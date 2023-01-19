Effective: 2023-01-22 22:08:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-23 06:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bartholomew; Boone; Brown; Carroll; Clay; Clinton; Daviess; Decatur; Delaware; Fountain; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Hendricks; Henry; Howard; Jackson; Jennings; Johnson; Knox; Lawrence; Madison; Marion; Martin; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Owen; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Rush; Shelby; Sullivan; Tippecanoe; Tipton; Vermillion; Vigo; Warren Significant Winter Storm Likely Tuesday Night and Wednesday A winter storm is expected to cross central Indiana late Tuesday night and Wednesday...with the potential for significant snowfall accumulation. The storm may impact travel. Consider making alternate plans if expecting to travel through the middle of this week.

