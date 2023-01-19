Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
Domantas Sabonis showcases leadership and determination to win against the KingsSara IrshadSacramento, CA
Grief and horror: How gun violence Is ruining families across AmericaEdy ZooSacramento, CA
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Professor Tracy Perkins to speak at Davis about history of environmental justice activism in CaliforniaD.J. EatonDavis, CA
KCRA.com
Homeless along Sacramento parkway told to move, officials citing post-storm hazards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Unhoused people living along the Two Rivers Bike Trail on the American River Parkway are being told they have to leave. Regional Parks Rangers issued Notice to Vacate Encampment notices Thursday afternoon, documentation obtained by KCRA 3 shows. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
rosevilletoday.com
Auburn homeless shelter at Placer County Government Center result of settlement agreement
Officials avoid legal battle, seek pragmatic solutions in homeless crisis. Auburn, Calif. – Placer County is establishing a mobile temporary shelter for people experiencing homelessness in the Auburn area. Soon to be located at 11517 F Avenue on the Placer County Government Center, the low-barrier shelter will consist of approximately 50 tents with cots and basic bedding.
KCRA.com
4 fatal Sacramento fires prompt neighborhood wide safety checks
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — After three neighborhoods suffered four fatal house fires in two weeks, Sacramento Metro Fire and Red Cross traveled house to house in each impacted community to ensure smoke alarms were installed in homes. “Fatal fires not only affect family and loved ones, it affects the...
Elk Grove Citizen
Portion of Highway 99 now dedicated to fallen EGPD officer
A year has passed since Ty Lenehan became the first officer to die in the line of duty in the Elk Grove Police Department’s 16-year history. Motorists will soon see his name whenever they drive on Highway 99 in Elk Grove. On Jan. 17, the Elk Grove police unveiled...
Newsom advisor Michael Tubbs discusses ‘End Poverty in California’ initiative
(Inside California Politics) Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs, a special advisor to Governor Gavin Newsom, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his ‘End Poverty in California’ effort, his tour across the state to study the impacts of poverty, and how Governor Newsom and California leaders are addressing the state’s affordability crisis.
Abandoned Chinese Gospel Mission catches fire for third time
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A large fire broke out in downtown Sacramento at the abandoned building, Saturday night. The vacant Chinese Gospel Mission building caught fire on 15th and S streets and has since been knocked down, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. The building previously caught fire twice in...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Elk Grove, California
Places to visit in Elk Grove, CA. If you are looking for fun things to do in Elk Grove, California, then you are in luck. The city is just south of Sacramento and offers a host of attractions. From the Old Sugar Mill to the North Laguna Creek Park to the Elk Grove Regional Park, there are tons of options for you to enjoy.
Court-ordered cleanup effort underway at troublesome Stockton mobile home park
STOCKTON, Calif. — Weeks after clearing out unlawful residents from the Stockton Park Village, officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office began cleaning up the troublesome Stockton mobile home park on Thursday. The clean-up was the start of a multi-day, multi-agency effort to clear trash and debris from...
Stolen toys returned to owner in El Dorado County
(KTXL) — Weeks after a victim’s toys were stolen from their garage, deputies from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department located the stolen toys and were able to return them to their rightful owner. — Video Above: Lunar New Year preparations begin around the Sacramento area According to the sheriff’s office, deputies had received reports […]
Car fire spreads to Lodi mobile home leaving family displaced
LODI, Calif. — A Lodi family is without a home after a car fire spread to a shed and a mobile home early Saturday morning, officials with the Lodi Fire Department said. The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. Saturday in a car that appeared to be stopped near a mobile home park in Lodi. Once firefighters got to the scene, they say the blaze had spread to a storage shed and a mobile home with the threat of spreading to several other structures.
Silicon Valley
The Estates at Newport — new homes in West Sacramento
The Estates at Newport is West Sacramento’s premier new-home community. Find spacious single- and two-story homes ranging in size from approximately 2,105 to 3,123 square feet with four to five bedrooms and three to three-and-a-half bathrooms. Enjoy an ideal setting just minutes from downtown Sacramento, the Sacramento River and the American River. Shopping and dining are just a short walk away at the Southport Town Center. Enjoy the comforts of standard features including granite kitchen countertops, LED lighting, tankless water heaters and owned solar panels!
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove weekly crime update January 9-16, 2023
This is a look at the crimes reported in the city of Elk Grove for the period January 9-16, 2023. These are in some cases in addition to the crimes reported on the Elk Grove Police Department daily watch summary. The Daily Watch Summary only lists crimes where there was an arrest.
Is it legal to own chickens in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With egg prices rising over the past year, the idea of owning chickens might cross some people’s minds. In Sacramento, it is legal to own chickens, but before you can own some, there is some work that needs to be done. Here’s what the city says about owning chickens. •Video Above: […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
New Developments Meet the Needs of Elk Grove’s Growing Economy
With a population increase of almost 4% since the most recent census in 2020, Elk Grove also has one of the fastest growing economies in the country. This rapid expansion means that new developments including housing, health facilities and recreational services are all needed to meet the needs of residents in the city and surrounding area. A recent groundbreaking ceremony has made way for construction to start on a vital post-acute hospital, while the successful completion of a new casino has created greater economic activity in the region. In addition, work has now begun on a major affordable housing development originally approved last spring, and if a proposal to move Sacramento’s zoo receives backing, even rare and endangered animals could find a new home in Elk Grove.
sacramentocityexpress.com
City of Sacramento activates weather-respite centers through Jan. 23
The City of Sacramento has activated weather-respite operations at both its Outreach and Engagement Center and the North Fifth Street Shelter through Monday, Jan. 23, as the region faces a continued period of cold nighttime temperatures. Both locations will be open for short-term weather respite from 8 p.m. to 8...
abc10.com
California Drought: Folsom's water and the improving drought
The drought in California has seen significant improvement with all of the recent rainfall! Plus, ABC10 meteorologist Brenden Mincheff went to Folsom to talk water.
KCRA.com
5 officers fired following former Sacramento man Tyre Nichols' death in Tennessee
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An investigation into the death of a former Sacramento man following a traffic stop in Tennessee has led to the termination of five police officers,the Memphis Police Department said Friday. The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee said in a statement this week that...
Cosumnes and Elk Grove release damage, emergency call reports from storms
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Three weeks out from the beginning of the parade of storms that have left devastation across California, many cities are finally able to survey damage and start repairs. Cosumnes Community Services District and Fire Department have released their totals for damage and rescue reports. When...
Sacramento makes permit-ready ‘granny flat’ building plans available for free
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento released permit-ready building plans for accessory dwelling units, also known as “in-law units” and “granny flats,” as part of its effort to increase housing. The plans for the detached units all meet the city’s 2022 residential building code requirements and are for all-electric housing. -Video Above: Experts warn storm victims […]
Suspect in series of Napa burglaries sought by police
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for a suspect linked to a series of burglaries, the Napa Police Department (NPD) announced Friday in a Facebook post. At least 15 burglaries were reported in the area of Napa High School near Jefferson Street and Central Avenue, according to a map (below) of burglaries posted by […]
