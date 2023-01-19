Read full article on original website
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Showed This Week Why He’s Still a Fan Favorite by Giving NASCAR Fans What They Want
This week Dale Earnhardt Jr. talked about the addition of Denny Hamlin to the podcast family but also revealed another piece of news that showed why he's still a fan favorite by giving fans what they want. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Showed This Week Why He’s Still a Fan Favorite by Giving NASCAR Fans What They Want appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Frankie Muniz, former child star of Malcolm in the Middle, joins NASCAR as a race car driver
The "Malcolm in the Middle" star has been racing cars on a regular basis since 2007 and now considers himself a driver who acts on the side.
NASCAR Hall of Fame welcomes three new members
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As NASCAR celebrates its 75th anniversary season, its Hall of Fame inducted three men whose careers collectively spanned from the sport’s beginnings to recent times. Matt Kenseth, Hershel McGriff and Kirk Shelmerdine were inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday night, becoming the...
Tony Stewart's NASCAR Hall of Fame Speech Featured a Hilarious Shout-Out to All His Ex-Girlfriends
Back in January 2020, Tony Stewart was one of the five people who made stock car racing history as an inductee into the 11th class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. For his induction speech, Tony took a brief, emotional trip down memory lane, but in classic Stewart fashion, he also snuck in a well-timed wisecrack about his ex-girlfriends.
Jimmie Johnson's 2007 Chevrolet Impala SS NASCAR race car heads to auction
A 2007 Chevrolet Impala SS race car driven by NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson is heading to auction with RM Sotheby's. It will be offered at the company's Phoenix, Arizona, sale on Jan. 26. Johnson won seven NASCAR Cup Series championships during his full-time career with Hendrick Motorsports, tying Richard Petty...
NASCAR Hall of Fame Welcomes Matt Kenseth, Hershel McGriff, Kirk Shelmerdine
McGriff, 95, raced successfully for decades on the West Coast and made occasional runs in the NASCAR Cup Series. Kenseth won the Cup championship in 2003, won 39 Cup races. Shelmerdine was a standout along Cup pit rows in the 1980s and ’90s, guiding the Richard Childress Racing crew and driver Dale Earnhardt.
Not-so-Funny Money: Cryptocurrency Claims Another NASCAR Victim as Landon Cassill Loses a Full-Time Xfinity Series Ride
Respected NASCAR veteran Landon Cassill won't be able to run the full Xfinity Series schedule because of a funding issue. The post Not-so-Funny Money: Cryptocurrency Claims Another NASCAR Victim as Landon Cassill Loses a Full-Time Xfinity Series Ride appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kirk Shelmerdine, NASCAR Hall of Famer and Dale Earnhardt's Crew Chief, Talks About What Made "The Intimidator" a Legend
On Friday night, Kirk Shelmerdine will officially be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame alongside Matt Kenseth, the 2003 Cup Series champion, and 95-year-old Hershel McGriff, who was named in the "NASCAR's 50 Greatest Drivers" list released in 1998. Unlike his two co-inductees, Shelmerdine is not being honored for what he did behind the wheel of a stock car, but rather for his prowess as a NASCAR crew chief.
Tony Stewart Won His Final Cup Series Championship With a Crew Chief He’d Just Fired
Tony Stewart made the decision before the 2011 NASCAR playoffs not to bring back crew chief Darian Grubb in 2012, but the pair still managed to capture the Cup Series title. The post Tony Stewart Won His Final Cup Series Championship With a Crew Chief He’d Just Fired appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Friday 5: Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick get early start with new teams
Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick — among the key storylines this season — got their first days on track with their new teams this week. Busch, Reddick and Austin Cindric participated in a tire test Monday and Tuesday at Circuit of the Americas. The session marked Busch’s first official laps with his Richard Childress Racing team. It also was Reddick’s first laps with his 23XI Racing team.
NASCAR Cup Stewart-Haas Racing Fan Favorite Ryan Preece Meets Fans At Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2023 Show On Day Two, Best Booth Awards Presented
Day Two of the 2023 Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2023 show Saturday featured a guest appearance by NASCAR Cup driver Ryan Preece, the presentation of Best Booth Awards by the newly crowned Aqua Duck Water Transport Ms. Motorsports 2023 Lindsey Garl, and a rousing Roundtable stage discussion among Billy Pauch and many of his former car owners.
2024 Chevy Silverado HD To Offer Adaptive Cruise Control
When GM revealed the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD last year, it stated that Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) will be available on the refreshed heavy duty truck. The announcement was noteworthy given that the Silverado‘s heavy-duty variant has never before offered Adaptive Cruise Control, making this an entirely new feature for the Silverado HD truck lineup.
Community Choice Financial Begins New Partnership with Front Row Motorsports
Community Choice Financial, a holding company that provides financial services primarily to under-served consumers, will return their newly acquired Speedy Cash brand to the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with Front Row Motorsports. The program will be highlighted by Speedy Cash again being one of the anchor partners...
Tyler Reddick Faces Several Obstacles in His First Year With 23XI Racing
Tyler Reddick has championship potential but faces several obstacles in 2023 with 23XI Racing. The post Tyler Reddick Faces Several Obstacles in His First Year With 23XI Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Lindsey Garl Crowned Aqua Duck Ms. Motorsports 2023; Billy Pauch, Bruce Larson Meet & Greet Fans; Ryan Preece To Be ‘In The House’ For Day Two Of PPB Motorsports 2023 At Greater Phila. Expo Center
Lindsey Garl was crowned Ms. Motorsports 2023 on Friday, Day One of the Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports Race Car & Trade Show in Oaks, PA. Lindsey, of Reading, PA, was a popular winner among the 16 contestants in the Aqua Duck Water Transport-sponsored competition held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA Friday night. Aqua Duck Water Transport owner Todd Baer, PPB Motorsports 2023 Show Promoter Len Sammons, and Ms. Motorsports 2022 Morgan Rochelle-Bealer made the presentation to the new winner on stage.
Kasey Kahne returns full-time to World of Outlaws sprint cars in 2023
After being sidelined for more than half of his rookie season in the World of Outlaws, Kasey Kahne will once again attempt to run the full 80+ race schedule in 2023 in the No. 9 Kasey Kahne Racing (KKR) car. He will compete alongside four-time defending champion Brad Sweet, who has won all his titles with Kahne’s team.
C9 Corvette Set For 2029 Model Year Debut
There’s certainly no shortage of interest and enthusiasm when it comes to the latest eighth-generation C8 Corvette, with GM recently pulling the wrapper off the new hybrid, all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette E-Ray. Time, however, waits for nothing and no one, and that includes sports cars. With that in mind, GM Authority has learned new details on the forthcoming ninth-generation C9 Corvette, including when it’s scheduled to debut.
Here Are The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV Exterior And Interior Dimensions
The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV is set to begin production soon, with the 3WT and 4WT trim levels scheduled to be the first units produced. In anticipation of the all-electric pickup truck’s debut, here’s a breakdown on the exterior and interior dimensions of the Silverado EV as compared to its ICE-powered Silverado 1500 cousin.
2-time Daytona 500 winner Matt Kenseth inducted into Hall of Fame
Two-time Daytona 500 champion Matt Kenseth finally reached the top rung of his career on Friday night when he was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. The 50-year-old Kenseth, who drove 18 full seasons in NASCAR before retiring in 2020 with 39 Cup victories and 20 poles, highlighted a class that also included longtime driver Hershel McGriff and crew chief Kirk Shelmerdine. The driver who many referred to as...
NASCAR Has Made a Smart Call on the Chicago Street Race To Maintain Its Competitive Balance in the Cup Series
With the Chicago street course so different from the usual fare, NASCAR has imposed a new rule for the July 4 holiday weekend. The post NASCAR Has Made a Smart Call on the Chicago Street Race To Maintain Its Competitive Balance in the Cup Series appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
