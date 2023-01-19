Gov. Justice appoints William “Billy” K. Marshall as Commissioner of West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Read full article on original website
WV Family Court Judge to face impeachment
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia Family Court Judge is the subject of an impeachment resolution to be introduced by the WV House of Delegates on Monday following the commission of a warrantless search which violated, among other things, Constitutional rights of West Virginia citizens. The resolution, of...
Metro News
Legislature still has $215 million decisions on support for cutting-edge battery manufacturer
West Virginia lawmakers have significant decisions ahead about millions of dollars in public support for a cutting-edge battery factory on the site of the old Weirton Steel mill. A delegate whose district is right up on the edge of that Hancock County property, Pat McGeehan, is sounding alarms about whether...
WV Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner speaks on SRJ issues
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — After eight people are treated for apparent drug overdoses at Southern Regional Jail, many are looking for answers. While the investigation into those apparent overdoses remains active, there are other instances people want answers to. Newly appointed Commissioner of West Virginia’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, William “Billy” K. Marshall III, […]
Fallen Nicholas County deputy honored on West Virginia House Floor
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The members of the West Virginia House of Delegates honored fallen Nicholas County Sheriff’s Sargeant Tom Baker on Friday. House Resolution 5 was adopted unanimously with all 91 members voting yes. The resolution’s text says a copy of the resolution will be sent to the family of Baker. On the […]
Marshall University Memorial Day bill passes West Virginia House of Delegates
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A bill introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates to create a special memorial day in remembrance of the 1970 Marshall University airplane crash has passed through the House. The bill passed the house with 92 delegates voting yes and 8 delegates absent. If passed, HB 2412 would declare Nov. 14 every […]
Department of Justice funds will improve juvenile justice system in West Virginia
More than $600,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice will be given to the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services to support nine program areas related to juvenile delinquency.
Metro News
House Finance Committee seeks more information on DEP demolition program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Harold Ward says a $10 million pilot program to help communities across the state with demolition efforts has accomplished its goal of getting the attention of state lawmakers. Ward got more questions about the program than anything else when he...
‘Marshall University 75 Memorial Day’ bill unanimously passed through House
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – House Bill 2412 designating November 14 as “Marshall University 75 Memorial Day” in honor of the 75 individuals lost in the tragic 1970 Marshall plane crash has passed through the WV House. HB2412, which has been communicated to the Senate upon passing through...
wchstv.com
Twelve more COVID-19 related deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A dozen more coronavirus-related deaths were reported in West Virginia as active virus cases bumped up slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. an 83-year-old woman from Boone County. an 81-year-old man from Mason...
police1.com
W.Va. Senate OKs bill to let tactical medical professionals with SWAT teams carry firearms
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The state Senate on Wednesday unanimously approved a bill to allow specially trained medical professionals who accompany police SWAT teams on missions to carry weapons. SB 83 would allow a "tactical medical professional " trained and certified in tactical combat casualty care and tactical emergency medical...
West Virginia has one of the highest resignation rates
A recent study from WalletHub has found that West Virginia has one of the highest job resignation rates in the nation.
Bill in West Virginia legislature would allow handguns on college campus
The West Virginia legislature is moving forward with a bill to allow concealed-carry handgun permits. What's the reaction on campus?
The legend of the West Virginia Abbagoochie
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – People have heard of Mothman and the Flatwoods Monster, but the legend of the West Virginia Abbagoochie is seldom spoken of. The Abbagoochie was believed to be a mix between an owl, a fox, and a deer and was native to Costa Rica. West Virginians...
West Virginia bill would ban physicians from providing gender-affirming surgery to minors
A bill that would ban physicians from providing gender-affirming surgery to minors is advancing in West Virginia. West Virginia lawmakers in the House Health and Human Resources Committee greenlit the legislation after little discussion Thursday, sending it to the House Judiciary Committee. The only lawmakers who spoke at length on the bill were two of […]
WTAP
W.Va. Senate Bill looking to change eligibility rules for first-time high school transfers
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A West Virginia senate bill is being introduced that is attempting to exclude one-year ineligibility for first-time high school transfers. The current rule for the W.Va. Secondary Schools Activities Commission (WVSSAC) states that any high school transfers within the state -- unless with an approved appeal -- must take one year of ineligibility in sports. However, state senate bill 262 would eliminate the ineligibility for first-time transfers.
400-million-year-old ocean sits below West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – It may be crazy to think about, but it’s true, an ocean that dates back over 400 million years currently sits beneath West Virginia and the Appalachian Mountains. The Iapetus Ocean lies underneath the Appalachian Mountains in the eastern United States and predates the...
WDTV
W.Va. National Guard retires beloved aircraft from service
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five members of the West Virginia National Guard’s Counter Drug Program boarded a beloved aircraft in Bridgeport for its final retirement flight. The beloved RC-26 Condor has been a primary fixed wing asset for multiple Air National Guard units around the nation, including West Virginia.
969wsig.com
West Virginia popularly growing with homeowners
A national migration study conducted by a prominent moving company finds that West Virginia is a popular destination. The survey by United Van Lines tracked its in-bound and out-bound shipments across the country over last year. The data found that out of over 330 customers in the Mountain State, 57 percent moved in from out of state while 43 percent were on the way out.
How volunteer firefighters impacted north central West Virginia in 2022
We all know local volunteer firefighters risk their lives every day, but here are the numbers to back it up.
West Virginia bill would allow motorists to not use a helmet when riding a motorcycle
A Marshall County delegate, Charles Sheedy, is the lead sponsor of a bill to eliminate helmets on motorcycles. The bill, 2887, was introduced on Friday and is currently sent to the house of Technology and Infrastructure. The bill says it would appeal the code of West Virginia, 1931, relating to safety equipment and requirements for […]
