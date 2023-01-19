ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalaya Thai Kitchen takes its award-winning food to Fishtown

By 6abc Digital Staff via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

Kalaya has been well received in Philadelphia.

The intimate BYO in Bella Vista has been transformed into a new space in Fishtown, but expect the same charm found at the original.

Chef and owner Chutatip Suntaranon opened the original location in 2019 and it quickly gained notoriety as a James Beard finalist and Esquire's Top New Restaurant in America.

Three years later, she's in a new 150-seat spot in Fishtown.

The kitchen has an open flame grill and room for five woks and there is an area dedicated to dumplings.

Authentic southern Thai taste remains at the heart of the menu.

There is green curry loaded with a seafood medley and the Kai Dao, which is a separated egg yolk cured in soy sauce and then served atop the fried egg white with a prik nam pla sauce.

And the tom yum soup is always a crowd-pleaser.

Kalaya | Facebook | Instagram

4 W Palmer St, Philadelphia, PA 19125

215-545-2535

MONTCO.Today

National Travel Writer Gushes over Five-Star Food from Unassuming Norristown Gas Station

Nested within the Norristown Sunoco is one of the most recommendable delis in the state, according to a national travel writer. Of all the primo dining experiences in the Montgomery County — Creeds in King of Prussia, Parc Bistro in Skippack, The Farmer’s Daughter in Blue Bell (to name just three) — who would imagine superlative food coming from the Norristown Sunoco station?
NORRISTOWN, PA
travelnoire.com

Say Hello To Wilmington, Delaware's New Luxury Boutique Hotel

Wilmington, Delaware has a brand-new luxury boutique hotel. According to Travel + Leisure, the Quoin recently opened in the city’s historic downtown area. Philadelphia hospitality brand Method Co. worked with Delaware real estate developer The Buccini/Pollin Group to bring the concept to life. The 24-room hotel is situated in...
WILMINGTON, DE
philadelphianeighborhoods.com

Southwest: The People’s Kitchen, a Free Restaurant, Promotes Community Prosperity

People in Philadelphia are hungry. In fact, Feeding America reported that 15.8% of Philadelphia citizens were food insecure in 2020. The struggle to secure a meal in a city like Philadelphia isn’t a new topic for either citizens encumbered or those who watch from the sidelines. The People’s Kitchen, a free restaurant model, in Southwest Philadelphia was established in 2020 to address this growing need to fight food insecurity by offering free meals from their restaurant front.
ELLSWORTH, PA
PhillyBite

Who Has The Best Pulled Pork Sandwich in Delco

The Stargate Diner in Ridley Park, PA serves good food at reasonable prices and a surprisingly good pulled pork sandwich. Customers appreciate the friendly service and affordable prices. It is one of the most popular diners in the area. Pulled Pork at Stargate Diner in Ridley Park PA. The menu...
RIDLEY PARK, PA
6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

