ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Gov. Justice appoints William “Billy” K. Marshall as Commissioner of West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation

By Lootpress News Staff
lootpress.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

WV Family Court Judge to face impeachment

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia Family Court Judge is the subject of an impeachment resolution to be introduced by the WV House of Delegates on Monday following the commission of a warrantless search which violated, among other things, Constitutional rights of West Virginia citizens. The resolution, of...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WV Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner speaks on SRJ issues

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — After eight people are treated for apparent drug overdoses at Southern Regional Jail, many are looking for answers. While the investigation into those apparent overdoses remains active, there are other instances people want answers to. Newly appointed Commissioner of West Virginia’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, William “Billy” K. Marshall III, […]
BEAVER, WV
Metro News

House Finance Committee seeks more information on DEP demolition program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Harold Ward says a $10 million pilot program to help communities across the state with demolition efforts has accomplished its goal of getting the attention of state lawmakers. Ward got more questions about the program than anything else when he...
FAIRMONT, WV
wchstv.com

Twelve more COVID-19 related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A dozen more coronavirus-related deaths were reported in West Virginia as active virus cases bumped up slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. an 83-year-old woman from Boone County. an 81-year-old man from Mason...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

The legend of the West Virginia Abbagoochie

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – People have heard of Mothman and the Flatwoods Monster, but the legend of the West Virginia Abbagoochie is seldom spoken of. The Abbagoochie was believed to be a mix between an owl, a fox, and a deer and was native to Costa Rica. West Virginians...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTAP

W.Va. Senate Bill looking to change eligibility rules for first-time high school transfers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A West Virginia senate bill is being introduced that is attempting to exclude one-year ineligibility for first-time high school transfers. The current rule for the W.Va. Secondary Schools Activities Commission (WVSSAC) states that any high school transfers within the state -- unless with an approved appeal -- must take one year of ineligibility in sports. However, state senate bill 262 would eliminate the ineligibility for first-time transfers.
Lootpress

400-million-year-old ocean sits below West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – It may be crazy to think about, but it’s true, an ocean that dates back over 400 million years currently sits beneath West Virginia and the Appalachian Mountains. The Iapetus Ocean lies underneath the Appalachian Mountains in the eastern United States and predates the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

W.Va. National Guard retires beloved aircraft from service

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Five members of the West Virginia National Guard’s Counter Drug Program boarded a beloved aircraft in Bridgeport for its final retirement flight. The beloved RC-26 Condor has been a primary fixed wing asset for multiple Air National Guard units around the nation, including West Virginia.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
969wsig.com

West Virginia popularly growing with homeowners

A national migration study conducted by a prominent moving company finds that West Virginia is a popular destination. The survey by United Van Lines tracked its in-bound and out-bound shipments across the country over last year. The data found that out of over 330 customers in the Mountain State, 57 percent moved in from out of state while 43 percent were on the way out.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy