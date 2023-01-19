Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Deputies shoot into moving vehicle in West Hollywood
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – West Hollywood sheriff’s deputies Saturday fired shots at a vehicle theft suspect during a pursuit. The shooting occurred at about 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Alta Loma Road, according to Deputy Armando Viera. Viera did not say what led the deputies to...
2urbangirls.com
10 dead, 10 wounded in LA area mass shooting
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. – Ten people have been killed and at least 10 others were wounded in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, and the shooter was at large, authorities said Sunday. It occurred at 10:22 p.m. Saturday at the Star Dance Studio on...
2urbangirls.com
Torrance police reportedly in standoff with “mass shooting” suspect
TORRANCE, Calif. – It is being reported Torrance police officers are involved in a standoff with a suspected shooting suspect near the Gable House Bowling alley on Hawthorne Blvd. Authorities have surrounded a white van at Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance. Authorities earlier said a white cargo van...
2urbangirls.com
LAPD involved in another officer-involved shooting of unarmed man
LOS ANGELES – Three people have been detained in a shooting involving police officers Saturday in the Arleta neighborhood of Los Angeles, authorities said. No one was struck by gunfire. An officer suffered a minor hand injury from a fall during the incident, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
2urbangirls.com
Deputies shoot, kill man in Altadena
ALTADENA, Calif. – A man has been killed this evening in a deputy-involved shooting in Altadena, according to videographers on the scene. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. near Woodbury and El Sereno. Circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time. People on the scene describe the man...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally wounded at LA nursing home
LOS ANGELES – A 61-year-old man stabbed to death in a Mid-City nursing home was identified Saturday. Kevin Marine was a resident of the Los Angeles nursing home, according to the coroner’s office. The stabbing occurred about 4 p.m. Friday at the Crenshaw Nursing Home, in the 1900...
2urbangirls.com
Bicyclist with drugs, gun arrested in Pomona
POMONA, Calif. – A 38-year-old Pomona man was arrested on multiple firearms and weapons charges after a bicycle stop in Pomona, authorities said Saturday. Members of the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Task Force were in the area of Park Avenue and Center Street at 8 p.m. Friday when they saw the suspect, Ruben Guerra, riding a bicycle that had equipment violations, said Cpl. Kristian Gutierrez.
2urbangirls.com
Off-duty Sheriff’s deputy commits suicide in Santa Clarita bar
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot himself Friday at a bar in Santa Clarita. The shooting occurred at about 1:30 a.m. at Mabel’s Roadhouse in the 26300 block of Bouquet Canyon Road. The sheriff’s department confirmed that the deputy was...
2urbangirls.com
Shooting at Long Beach park leaves three wounded
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 17-year-old boy was in critical condition Saturday and two men were hospitalized, the apparent unintended victims of a shooting at a Long Beach park. Officers responded to a report of gunshots at 1:51 p.m. at Silverado Park, in the 1500 block of West 31st Street, near Santa Fe Avenue, according to a Long Beach Police Department statement.
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach investigating early morning shooting
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Officers conducting a shooting investigation in Long Beach recovered bullet casings, yet were unable to locate a shooting victim, authorities said Sunday. Officers were dispatched at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of Eighth Street and Chestnut Avenue regarding a shots call, the Long...
2urbangirls.com
Teen dies after being shot at Long Beach park
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Police Sunday were searching for the occupants of an SUV who drove up to a basketball court in Long Beach and opened fire, killing a 17-year-old boy and wounding two men. Officers responded to a report of gunshots at 1:51 p.m. Saturday at Silverado Park,...
2urbangirls.com
Michigan man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Santa Monica
SANTA MONICA, Calif.- A 22-year-old man from Michigan suspected of fatally stabbing a man in Santa Monica whom he knew was in custody Friday after being extradited from his home state. Santa Monica Police Department detectives worked in conjunction with the Dearborn Police Department to obtain additional evidence connecting Mohamed...
2urbangirls.com
Two men charged in Orange County shooting
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Two men were charged Thursday with shooting a man in Huntington Beach. Scott Lucas Catalano, 30, of Norwalk, and Kevin Anthony Brown, 40, address unknown, were charged in connection with a shooting about noon Tuesday in the 15000 block of Huntington Village Lane, near McFadden Avenue and the San Diego (405) Freeway.
2urbangirls.com
Man killed in LA area, suspect in custody
LOS ANGELES – A man in his 60s was fatally stabbed in the Mid-City section of Los Angeles Friday and a man in his 30s was injured and a man in his 60s was arrested, according to broadcast reports. The stabbing occurred around 3:50 p.m. in the 1900 block...
2urbangirls.com
Person injured in hit-and-run crash in Montebello
MONTEBELLO, Calif. – A person has been injured in a hit-and-run crash in Montebello, according to authorities. Authorities responded to a call of a reported traffic collision at about 3:17 a.m. to the 1600 block of W. Whittier Blvd. Upon arrival, a person was found trapped in a vehicle...
2urbangirls.com
Thieves steal ATM machine from Orange County barber shop
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – An ATM machine was yanked out of a Huntington Beach barbershop and stolen early Saturday morning. The robbery was reported at 12:50 a.m. in the 19000 block of Brookhurst Street, according to Huntington Beach Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla. “Upon arrival, officers located a business...
2urbangirls.com
Speeding motorcyclist dies in crash in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A motorcyclist died Saturday evening in a collision with a vehicle while speeding through an intersection in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 8:22 p.m. on West Boulevard at 60th Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Letisia Ruiz.
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in Norwalk
NORWALK, Calif. – A man suffered fatal gunshot wounds in Norwalk Saturday and died later at a hospital. The shooting was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 12000 block of Barnwall Street, according to Lt. Omar Camacho of the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau. “Upon arriving at the scene,...
2urbangirls.com
Man found shot to death in Inglewood
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Inglewood authorities are investigating a shooting death in a residential neighborhood this afternoon. The shooting was reported to have happened around 5:00 a.m. but the body wasn’t located until 3:00 p.m. Authorities found the deceased, only described as male, near 79th Street and Van...
2urbangirls.com
Person killed in traffic accident on South LA freeway
LOS ANGELES – A person was killed Saturday in a traffic crash involving at least five vehicles on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the Jefferson Park community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred about 5:40 a.m. on the eastbound freeway at Crenshaw Boulevard, where a vehicle...
