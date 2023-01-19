ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

foxla.com

Actor Leslie Jordan's cause of death revealed

LOS ANGELES - The cause of death for actor Leslie Jordan has been released by the Los Angeles County coroner. Officials say Jordan, 67, died from sudden cardiac dysfunction. The "Call me Kat" actor died on October 24 after his car crashed near Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood. He suffered a medical emergency, causing him to crash. He died at the scene.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Woman loses husband, daughter and son in 210 Fontana freeway crash

A woman is in mourning after a wrong-way driver slammed into her SUV, killing her husband, daughter, and young son. It happened Saturday, June 14 on the 210 Freeway in Fontana. The Plasencia family was driving westbound when a wrong-way driver in a Ford going eastbound in the westbound lanes crashed head-on into their Lexus Sedan. Angelica Plasencia, the matriarch of the family, said her daughter, 16-year-old Mia, her husband Jose, and three-year-old son Ivan Plasencia were killed. Angelica is recovering after multiple surgeries, along with her five-year-old daughter who suffered a broken leg. Angelica's sister said the family decides to donate Ivan's organs so he could save other lives. They're leaning on their faith to guide them during this devasting time."It is going to be painful but only God knows where he is leading us," said Rosa Morales. Over the weekend, friends held a fundraiser car wash, and there will be a food fundraiser in Buena Park. The driver of the Ford also died. Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash.
FONTANA, CA
KTLA

Widow was told Elliot Blair had been shot, spokesman says

The widow of an Orange County public defender who died in Mexico while celebrating his one-year wedding anniversary was originally told by an officer that her husband had been shot, a family spokesperson told the Orange County Register. Elliot Blair, 33, died early Saturday at Las Rocas Resort and Spa in Rosarito after local police said […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
TheWrap

Comedian Sherry Cola Condemns ‘Devastating’ Monterey Park Shooting (Video)

Chinese-American comedian Sherry Cola condemned Saturday night’s shooting in Monterey Park, in which 10 people were killed and 10 more were wounded. Cola spoke to TheWrap at the Sundance Film Festival where she is starring in “WandaVision” actor Randall Park’s directorial debut “Shortcomings,” a film that follows a struggling filmmaker living in Berkeley.” While born in Shanghai, Cola was raised not far from Monterey Park in nearby Temple City, and spoke about how disturbing it was to hear a shooting had happened in the neighborhood she knows better than any other.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
HeySoCal

Found: Woman diagnosed with epilepsy who went missing in Cudahy

A 41-year-old woman diagnosed with epilepsy and cerebral palsy who went missing in Cudahy has been found, authorities said Saturday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department did not disclose where or what time Aisha Johnson was located. Johnson had last been seen at approximately 7:45 p.m. Friday in the...
CUDAHY, CA
KRON4

Timeline of Monterey Park shooter manhunt

(KRON) — After a mass shooting that killed 10 people and injured ten others at a local dance studio while Lunar New Year celebrations were taking place in Monterey Park, officials established a manhunt to search for the potential suspect involved. Authorities also confirmed that a second shooting took...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
L.A. Weekly

Murders of LA Homeless People on the Rise

We all want our fellow Angelenos to feel safe around the city. Sadly, some who already can’t afford a home in Los Angeles also find it difficult to feel secure — as homeless people in LA are prone to be victims of abuse and homicide. There have been several murders of LA homeless people and it needs to be discussed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

3 sought in commercial break-in, robbery in Calabasas

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is looking for three suspected robbers after a break-in at a Calabasas restaurant on Monday. The robbery began as a commercial burglary at Pedalers Fork at 23504 Calabasas Road at about 5:30 a.m., though the burglars were interrupted by an employee showing up to work, LASD said in a […]
CALABASAS, CA
Daily Digest

10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year Festival

On Saturday night, at least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio after a Lunar New Year festival, a Chinese New Year event in Monterey Park, California. This location has a large Asian population and it is about 16 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles. The shooting took place after 10 pm on Saturday night which mark the start of the two-day festival.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

17-year-old boy hospitalized in Long Beach triple shooting

Police are investigating after a Long Beach triple shooting left a 17-year-old boy hospitalized on Saturday afternoon. Two men were also injured in the shooting, said Long Beach Police. No identities have been released. Officers responded to Silverado Park on the 1500 block of West 31st Street around 1:51 p.m. after receiving reports of shots […]
LONG BEACH, CA

