutv.com
A gray and cold start to the workweek
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It has been a gray and seasonally cold January afternoon across Eastern Iowa. Cloud cover will continue overnight with temperatures cooling into the teens. We’ll start the workweek with another cold and gray day across Eastern Iowa with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s on Monday.
Iowa’s Biggest Restaurant Has 850 Seats and an Extraordinary Menu
Iowa's biggest restaurant just opened in 2022 and is already creating a buzz around the Hawkeye State from all those who have visited. Not only is it the biggest in the state, but it also has some of the best Iowa comfort food around. And of course, some absolutely amazing adult beverages.
iheart.com
Light Snow Headed For Iowa Saturday
(Des Moines, IA) -- The National Weather Service in Des Moines is predicting light snow across the southeast third of Iowa by late afternoon into evening Saturday. Accumulations are expected to be an inch or two or less. Higher amounts are expected near the Iowa-Missouri border. The snow is expected to taper off early Sunday morning with quiet and seasonably cold temperatures on Sunday.
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?
Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
kmaland.com
Winter weather advisory extended into SW Iowa, SE Nebraska
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has extended a winter weather advisory into parts of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska until Sunday morning. * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. * WHEN...Until 6...
Invasive insect reaches Woodbury County, only 3 Iowa counties remain
The Emerald Ash Borer has been detected in 96 of Iowa's 99 counties and Woodbury recently joined the list.
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Iowa?
Harry Stine is an American businessman and billionaire from Iowa, who is the founder and CEO of Stine Seed Company, one of the largest seed companies in the world. He is also known for his philanthropy and his passion for agriculture research.
KCRG.com
Snow Chance Returns This Weekend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - No weather issues heading into the start of the weekend. The clouds that have been in place continue through the upcoming weekend. We are watching an area of low pressure, once again, moving east out of the panhandle region of Oklahoma. The track of the low takes in across Arkansas into the Tennessee Valley. Moisture from this system moves into Iowa later Saturday into Saturday night. Light snow is anticipated with a Tr-2″ possible, especially south. Watch for travel impacts as even light snow can cause slippery roads. Have a great night and a safe weekend.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow advisory until early Sunday morning
OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
Spring In Iowa Is Going To Be Cold And Wet
We are just two months away from the 2023 spring equinox but who's counting?. On Tuesday, as we were watching predictions come out about this week’s storm, I tried to look ahead to see what the spring and summer had in store. While at the time, the Farmers Almanac only had January and February predictions, there was a small sneak peek into what the summer might bring.
KCCI.com
Snow totals: Here's a look at the latest snowfall reports across Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Western and northern parts of Iowa received the most snow from Wednesday night's storm. Here's a look at the communities that received the most snowfall. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Radio Iowa
Northwest, northern Iowa hardest hit by snow
Snowfall totals from this latest winter blast are now more than 8 inches in several cities. Northern and northwest Iowa were hit the hardest, with the 8-inch snowfall reports in Floyd, Algona, Britt, and Rock Valley. Nine inches of snow was reported in Auburn. It’ll be sticking around, too, as...
Wild Elk Sightings Are Increasing In Iowa
Deer hunters who set out trail cameras in Iowa got quite a surprise when even bigger antlered animals showed up in their pictures. State wildlife officials in the Hawkeye State have confirmed an increased number of elk sightings lately. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) says that though elk are native, the last historical sighting of one was in 1871. Today though, elk herds in nearby states are growing larger. It seems as if the second-largest deer species in North America is making its way back to Iowa too.
KCCI.com
WATCH: Iowa superintendent shares snow day announcement to tune of 'Jump Around'
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A school superintendent in Iowa turned a boring snow day announcement into an impressive performance. Brent Hoesing, the superintendent of Lewis Central Community Schools, made his first snow day announcement for the district to the tune of "Jump Around" — or for Hoesing: "The Snow's Comin' Down."
KBUR
EAB infestations now confirmed in 96 of 99 counties
Des Moines, IA- The number of Iowa counties without a confirmed infestation of the emerald ash borer is now down to three. Radio Iowa reports that the Iowa Department of Agriculture has added Monona, Osceola, and Woodbury Counties to the list of infestations. The insects were confirmed in Blencoe, Melvin,...
ourquadcities.com
Iowa GOP fast tracks private-school vouchers despite price tag, access questions
Iowa state lawmakers wrapped up their second week of the legislative session in Des Moines. Education is always a hot topic every year. This session it seems hotter than normal. Republicans are moving fast on some measures. Here’s how the spending debate is shaking out for public schools at the...
iheart.com
Winter Storm Heading Into Iowa Wednesday Afternoon To Thursday UPDATE
(Des Moines, IA) -- A major winter storm is moving into Iowa from the west. "There will be some periods of moderate to heavy snowfall." Said National Weather Service Meteorologist Rod Donovan. "Most of that's going to occur later this afternoon and especially into the evening hours is when were...
Iowa Movie Based on True Events Showing In Cedar Falls
A movie that started hitting theaters around Iowa last month has made its way to the big screen in Cedar Falls. Back in November of 2021, camera crews were in north central Iowa to film a movie about actual events that happened in that part of the state during World War II. Scenes for the movie were filmed in Whittemore, Forest City, and the town of Algona, which was home to a German POW camp during the war.
a-z-animals.com
Dinosaurs that Lived in Iowa (And Where to See Fossils Today)
Dinosaurs that Lived in Iowa (And Where to See Fossils Today) Although it may be hard to imagine, Iowa was not always a land of rolling hills and plains. In the past, much of Iowa was underwater. The shallows seas, encroaching glaciers, and ongoing geological events did not help preserve fossils in this part of the country. That’s why we don’t know much about the dinosaurs that lived in Iowa.
KETV.com
Snowfall totals, road conditions for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday into Thursday morning. Norfolk and Omaha had a similar amount of moisture for the event — one spot had all snow, Omaha ... not so much. Small changes were the difference between a little and a lot...
Comments / 0