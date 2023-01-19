Kalaya Thai Kitchen takes its award-winning food to Fishtown

Kalaya has been well received in Philadelphia.

The intimate BYO in Bella Vista has been transformed into a new space in Fishtown, but expect the same charm found at the original.

Chef and owner Chutatip Suntaranon opened the original location in 2019 and it quickly gained notoriety as a James Beard finalist and Esquire's Top New Restaurant in America.

Three years later, she's in a new 150-seat spot in Fishtown.

The kitchen has an open flame grill and room for five woks and there is an area dedicated to dumplings.

Authentic southern Thai taste remains at the heart of the menu.

There is green curry loaded with a seafood medley and the Kai Dao, which is a separated egg yolk cured in soy sauce and then served atop the fried egg white with a prik nam pla sauce.

And the tom yum soup is always a crowd-pleaser.

4 W Palmer St, Philadelphia, PA 19125

215-545-2535