foxla.com
Actor Leslie Jordan's cause of death revealed
LOS ANGELES - The cause of death for actor Leslie Jordan has been released by the Los Angeles County coroner. Officials say Jordan, 67, died from sudden cardiac dysfunction. The "Call me Kat" actor died on October 24 after his car crashed near Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood. He suffered a medical emergency, causing him to crash. He died at the scene.
Mass shooting in hometown devastating for actor Sherry Cola
PARK CITY, Utah — (AP) — For actor Sherry Cola, the mass shooting in her hometown of Monterey Park, California, left her devastated ahead of the premiere of the new film "Shortcomings" at the Sundance Film Festival. “I definitely cried myself to sleep, to be honest, because this...
Woman loses husband, daughter and son in 210 Fontana freeway crash
A woman is in mourning after a wrong-way driver slammed into her SUV, killing her husband, daughter, and young son. It happened Saturday, June 14 on the 210 Freeway in Fontana. The Plasencia family was driving westbound when a wrong-way driver in a Ford going eastbound in the westbound lanes crashed head-on into their Lexus Sedan. Angelica Plasencia, the matriarch of the family, said her daughter, 16-year-old Mia, her husband Jose, and three-year-old son Ivan Plasencia were killed. Angelica is recovering after multiple surgeries, along with her five-year-old daughter who suffered a broken leg. Angelica's sister said the family decides to donate Ivan's organs so he could save other lives. They're leaning on their faith to guide them during this devasting time."It is going to be painful but only God knows where he is leading us," said Rosa Morales. Over the weekend, friends held a fundraiser car wash, and there will be a food fundraiser in Buena Park. The driver of the Ford also died. Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash.
Widow was told Elliot Blair had been shot, spokesman says
The widow of an Orange County public defender who died in Mexico while celebrating his one-year wedding anniversary was originally told by an officer that her husband had been shot, a family spokesperson told the Orange County Register. Elliot Blair, 33, died early Saturday at Las Rocas Resort and Spa in Rosarito after local police said […]
Comedian Sherry Cola Condemns ‘Devastating’ Monterey Park Shooting (Video)
Chinese-American comedian Sherry Cola condemned Saturday night’s shooting in Monterey Park, in which 10 people were killed and 10 more were wounded. Cola spoke to TheWrap at the Sundance Film Festival where she is starring in “WandaVision” actor Randall Park’s directorial debut “Shortcomings,” a film that follows a struggling filmmaker living in Berkeley.” While born in Shanghai, Cola was raised not far from Monterey Park in nearby Temple City, and spoke about how disturbing it was to hear a shooting had happened in the neighborhood she knows better than any other.
Found: Woman diagnosed with epilepsy who went missing in Cudahy
A 41-year-old woman diagnosed with epilepsy and cerebral palsy who went missing in Cudahy has been found, authorities said Saturday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department did not disclose where or what time Aisha Johnson was located. Johnson had last been seen at approximately 7:45 p.m. Friday in the...
KRON4
Timeline of Monterey Park shooter manhunt
(KRON) — After a mass shooting that killed 10 people and injured ten others at a local dance studio while Lunar New Year celebrations were taking place in Monterey Park, officials established a manhunt to search for the potential suspect involved. Authorities also confirmed that a second shooting took...
L.A. Weekly
Murders of LA Homeless People on the Rise
We all want our fellow Angelenos to feel safe around the city. Sadly, some who already can’t afford a home in Los Angeles also find it difficult to feel secure — as homeless people in LA are prone to be victims of abuse and homicide. There have been several murders of LA homeless people and it needs to be discussed.
Exclusive: Supporters and Opponents Face Off at Tense Rebecca Grossman Murder Hearing
The 57-year-old socialite's new defense team is looking to tarnish a star witness for the prosecution, ex-Dodger Scott Erickson The post Exclusive: Supporters and Opponents Face Off at Tense Rebecca Grossman Murder Hearing appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Woman’s family sues Disneyland; claims her death was due to fall at the park
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A woman’s family in a lawsuit claims that her death was a result of a fall she had while visiting Disneyland months earlier. A lawsuit was filed in federal court back in November by the family of Joanne Aguilar, 66, against the Walt Disney Company, the theme park division, and Disneyland, according to The Orange County Register.
Teen Involved in 2021 Hit-and-Run of Mother and Child, Shot to Death in Palmdale
Palmdale, Los Angeles, CA: A male found fatally shot at a Palmdale intersection on Wednesday has been identified as the driver of the vehicle that struck a… Read more "Teen Involved in 2021 Hit-and-Run of Mother and Child, Shot to Death in Palmdale"
One person dead, another injured in nursing home stabbing
One person died and another injured in a double stabbing at a South L.A. nursing home Friday night. The post One person dead, another injured in nursing home stabbing appeared first on KYMA.
Video Of Estranged Dad Crashing Dump Truck Into Family Home Viewed 1m Times
Ronald Lee Dunn allegedly returned to the scene to cause additional cause but was able to escape the area before the police arrived.
After Denying Corruption Allegations For Years, Former LA City Councilmember Jose Huizar Pleads Guilty To Racketeering
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —City Hall: Former L.A. City Councilmember Jose Huizar has agreed to plead guilty to racketeering and tax evasion. For...
ABC7 Los Angeles
10 killed, 10 injured in Monterey Park mass shooting; suspect killed self in van in Torrance
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Ten people were killed and at least 10 others were wounded in a mass shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park, and an hours-long manhunt for the shooter ended with authorities finding the suspected gunman dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a van in Torrance Sunday.
LASD Deputy Who Died By Suicide In Santa Clarita Identified
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) deputy who died by suicide at a Santa Clarita bar early Friday morning has been identified. Jonathan W. Buchan, 33, was identified as the man who died by suicide at Mabel’s Saugus, a bar in Santa Clarita early Friday morning, LASD officials announced. “Deputy Buchan was a 3 ...
3 sought in commercial break-in, robbery in Calabasas
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is looking for three suspected robbers after a break-in at a Calabasas restaurant on Monday. The robbery began as a commercial burglary at Pedalers Fork at 23504 Calabasas Road at about 5:30 a.m., though the burglars were interrupted by an employee showing up to work, LASD said in a […]
10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year Festival
On Saturday night, at least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio after a Lunar New Year festival, a Chinese New Year event in Monterey Park, California. This location has a large Asian population and it is about 16 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles. The shooting took place after 10 pm on Saturday night which mark the start of the two-day festival.
17-year-old boy hospitalized in Long Beach triple shooting
Police are investigating after a Long Beach triple shooting left a 17-year-old boy hospitalized on Saturday afternoon. Two men were also injured in the shooting, said Long Beach Police. No identities have been released. Officers responded to Silverado Park on the 1500 block of West 31st Street around 1:51 p.m. after receiving reports of shots […]
Three inmates convicted in fatal beating of fellow Santa Ana inmate
Three prisoners were convicted of beating a fellow inmate to death in a prison in Victorville in 2013, prosecutors said today.
