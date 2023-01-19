Read full article on original website
Brittany Mahomes Dresses Kids in Matching Outfits to Cheer on Patrick in Playoff-Clinching Game
Brittany Mahomes had her little ones — Bronze, 6 weeks, and Sterling Skye, 22 months — in matching Kansas City Chiefs-themed outfits to cheer on their quarterback dad Brittany Mahomes styled her little family in matching outfits as they watched Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs secure their spot in the playoffs. For the Saturday game day, the last of the regular season, the mom of two wore for an all-denim outfit by Good American, matched with Prada boots, while she opted for more festive looks for...
Tom Brady responds to Rob Gronkowski's suggestion that he date Sally Field
Rob Gronkowski proposed that Tom Brady consider dating his "80 For Brady" co-star Sally Field after noting the pair's chemistry during a scene in the upcoming comedy.
Stefon Diggs yells at Josh Allen on sideline, reportedly leaves stadium minutes after Bills' loss to Bengals
An offseason of questions for the Bills has already started with some drama. The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia reported that Stefon Diggs "darted out of the locker room" with all of his belongings minutes after the end of the Bills' 27-10 divisional round loss to the Bengals on Sunday. Buscaglia noted that some of the Bills' coaches hadn't even made it down the tunnel when Diggs left.
Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’
Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!
So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Speaks out About His Bromance With Patrick Mahomes
The rumors are true, Happy Days icon Henry Winkler and Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes really do have a brewing bromance, and it’s continuing to blossom as we type. While talking to TMZ Sports, Winkler explained how the relationship began and how it’s going. The former Fonz...
Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out
Patrick Mahomes exited Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury, and he put up a big fight before leaving. Mahomes suffered an ankle injury late in the first quarter of the game after Arden Key fell on his leg (video here). Mahomes remained in the game for the... The post Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Here’s How Gisele Bundchen Spent Her First Christmas Since Divorce from Tom Brady
Now that Gisele Bundchen is no longer married to Tom Brady, she didn’t have to stick around the United States for Tampa Bay’s Christmas Day game this year. She decided to spend her holiday season a little bit differently. Per Page Six, Bundchen and her children traveled to...
Who is the Chiefs' backup quarterback? Kansas City's 2023 QB depth chart behind Patrick Mahomes
No one player makes a team — but if they did, then the Chiefs might have the best one in the entire NFL. Few players have commanded the quarterback position in recent years like Patrick Mahomes, who is well on his way to rewriting the NFL record book when it comes to passing. That said, football is a dangerous and unpredictable game, and players must be ready to step up in a pinch if necessary.
Former NFL head coach considered a “prime candidate” for Titans OC job
In a recent appearance on Ramon, Kayla, & Will with 104.5 The Zone, ESPN’s senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler identified former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy as a “prime candidate” to be the Tennessee Titans‘ next offensive coordinator. Nagy was the offensive coordinator for the...
Patrick Mahomes injury update: Chiefs QB 'good to go' after playing through ankle sprain vs. Jaguars
This story has been updated from a previous version. The Chiefs' chances for a Lombardi Trophy nearly took a major blow Saturday. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was forced to briefly leave Kansas City's dvisional round playoff game with an ankle injury after taking a hit by Jaguars defensive tackle Arden Key.
NFL playoff schedule: What games are on today? TV channels, times, scores for 2023 divisional round
The NFL playoffs roll on to the divisional round, meaning for the first time this postseason, the Chiefs and Eagles will take the field. Both teams had a week off after clinching the top seeds in their respective conferences. While both teams are positioned strong heading into the playoffs, it is worth noting that the week of rest hasn't always benefitted teams in the past. Last year, both No. 1 seeds were knocked off in their first playoff games.
Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to Roger Goodell to rescind fake injury fine
The entire Saints organization was unified in insisting that they had been wrongly disciplined for a fake injury, and Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about the matter. Benson got personally involved and sent a strongly worded letter to Goodell denying any wrongdoing by the...
Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady will join team that “makes him the most excited to play”
Tom Brady‘s football future is currently cloudy with a chance of meatheads. Brady’s long-time teammate and friend, appearing Saturday night on Brady’s eventual future employer (Fox), offered this observation about Brady’s career moving forward. “Whatever opportunity makes him the most excited to play the game of...
Christian McCaffrey trade details: Breaking down the draft picks involved in 49ers-Panthers swap
One of the biggest trades of the season is shaping up to be the 49ers acquiring Christian McCaffrey from the Panthers. McCaffrey has thrived in Kyle Shanahan's offense, not as a focal point, but as a complement to an already elite suite of weapons. McCaffrey had 1,210 yards in 11...
Stephen A. Smith laughs, Skip Bayless 'heartsick' after Cowboys' divisional round loss to 49ers
Back in their "First Take" days together, Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless used to go back and forth about the Cowboys. Since the Cowboys never advanced past the divisional round during their time together, it was always Smith who had the last laugh. The two might not be on...
Who do Chiefs or Jaguars play next? Potential opponents for 2023 AFC championship game
Very few would have predicted a Chiefs vs. Jaguars matchup in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs at the beginning of the season (or parts of the regular season, for that matter). Sure, the Chiefs have been up towards the top of the standings all season. But the Jaguars...
'Saturday Night Live' parodies 'Fox NFL Sunday' crew moments after Eagles defeat Giants in divisional round
Anyone tuning in to NBC to watch "Saturday Night Live" following the Giants' 38-7 loss at the hands of the Eagles may have had a momentary bit of confusion. The cold open for the show featured the iconic NFL on Fox theme song. Any concerns about a channel mixup were...
