FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs4indy.com
Drivers excited for I-70 Westbound through North Split to reopen Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS — The Monday morning commute will be an exciting one for drivers who have dealt with North Split construction for the last 18 months. Weather permitting, I-70 Westbound through the North Split will reopen Sunday morning, much to the delight of drivers. ”It’s got to be good, I...
cbs4indy.com
Fatal single-vehicle crash on I-865
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A fatal single-vehicle accident occurred on I-865 west bound at the I-65 north bound split early Sunday morning, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department and the Boone County Sheriff’s office were dispatched at around 3:28 a.m. where they located...
cbs4indy.com
House fire leaves 1 dead in Marion
MARION, Ind. — A deadly house fire with entrapment in Marion has left one person dead in the 1600 block of North King Road. The victim and homeowner has been identified as 71-year-old Melissa L. Dasch. There was one adult and two children in the home at the time...
cbs4indy.com
Noblesville woman captures hot air balloon landing in neighbor’s yard
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One Hamilton County woman is sharing footage of a hot air balloon landing in her neighbor’s backyard. Michele Fidler of Noblesville told FOX59/CBS4 that around 5:15 p.m. Saturday she looked out into her backyard and saw a hot air balloon in the sky, which she said they often are.
cbs4indy.com
‘Tragic’: 3 dead in Owen County house fire
PATRICKSBURG, Ind. — A fully-engulfed house fire claimed the lives of three people Sunday morning in Patricksburg, according to the county sheriff. Owen County Sheriff Ryan White said that first responders were called around 5:12 a.m. to a structure fire on the 10000 block of Prichard Street in Patricksburg. Upon arrival, police and fire crews found a house that was fully engulfed in flames that had begun to collapse.
cbs4indy.com
Indy woman missing was found safe
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are asking for help locating Rashonda Banks who was last seen Sunday, Jan. 22 in the 600 block of West 27th Street. Banks is a 24-year-old black woman that stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes.
cbs4indy.com
Man killed, 2 seriously injured in south side crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A serious crash involving a suspected drunk driver killed a man and injured two others Sunday evening on Indy’s south side, police say. Indianapolis Metro police were called around 10:10 p.m. to the intersection of S. Meridian Street and E. Southport for a “potentially fatal crash.”
cbs4indy.com
Winter storm headed to Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – A winter storm arrives as early as Tuesday night this week. In the late hours of Tuesday night, into early morning Wednesday, we are expecting the arrival of what could be a fairly significant winter storm. Mixed precipitation will move in first, kicking off what will become hazardous traveling conditions into the Wednesday morning commute.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD investigating fatal shooting at South Side apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS – One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s South Side. Shortly before midnight, officers responded to the 4300 block of Burkhart East Drive on a report of a person shot. When they arrived at the scene, authorities located someone suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. After they were transported to a local hospital, they were pronounced deceased. Officers say the woman was shot inside her apartment from the outside.
cbs4indy.com
Broad Ripple Park Family Center to host open house
INDIANAPOLIS — The Broad Ripple Park Family Center will be hosting an open house that will feature guided tours, free giveaways, sample classes, and much more. The new facility boasts a colorful interior that overlooks the White River with a long list of amenities including:. indoor walking track. gymnasium.
cbs4indy.com
Man shot and killed on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detective investigating the killing of a man on the city’s east side. Police officers responded to the 4800 block of East Michigan Street on a report of a person shot. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrived and located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound(s).
cbs4indy.com
17-year-old killed in Thursday shooting identified
The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the 17-year-old girl killed in Thursday afternoon's shooting on the near north side as Ranyia Grundy. IMPD says they are still looking for information as to what led to that shooting. 17-year-old killed in Thursday shooting identified. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the...
cbs4indy.com
Several snow days for Indiana in the forecast
INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for snow showers to enter the Hoosier state. Sunday is the first day of several with at least some snow in the forecast. Snow moves in late Saturday night/early Sunday morning. If you’re up late enough, you may see the snow just starting to fall tonight. Widespread snow is expected by Sunday morning around 8 a.m. Then it begins to taper off into the afternoon hours. This will leave us with very scattered mixed precipitation and snow flurries into Sunday evening.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana snow chances increasing this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off with a few flurries this morning as the same system that brought us heavy rain and gusty winds finally exits. We have a quiet start to the weekend before another system brings us some rain and snow mix by Sunday. Cold, windy Friday. For...
cbs4indy.com
17-year-old female killed in Indy shooting identified
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the 17-year-old girl killed in Thursday afternoon’s shooting on the near north side as Ranyia Grundy as Indy police are still looking for information as to what led to that shooting. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD pulls more than $270K of meth off the streets in drug bust; 2 arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD credited narcotics K-9s with helping bust a major meth haul on the near east side of Indianapolis. Police said they were investigating along Parkview Avenue on Jan. 13 (just north of Willard Park) when they tried to pull Zakahia Roney, 25, over. Roney led officers on a short car chase before running from the vehicle.
cbs4indy.com
Man critically injured in near northwest side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – A man was critically injured in a shooting Friday night on Indy’s near northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Police were called to the 1300 block of West 32nd Street at around 10:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived,...
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis weekend events include Home Show, Bop to the Top
INDIANAPOLIS — Colder weather has set back in, and it’s starting to once again feel like January. Don’t be discouraged! Even if it’s cold outside, there’s still plenty of fun to be had indoors. They say it’s always sunny and 75° inside the Indianapolis Home...
cbs4indy.com
Howard County corrections officer charged with battery of inmate
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County corrections officer is being charged with felony battery after he reportedly swept the legs out from underneath an inmate and caused her head to crash into the floor. The Howard County Circuit Court issued a summons for Colin M. Byrd, 22, on Friday...
