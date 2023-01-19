ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, IN

cbs4indy.com

Fatal single-vehicle crash on I-865

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A fatal single-vehicle accident occurred on I-865 west bound at the I-65 north bound split early Sunday morning, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department and the Boone County Sheriff’s office were dispatched at around 3:28 a.m. where they located...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

House fire leaves 1 dead in Marion

MARION, Ind. — A deadly house fire with entrapment in Marion has left one person dead in the 1600 block of North King Road. The victim and homeowner has been identified as 71-year-old Melissa L. Dasch. There was one adult and two children in the home at the time...
MARION, IN
cbs4indy.com

‘Tragic’: 3 dead in Owen County house fire

PATRICKSBURG, Ind. — A fully-engulfed house fire claimed the lives of three people Sunday morning in Patricksburg, according to the county sheriff. Owen County Sheriff Ryan White said that first responders were called around 5:12 a.m. to a structure fire on the 10000 block of Prichard Street in Patricksburg. Upon arrival, police and fire crews found a house that was fully engulfed in flames that had begun to collapse.
PATRICKSBURG, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy woman missing was found safe

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are asking for help locating Rashonda Banks who was last seen Sunday, Jan. 22 in the 600 block of West 27th Street. Banks is a 24-year-old black woman that stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man killed, 2 seriously injured in south side crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A serious crash involving a suspected drunk driver killed a man and injured two others Sunday evening on Indy’s south side, police say. Indianapolis Metro police were called around 10:10 p.m. to the intersection of S. Meridian Street and E. Southport for a “potentially fatal crash.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Winter storm headed to Indiana this week

INDIANAPOLIS – A winter storm arrives as early as Tuesday night this week. In the late hours of Tuesday night, into early morning Wednesday, we are expecting the arrival of what could be a fairly significant winter storm. Mixed precipitation will move in first, kicking off what will become hazardous traveling conditions into the Wednesday morning commute.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

IMPD investigating fatal shooting at South Side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS – One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s South Side. Shortly before midnight, officers responded to the 4300 block of Burkhart East Drive on a report of a person shot. When they arrived at the scene, authorities located someone suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. After they were transported to a local hospital, they were pronounced deceased. Officers say the woman was shot inside her apartment from the outside.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Broad Ripple Park Family Center to host open house

INDIANAPOLIS — The Broad Ripple Park Family Center will be hosting an open house that will feature guided tours, free giveaways, sample classes, and much more. The new facility boasts a colorful interior that overlooks the White River with a long list of amenities including:. indoor walking track. gymnasium.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man shot and killed on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detective investigating the killing of a man on the city’s east side. Police officers responded to the 4800 block of East Michigan Street on a report of a person shot. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrived and located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound(s).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

17-year-old killed in Thursday shooting identified

The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the 17-year-old girl killed in Thursday afternoon's shooting on the near north side as Ranyia Grundy. IMPD says they are still looking for information as to what led to that shooting. 17-year-old killed in Thursday shooting identified. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the...
MARION COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Several snow days for Indiana in the forecast

INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for snow showers to enter the Hoosier state. Sunday is the first day of several with at least some snow in the forecast. Snow moves in late Saturday night/early Sunday morning. If you’re up late enough, you may see the snow just starting to fall tonight. Widespread snow is expected by Sunday morning around 8 a.m. Then it begins to taper off into the afternoon hours. This will leave us with very scattered mixed precipitation and snow flurries into Sunday evening.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana snow chances increasing this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off with a few flurries this morning as the same system that brought us heavy rain and gusty winds finally exits. We have a quiet start to the weekend before another system brings us some rain and snow mix by Sunday. Cold, windy Friday. For...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

17-year-old female killed in Indy shooting identified

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the 17-year-old girl killed in Thursday afternoon’s shooting on the near north side as Ranyia Grundy as Indy police are still looking for information as to what led to that shooting. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD pulls more than $270K of meth off the streets in drug bust; 2 arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD credited narcotics K-9s with helping bust a major meth haul on the near east side of Indianapolis. Police said they were investigating along Parkview Avenue on Jan. 13 (just north of Willard Park) when they tried to pull Zakahia Roney, 25, over. Roney led officers on a short car chase before running from the vehicle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man critically injured in near northwest side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – A man was critically injured in a shooting Friday night on Indy’s near northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Police were called to the 1300 block of West 32nd Street at around 10:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indianapolis weekend events include Home Show, Bop to the Top

INDIANAPOLIS — Colder weather has set back in, and it’s starting to once again feel like January. Don’t be discouraged! Even if it’s cold outside, there’s still plenty of fun to be had indoors. They say it’s always sunny and 75° inside the Indianapolis Home...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

