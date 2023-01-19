Read full article on original website
6abc
Famed astronaut Buzz Aldrin gets married in LA on his 93rd birthday
LOS ANGELES -- Buzz Aldrin, the famed astronaut and the second man to walk on the moon, celebrated his 93rd birthday by sharing some big news: He's married!. Aldrin and his now-wife, Dr. Anca Faur, tied the knot in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. The former astronaut posted photos...
6abc
CA mass shooting suspect ID'd, found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. -- The suspected gunman that killed 10 people and wounded at least 10 others in a mass shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California, Saturday has been identifed, according to police. He has been identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office...
