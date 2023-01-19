With a population increase of almost 4% since the most recent census in 2020, Elk Grove also has one of the fastest growing economies in the country. This rapid expansion means that new developments including housing, health facilities and recreational services are all needed to meet the needs of residents in the city and surrounding area. A recent groundbreaking ceremony has made way for construction to start on a vital post-acute hospital, while the successful completion of a new casino has created greater economic activity in the region. In addition, work has now begun on a major affordable housing development originally approved last spring, and if a proposal to move Sacramento’s zoo receives backing, even rare and endangered animals could find a new home in Elk Grove.

ELK GROVE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO