Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Walmart Gunman Identified
The name of the active shooter inside an Evansville Walmart has been identified. He is 25 year old Ronald Ray Mosley II, a former employee. As soon as officers were notified around 10:00 Thursday night, they went right into the store. Officers were given a description of the shooter, assembled...
104.1 WIKY
UPDATE: Active Shooter Was A Former Employee
UPDATE: Police have confirmed that the shooter was a former employee of Walmart. He shot a female employee. She was taken to the hospital. Her condition is not known at this time. ORIGINAL STORY: A shooting took place inside the the Walmart on South Red Bank Road in Evansville around...
104.1 WIKY
Parents Blame Hospital For Son’s Death
The parents of eight year old Marco Gabriel have filed a complaint with the U.S. District Court in Evansville. Marco was taken to St. Vincent Urgent Care last September to be seen by a doctor. Then told to take him to the emergency room for an MRI. His parents say,...
104.1 WIKY
Man Killed In Oil Tanker Explosion Identified
The person killed in the oil tanker explosion in Muhlenburg County, Kentucky has been identified. He is 33 year old Brenton Elkins of Greenville. This happened on Monday morning on Highway 853. Elkins was found 100 feet from the oil tanker unresponsive with no pulse. A second person was taken...
Comments / 0