What time do the Cowboys play today, Sunday January 22?

When do the Cowboys kick off their NFC Divisional Round game on Sunday, January 22nd?. The Dallas Cowboys will cap off the NFL Divisional Round games when they travel to take on the NFC West Champion San Francisco 49ers. What is Cowboys vs 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round?. Cowboys...
AFC Championship Game 2023: Bengals vs Chiefs location, date, time, odds, TV channel, how to stream

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 29 with a Super Bowl berth on the line. We’ll have a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game this year as the Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Kansas City Chiefs. That’s right, we get treated to another matchup between two of the game’s best young quarterbacks, Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes.
NFL Playoffs: 5 bold predictions for Eagles vs Giants

The Eagles got to sit back and watch the playoffs last week, but here are five predictions on how they’ll perform against the Giants on Saturday night. The New York Giants head to Philadelphia on Saturday night free of expectations. In sharp contrast, the Philadelphia Eagles need to knock New York out of the postseason if their season is going to be deemed a success. That puts Nick Sirianni’s team in a precarious position when this Divisional Round matchup kicks off on Saturday night.
Cardinals rumors: 3 elite prospects to trade, 1 to keep

The St. Louis Cardinals are still in the market to improve their roster. Some of their elite prospects may be on the trade block to get those deals completed. Even with the St. Louis Cardinals‘ top trade target Pablo Lopez off the market with the Marlins trade with the Twins involving Luis Arraez, the team will still look to improve. The Cardinals have several elite prospects they could move to seal a prospective deal.
Ja’Marr Chase accuses NFL of trying to rig AFC for the Bills

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is the latest Cincinnati Bengals player to take exception to the NFL selling Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship tickets. Earlier this week, the NFL began selling tickets for the AFC Championship Game at their neutral site location of Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The neutral site would only be used if the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills advanced to the title matchup. But, that would be all for naught if the Cincinnati Bengals were to defeat the Bills on Sunday.
Updated NFL Playoff bracket after 49ers earn NFC Championship berth

The NFL Playoff bracket for the AFC and NFC Championship games is now set after the 49ers bested the Cowboys in a defensive bout. The Cowboys had a chance to go to the NFC Championship Game for the first time in nearly three decades but they needed to go through the 49ers to do it. San Francisco made it clear they’d rather make a repeat appearance.
