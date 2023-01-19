POMONA, Calif. – A 38-year-old Pomona man was arrested on multiple firearms and weapons charges after a bicycle stop in Pomona, authorities said Saturday. Members of the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Task Force were in the area of Park Avenue and Center Street at 8 p.m. Friday when they saw the suspect, Ruben Guerra, riding a bicycle that had equipment violations, said Cpl. Kristian Gutierrez.

POMONA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO