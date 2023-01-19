ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

AG Office sues 'phony' home warranty company

By Adam Conn
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling out a “phony” home warranty company and taking them to court for misrepresentation and other suspect business practices.

The Attorney General’s office learned that Amazon Home Warranty, a Wyoming company based in New Jersey, received over 1,200 filed complaints from consumers since 2018. The administrator is accused of using a Columbus customer-service address and Amazon Warranty Administrators, which has a listing address in Dublin. It is not registered with the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office as is required by law.

Ohio AG files for restraining order against Dollar General

Neither business is related to Amazon or has any employees stationed at two office rental spaces, says the AG report, which calls the company “phony” in its report. One is listed in downtown on South 3rd Street, the other is listed on Metro Place South in Dublin.

The lawsuit claims that Amazon Home Warranty uses various online platforms and social-media outlets to advertise service contracts to home buyers and sellers, with Amazon Warranty Administrators listed as the administrator of the residential service contracts.

However, advertised benefits, such as coverage of cost of repairs, were not provided, which violates the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act, according to Yost’s office.

‘This was brutal’: Woman, attorney speak after police altercation over McDonald’s order

The lawsuit claims that the defendants would take days or weeks to send a technician for appliance repairs or would not comply with reimbursement if a client received service from an alternate technician (due to the long wait from warranty services). Consumers’ claims were then reportedly denied.

The cost of an Amazon Home Warranty contract is $400 to $650 a year, depending on the plan, and the standard per-call service fee averaged $70. The Attorney General’s office is asking the Franklin County Common Pleas Court to require them to change their business practices to comply with Ohio law, reimburse consumers and pay civil penalties plus court costs.

