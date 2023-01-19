A woman is in mourning after a wrong-way driver slammed into her SUV, killing her husband, daughter, and young son. It happened Saturday, June 14 on the 210 Freeway in Fontana. The Plasencia family was driving westbound when a wrong-way driver in a Ford going eastbound in the westbound lanes crashed head-on into their Lexus Sedan. Angelica Plasencia, the matriarch of the family, said her daughter, 16-year-old Mia, her husband Jose, and three-year-old son Ivan Plasencia were killed. Angelica is recovering after multiple surgeries, along with her five-year-old daughter who suffered a broken leg. Angelica's sister said the family decides to donate Ivan's organs so he could save other lives. They're leaning on their faith to guide them during this devasting time."It is going to be painful but only God knows where he is leading us," said Rosa Morales. Over the weekend, friends held a fundraiser car wash, and there will be a food fundraiser in Buena Park. The driver of the Ford also died. Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash.

