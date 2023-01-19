ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rosevilletoday.com

Auburn homeless shelter at Placer County Government Center result of settlement agreement

Officials avoid legal battle, seek pragmatic solutions in homeless crisis. Auburn, Calif. – Placer County is establishing a mobile temporary shelter for people experiencing homelessness in the Auburn area. Soon to be located at 11517 F Avenue on the Placer County Government Center, the low-barrier shelter will consist of approximately 50 tents with cots and basic bedding.
AUBURN, CA
KCRA.com

4 fatal Sacramento fires prompt neighborhood wide safety checks

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — After three neighborhoods suffered four fatal house fires in two weeks, Sacramento Metro Fire and Red Cross traveled house to house in each impacted community to ensure smoke alarms were installed in homes. “Fatal fires not only affect family and loved ones, it affects the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Portion of Highway 99 now dedicated to fallen EGPD officer

A year has passed since Ty Lenehan became the first officer to die in the line of duty in the Elk Grove Police Department’s 16-year history. Motorists will soon see his name whenever they drive on Highway 99 in Elk Grove. On Jan. 17, the Elk Grove police unveiled...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Newsom advisor Michael Tubbs discusses ‘End Poverty in California’ initiative

(Inside California Politics) Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs, a special advisor to Governor Gavin Newsom, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his ‘End Poverty in California’ effort, his tour across the state to study the impacts of poverty, and how Governor Newsom and California leaders are addressing the state’s affordability crisis.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Abandoned Chinese Gospel Mission catches fire for third time

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A large fire broke out in downtown Sacramento at the abandoned building, Saturday night. The vacant Chinese Gospel Mission building caught fire on 15th and S streets and has since been knocked down, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. The building previously caught fire twice in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Elk Grove, California

Places to visit in Elk Grove, CA. If you are looking for fun things to do in Elk Grove, California, then you are in luck. The city is just south of Sacramento and offers a host of attractions. From the Old Sugar Mill to the North Laguna Creek Park to the Elk Grove Regional Park, there are tons of options for you to enjoy.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Stolen toys returned to owner in El Dorado County

(KTXL) — Weeks after a victim’s toys were stolen from their garage, deputies from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department located the stolen toys and were able to return them to their rightful owner. — Video Above: Lunar New Year preparations begin around the Sacramento area According to the sheriff’s office, deputies had received reports […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Car fire spreads to Lodi mobile home leaving family displaced

LODI, Calif. — A Lodi family is without a home after a car fire spread to a shed and a mobile home early Saturday morning, officials with the Lodi Fire Department said. The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. Saturday in a car that appeared to be stopped near a mobile home park in Lodi. Once firefighters got to the scene, they say the blaze had spread to a storage shed and a mobile home with the threat of spreading to several other structures.
LODI, CA
Silicon Valley

The Estates at Newport — new homes in West Sacramento

The Estates at Newport is West Sacramento’s premier new-home community. Find spacious single- and two-story homes ranging in size from approximately 2,105 to 3,123 square feet with four to five bedrooms and three to three-and-a-half bathrooms. Enjoy an ideal setting just minutes from downtown Sacramento, the Sacramento River and the American River. Shopping and dining are just a short walk away at the Southport Town Center. Enjoy the comforts of standard features including granite kitchen countertops, LED lighting, tankless water heaters and owned solar panels!
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove weekly crime update January 9-16, 2023

This is a look at the crimes reported in the city of Elk Grove for the period January 9-16, 2023. These are in some cases in addition to the crimes reported on the Elk Grove Police Department daily watch summary. The Daily Watch Summary only lists crimes where there was an arrest.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Is it legal to own chickens in Sacramento?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With egg prices rising over the past year, the idea of owning chickens might cross some people’s minds. In Sacramento, it is legal to own chickens, but before you can own some, there is some work that needs to be done. Here’s what the city says about owning chickens. •Video Above: […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

New Developments Meet the Needs of Elk Grove’s Growing Economy

With a population increase of almost 4% since the most recent census in 2020, Elk Grove also has one of the fastest growing economies in the country. This rapid expansion means that new developments including housing, health facilities and recreational services are all needed to meet the needs of residents in the city and surrounding area. A recent groundbreaking ceremony has made way for construction to start on a vital post-acute hospital, while the successful completion of a new casino has created greater economic activity in the region. In addition, work has now begun on a major affordable housing development originally approved last spring, and if a proposal to move Sacramento’s zoo receives backing, even rare and endangered animals could find a new home in Elk Grove.
ELK GROVE, CA
sacramentocityexpress.com

City of Sacramento activates weather-respite centers through Jan. 23

The City of Sacramento has activated weather-respite operations at both its Outreach and Engagement Center and the North Fifth Street Shelter through Monday, Jan. 23, as the region faces a continued period of cold nighttime temperatures. Both locations will be open for short-term weather respite from 8 p.m. to 8...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento makes permit-ready ‘granny flat’ building plans available for free

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento released permit-ready building plans for accessory dwelling units, also known as “in-law units” and “granny flats,” as part of its effort to increase housing. The plans for the detached units all meet the city’s 2022 residential building code requirements and are for all-electric housing. -Video Above: Experts warn storm victims […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect in series of Napa burglaries sought by police

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a suspect linked to a series of burglaries, the Napa Police Department (NPD) announced Friday in a Facebook post. At least 15 burglaries were reported in the area of Napa High School near Jefferson Street and Central Avenue, according to a map (below) of burglaries posted by […]
NAPA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy