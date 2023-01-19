Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Identifies the 78 Shelter to House MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob HangoutTravel MavenCliffside Park, NJ
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in New Jersey?Ted RiversNew York City, NY
greenwichsentinel.com
News Briefs: January 20
The Greenwich Police Department is currently investigating twelve residential burglaries. The burglaries have been occurring since October 2022, and detectives are working on several leads and applying for arrest warrants. The break-ins have been occurring throughout town and have not been localized in one area, they have been happening in the late evening or overnight hours. GPD is asking residents to report any suspicious or out of the ordinary behavior at 203-622-8004 24hrs, or 911 for emergencies. Confidential tips can be provided to TIPS@greenwichct.org.
‘I’m not used to asking for help.’ Trumbull doctor needs lifesaving kidney transplant
A longtime Trumbull doctor who spent decades saving people's lives, now needs someone to save his.
greenwichsentinel.com
Raising the bar on the fight to cure pancreatic cancer…
Raising the bar on the fight to cure pancreatic cancer via the GlenArbor Golf Club. There is a passionate pursuit to bring a cure to one of the deadliest cancers – pancreatic – being shared by Greenwich’s Grant Gregory, a private equity investor and retired chairman of Deloitte, the famed golfer Gary Player, and a pioneering oncologist Dr. Sunil Hingorani, that has taken root in the fertile fields of the GlenArbor Golf Club located in the Bedford Hills of New York.
beckersasc.com
Top 3 hospitals for 14 specialties in 2022-23: US News
Hospitals including NYU Langone Hospitals in New York City and Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston have been rated the top hospitals for certain subspecialities in 2022 and 2023 by U.S. News & World Report. Here are the top three hospitals for 14 specialties in 2022 and 2023:. Cancer:. 1....
greenwichsentinel.com
Greenwich Schools names Joseph Baynes Special Education Coordinator
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones announced that Mr. Joseph Baynes has been named special education coordinator, effective immediately. Mr. Baynes had been serving as interim special education coordinator since October. Mr. Baynes will be responsible for planning, coordinating, and supervising special education services, while assisting building administrators in...
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feet
A Connecticut witness at Greenwich reported watching a slow-moving, chevron-shaped object under 300 feet at 5:20 p.m. on November 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply than last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
Friends who died in NY plane crash remembered as pillars of local Jewish community
"The process has just begun and they're irreplaceable, and it's hard because we know that," said Rabbi Nissim Abrin of the Bais Avrohom community.
greenwichsentinel.com
Column: Greenwich Condo Sales Up 29% in 2022 Over 10-Year Average
Last year was a good year for condo and co-op sales in Greenwich. We had 215 sales, which compares to our 10-year, pre-Covid average of 175 sales. Our 2022 condo sales were 23.1% above average. You may see some folks pointing out that condo sales were down 19% over 2021, but 2021 was a record year for condo sales.
2 Hudson Valley hospitals named among America's Top 250 hospitals
Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh and Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie have been recognized for superior performance in providing care for dozens of conditions.
Man dies, another wounded in New Haven Whalley Ave. double shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One man died and another man was injured during a double shooting in New Haven early Saturday morning. The New Haven Police Department responded to 296 Whalley Ave. around 1 a.m. for a report of a person shot in the parking lot and found a man suffering from a gunshot […]
New Haven Independent
Villa Bianca In Seymour Could Become A Mental Health Treatment Facility
SEYMOUR — About 75 people attended a meeting last week about whether to add “community mental health residential living center” to the town’s zoning language. If approved, the language would enable Newport Healthcare to submit plans for a residential treatment facility at the current site of Villa Bianca, a wedding and banquet hall at 312 Roosevelt Drive. Villa Bianca has not returned multiple calls for comment from The Valley Indy.
newcanaanite.com
Missing New Canaan Puppy Is Found [PHOTOS, UPDATED]
Jack Hellmann, Corbit’s owner, shared the following post with New Canaanite:. “Thanks to our amazing neighbors, the article in the New Canaanite, the kindness of people throughout New Canaan, and New Canaan Animal Control Officer Allyson Halm, Corbit is happily asleep at home after an afternoon pick-up at the Stamford Police Station/Animal Shelter. Our family could not be happier or more grateful. Our friends and neighbors mobilized and searched well into last night and at sunrise this morning, hiking trails with headlamps and walking every street in our area. Thanks to the New Canaanite article, we met a jogger at 7:00am who decided to run in our part of town just to help look for the puppy; and we met another individual at 7:30am who picked up his coffee at Starbucks and then scoured every corner of Watson-Symington— New Canaanites who we had never met before, just wanting to help. And finally, Officer Halm saw the article in the New Canaanite and recalled that Corbit might fit the description of a small dog reported in Stamford— so despite it being her day-off, she went to the shelter to confirm her hunch. She was right and we immediately received the phone call to pick him up this afternoon. While we would not recommend 22 hours of sleepless uncertainty while searching for a lost puppy, our appreciation for our New Canaan community is more profound than ever. Thank you.”
norwoodnews.org
Driver, 42, Dies following Single-Vehicle Collision off Bronx River Parkway
A 42-year-old man has died following a road accident in the vicinity of the Bronx River Parkway, police said. According to the NYPD, on Saturday, Jan. 21, at around 9.06 p.m., police responded to a 911 call regarding a single vehicle collision in the vicinity of Boston Road and Bronx River Parkway, located in the 49th Precinct.
News 12
Massapequa Park man infuriated in search for diabetes drug that's in short supply
A Massapequa Park man is struggling to find a diabetes drug that is also used for weight loss. Charlie Bartlett says he has reached out to large pharmacy chains, neighborhood pharmacies, doctors, even the manufacturer but can't locally find the refill he needs of Trulicity to manage his Type One diabetes.
pix11.com
2 dead in Westchester County plane crash: officials
Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in Westchester County Thursday evening, officials said. 2 dead in Westchester County plane crash: officials. Two people were killed when a small plane crashed in Westchester County Thursday evening, officials said. Giant glowing lantern lights up Garment District. The Garment District...
Human trafficking summit spotlights growing problem in Rockland County
Those who gathered at the summit at Dominican University in Orangeburg learned the details about how thousands are lured into this modern-day form of slavery.
hamlethub.com
Magestic Ridgefield home of renowned composer for sale
When Jim Steinman passed in April of 2021, he left behind not only his incomparable body of musical and theatrical works, but also his beloved home in Ridgefield where he lived for nearly 30 years. From the time Jim acquired the quaint country cottage originally located on the property, it...
Authorities find cannabis-infused gummies sold at 'Organically Connected' stores
Authorities say they found edible gummies containing high amounts of THC being sold at the chain store 'Organically Connected' - which has locations in Port Jefferson, Patchogue and Huntington.
wpunj.edu
An Immigrant, Wife, Mom of 2, School Bus Driver and Standout Student with a Double Major in an Accelerated Master’s Program: Morenia Acosta ’23, MBA ’24
William Paterson University student Morenia Acosta ’23, MBA ‘24 is Will.Power. through and through. Acosta grew up in the Dominican Republic and immigrated to the United States six years ago with her husband, leaving behind the parents and siblings she adores in search of a better life. As...
