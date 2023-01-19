ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Briefs: January 20

The Greenwich Police Department is currently investigating twelve residential burglaries. The burglaries have been occurring since October 2022, and detectives are working on several leads and applying for arrest warrants. The break-ins have been occurring throughout town and have not been localized in one area, they have been happening in the late evening or overnight hours. GPD is asking residents to report any suspicious or out of the ordinary behavior at 203-622-8004 24hrs, or 911 for emergencies. Confidential tips can be provided to TIPS@greenwichct.org.
Raising the bar on the fight to cure pancreatic cancer…

Raising the bar on the fight to cure pancreatic cancer via the GlenArbor Golf Club. There is a passionate pursuit to bring a cure to one of the deadliest cancers – pancreatic – being shared by Greenwich’s Grant Gregory, a private equity investor and retired chairman of Deloitte, the famed golfer Gary Player, and a pioneering oncologist Dr. Sunil Hingorani, that has taken root in the fertile fields of the GlenArbor Golf Club located in the Bedford Hills of New York.
Top 3 hospitals for 14 specialties in 2022-23: US News

Hospitals including NYU Langone Hospitals in New York City and Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston have been rated the top hospitals for certain subspecialities in 2022 and 2023 by U.S. News & World Report. Here are the top three hospitals for 14 specialties in 2022 and 2023:. Cancer:. 1....
Greenwich Schools names Joseph Baynes Special Education Coordinator

Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones announced that Mr. Joseph Baynes has been named special education coordinator, effective immediately. Mr. Baynes had been serving as interim special education coordinator since October. Mr. Baynes will be responsible for planning, coordinating, and supervising special education services, while assisting building administrators in...
This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply than last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
Column: Greenwich Condo Sales Up 29% in 2022 Over 10-Year Average

Last year was a good year for condo and co-op sales in Greenwich. We had 215 sales, which compares to our 10-year, pre-Covid average of 175 sales. Our 2022 condo sales were 23.1% above average. You may see some folks pointing out that condo sales were down 19% over 2021, but 2021 was a record year for condo sales.
Villa Bianca In Seymour Could Become A Mental Health Treatment Facility

SEYMOUR — About 75 people attended a meeting last week about whether to add ​“community mental health residential living center” to the town’s zoning language. If approved, the language would enable Newport Healthcare to submit plans for a residential treatment facility at the current site of Villa Bianca, a wedding and banquet hall at 312 Roosevelt Drive. Villa Bianca has not returned multiple calls for comment from The Valley Indy.
Missing New Canaan Puppy Is Found [PHOTOS, UPDATED]

Jack Hellmann, Corbit’s owner, shared the following post with New Canaanite:. “Thanks to our amazing neighbors, the article in the New Canaanite, the kindness of people throughout New Canaan, and New Canaan Animal Control Officer Allyson Halm, Corbit is happily asleep at home after an afternoon pick-up at the Stamford Police Station/Animal Shelter. Our family could not be happier or more grateful. Our friends and neighbors mobilized and searched well into last night and at sunrise this morning, hiking trails with headlamps and walking every street in our area. Thanks to the New Canaanite article, we met a jogger at 7:00am who decided to run in our part of town just to help look for the puppy; and we met another individual at 7:30am who picked up his coffee at Starbucks and then scoured every corner of Watson-Symington— New Canaanites who we had never met before, just wanting to help. And finally, Officer Halm saw the article in the New Canaanite and recalled that Corbit might fit the description of a small dog reported in Stamford— so despite it being her day-off, she went to the shelter to confirm her hunch. She was right and we immediately received the phone call to pick him up this afternoon. While we would not recommend 22 hours of sleepless uncertainty while searching for a lost puppy, our appreciation for our New Canaan community is more profound than ever. Thank you.”
Driver, 42, Dies following Single-Vehicle Collision off Bronx River Parkway

A 42-year-old man has died following a road accident in the vicinity of the Bronx River Parkway, police said. According to the NYPD, on Saturday, Jan. 21, at around 9.06 p.m., police responded to a 911 call regarding a single vehicle collision in the vicinity of Boston Road and Bronx River Parkway, located in the 49th Precinct.
2 dead in Westchester County plane crash: officials

Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in Westchester County Thursday evening, officials said. 2 dead in Westchester County plane crash: officials. Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in Westchester County Thursday evening, officials said. Giant glowing lantern lights up Garment District. The Garment District...
Magestic Ridgefield home of renowned composer for sale

When Jim Steinman passed in April of 2021, he left behind not only his incomparable body of musical and theatrical works, but also his beloved home in Ridgefield where he lived for nearly 30 years. From the time Jim acquired the quaint country cottage originally located on the property, it...
