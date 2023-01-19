Read full article on original website
Report: Broncos to ‘Consider’ Interim Jerry Rosburg as Permanent HC
Before the Denver Broncos kicked off their sweeping search for a new head coach, Jerry Rosburg threw his hat in the ring. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Rosburg expressed an interest in the Broncos' head-coaching vacancy when he sat down for his end-of-season interview with ownership, and even presented a plan.
Former KC Chiefs quarterback’s trophy, lost since the 1980s, was just found in a car
A piece of NFL history is finally home after it was stolen approximately four decades ago. Police in Lee Summit, Missouri, discovered a trophy that was taken from iconic Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and broadcaster Len Dawson while arresting a suspected shoplifter on Jan. 6. The piece of football history was found in the back of a stolen vehicle that the accused shoplifter was driving.
How Tom Brady’s Retirement Decision Will Impact Bucs’ Salary Cap
As the football world eagerly awaits Tom Brady’s decision about his plans for next season, the Buccaneers are left to prepare for various salary cap scenarios as a result of the quarterback’s nuanced contract. If Brady chooses to leave Tampa Bay—either by signing with a different team or...
Jerry Jones Says McCarthy’s Status ‘Remains Safe’ After Loss to 49ers
View the original article to see embedded media. Following Dallas’s loss to San Francisco in Sunday’s NFC divisional round playoff game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones assured that McCarthy’s job “remains safe” as the team’s coach and that Jones agreed with McCarthy’s decision making with kicker Brett Maher.
Micah Parsons Jabs Deebo Samuel After Cowboys’ Loss to 49ers
The Dallas pass rusher was quick respond to a celebratory post shared by the 49ers receiver after San Francisco’s divisional round win.
Finding Broncos: 12 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Prospects to Watch
The college scouting bowl games are underway, with the Hula Bowl already in the books. Next is the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl before the big two: the Shrine Game and Senior Bowl. The Collegiate Bowl flies under the radar yearly, but a few good prospects always emerge. For example, the 2022 NFL draft saw 19 players selected who participated and 43 players in the 2021 draft.
'Everything's kismet': Zac Taylor delivers game ball to Rhinehaus after Bengals win
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio ‒ The tradition of gifting postseason game balls to Cincinnati businesses continues. After beating the Buffalo Bills 27-10 in the second round of the playoffs at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor stopped by Rhinehaus in Over-the-Rhine to deliver the latest winning game ball. ...
Why Foyesade Oluokun Believes Offseason Improvement Is a Must for the Jaguars
In the post game locker room following an AFC Divisional Round exit, players were called upon to give reflections of the 2022-2023 journey. From 3-7 to 9-8 and defying odds along the way, this year's Jaguars squad rose to the occasion. However, for the players the freshness of the loss...
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Cowboys at 49ers
Information on Sunday's game can be seen below. Dallas Cowboys (13-5) at San Francisco 49ers (13-4) How to watch, stream, listen, and find live updates. TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi, Mike Pereira) Stream: fuboTV. Listen: Cowboys on TuneIn, 49ers on TuneIn. LIVE UPDATES: Follow Cowboys...
LOOK: Damar Hamlin Arrives to Bills vs. Bengals Game
The Buffalo Bills are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Divisional on Sunday, and safety Damar Hamlin is in attendance. Hamlin has shown incredible recovery since suffering from cardiac arrest against the Bengals on Jan. 2, but still has a "lengthy recovery" ahead of him. "Despite being out of...
Sleeper Candidate Emerges for Colts Head Coach
The Indianapolis Colts have been linked with more than 10 candidates for their vacant head coaching position, and the latest can be considered one of the bigger-dark horses in the search. The Colts announced on Friday afternoon they had completed an interview with Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich...
Bills vs. Bengals NFL Playoffs: Live Game Updates
The Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals matchup in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. At stake? A trip to the AFC Championship game against either the Jacksonville Jaguars or Kansas City Chiefs. These two teams forged a bond beyond sports...
Three Volunteers Make PFN’s Mock Draft
Pro Football Network released a three-round mock draft on Saturday. While Tennessee didn't have a first-round pick, several players got drafted in later rounds. Several big trades were made to shake up the top picks. The New York Jets traded for Aaron Rogers, the Atlanta Falcons traded for Lamar Jackson, the Washington Commanders traded for Derek Carr, the Tennessee Titans traded for Trey Lance, the Denver Broncos traded for former head coach Sean Payton, Tom Brady signed with the San Francisco 49ers, and Jimmy Garoppolo signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Peyton Hillis Released From Hospital Following Swimming Accident That Once had him in Critical Condition
Good news has come for former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis as he has been released from the hospital following a swimming accident that nearly took his life. Earlier in the month, Hillis was hospitalized after he saved his children from drowning. Now according to multiple reports, Hillis has...
Report: Titans Set to Fill One Staff Opening
View the original article to see embedded media. The Tennessee Titans reportedly have made a decision related to one of the openings on their coaching staff. They simply must wait on that person to make up his mind. The Titans intend to hire Chris Harris as their new pass defense...
Lamar Jackson Will Remain Centerpiece of Ravens Offense Moving Forward
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh unequivocally reiterated his support for Lamar Jackson as the team's quarterback for 2023 and beyond, despite the contact situation. "Lamar Jackson is our quarterback; he’s been our quarterback," Harbaugh said. "Everything we’ve done in terms of building our offense and building...
Jalen Hurts, Haason Reddick Lead Eagles to a 28-0 Halftime Lead Over Giants
PHILADELPHIA – If his right shoulder was hurting, Jalen Hurts certainly didn’t show it. The Eagles quarterback came out firing. He was 7-for-7 in the first quarter with two touchdown passes to Dallas Goedert from 16 yards and DeVonta Smith from 9 to help the Eagles take a 28-0 lead over the New York Giants in Saturday night’s divisional round playoff game against the New York Giants.
Sports world reacts to absolutely ridiculous Skip Bayless video
Skip Bayless and his antics were the subject of conversation yet again online. And yet again, the absurdity of it all from the outspoken Fox personality comes on the heels of a Dallas Cowboys playoff loss. As if the Cowboys have to deal with enough as it is: They lost in the playoffs yet again Read more... The post Sports world reacts to absolutely ridiculous Skip Bayless video appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bills Show Off New ‘3’ Jewelry Honoring Damar Hamlin
The Buffalo Bills have found ways to celebrate and to honor recovering teammate Damar Hamlin in every way possible, both on and off the field. Or at least we thought they had. But now, a new wrinkle: As they prep for Sunday's playoff game against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals, each Bills player will have in his locker - or maybe around his neck - the gift of a piece of jewelry. ...
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Shares who he Sees Deshaun Watson as, Optimisic About the Future With QB1
Deshaun Watson missed 11 games in 2022 after sitting out the entirety of the 2021 season and it undoubtedly impacted his play in 2022. Going forward, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is optimistic. "There was things that Deshaun was working through," Stefanski said about Watson's return to the field...
