Marysville, OH

unioncountydailydigital.com

MEVSD Board Of Education To Hold Special Meeting Jan. 20

The Marysville Schools Board of Education has scheduled a special meeting for Friday, January 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM. The purpose of the public meeting is to approve a resolution to proceed with the submission of the tax levy. The meeting will be held at the Board of Education Office,...
MARYSVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
OHIO STATE
Farm and Dairy

Ohio Cattlemen’s Association looks to sustainable future

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Empty meat cases during the pandemic may have given consumers a new appreciation for beef, according to Colin Woodall, chief executive officer of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. Woodall, who spoke at the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association annual meeting and awards banquet, said beef demand...
OHIO STATE
Delaware Gazette

Two MSD events planned for February

With February less than two weeks away, Main Street Delaware (MSD) has a pair of events on tap for the community to enjoy as spring draws closer. On Friday, Feb. 3, MSD will host its monthly First Friday celebration in Delaware’s historic downtown. The event will include a presidential scavenger hunt featuring Delaware’s own Rutherford B. Hayes. The scavenger hunt will begin with First Friday and run through the remainder of the month, ending on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
DELAWARE, OH
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

Wahkeena Nature Preserve is Gorgeous!

Wahkeena Nature Preserve in Fairfield County Ohio is truly a hidden gem to be discovered in Ohio!. There are a lot of amazing state parks and nature preserves near Columbus, Ohio that get a lot of attention, but one that was flying under my radar was Wahkeena Nature Preserve in Fairfield County.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Leo Academy: A look at Matt Huffman’s involvement

LIMA — Months before Leo Academy closed, the private school reached out to a powerful source for help: There wasn’t enough money for payroll. What did Matt Huffman think the school board should do?. The Ohio Senate president, whose law firm represented Leo Academy and its predecessor, Golden...
LIMA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus school employee, 25, dead in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers came to the 80 block of Belvidere Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jamika Summerville, 25, suffering […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lima News

Missouri railroad company cuts Lima jobs

LIMA — Railcrew Xpress, a transportation company based in Missouri, is closing several Ohio locations according to a notice filed with the State of Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services. Facilities in Lima at 401 E. Robb Ave. will be closed on Feb. 20, 2023 eliminating 12 jobs...
LIMA, OH
dayton.com

Legendary Dayton drag racer turns 90

Dayton’s legendary drag racer, “Ohio George” Montgomery will turn 90 on Jan. 25, and his family, friends and fans are gathering to honor him. Organizer Dave Thomas said they are expecting 75 to 80 people to join “Ohio George” at the Marion’s Piazza at 3443 N. Dixie Drive at noon on Wednesday. “Everyone is welcome, the more the merrier, " Thomas said.
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

“Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation

“Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation. “Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic …. “Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.19.23. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.19.23. Upper Arlington parents protest school board’s executive …. Parents...
COLUMBUS, OH
Urbana Citizen

PETS OF THE WEEK

Hi! My name is Major and I am a big 5-1/2 year old chocolate lab boy! I am all of these things: friendly, affectionate, loyal, playful and smart. I am great with older children (because I am such a big boy) and other dogs. I lived in West Virginia on...
URBANA, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Guidance Counselor Placed on Leave

CHILLICOTHE – Chillicothe city school district is reporting that one of their own is now on administrative leave pending an investigation. “This letter is to advise you that Kris Kamps, a guidance counselor at Chillicothe High School, is on paid administrative leave for an undetermined period of time. If additional information arises. you will receive updates”
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus gun restrictions now in effect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus’ gun restrictions are officially in effect, and now activists on both sides are sharing their thoughts about the latest push to stop violent crime. The laws went into effect at 12 a.m. Saturday after a Fairfield County judge denied Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s request for a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Kidney transplant changes lives for Galion pastor and special donor

GALION–A longtime minister in town is getting a new lease on life thanks to a successful kidney transplant that’s been in the making for nearly a year. The Rev. Joe Stafford, 61, senior pastor of Wesley Chapel Church, underwent the surgery Jan. 6 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. His donor? Jayme Sparks, a friend and active member of another Galion congregation, Grace Point Church.
GALION, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

First Ohio State Fair Concert announced

COLUMBUS—Ohio State Fair officials have announced that KIDZ BOP will once again take the stage in the WCOL Celeste Center for opening day of the 2023 Ohio State Fair. The KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour concert will be held on opening day of the Ohio State Fair, July 26, at 6:30 p.m. Fairgoers of all ages can sing and dance along with the KIDZ BOP Kids as they perform today’s biggest hits live on stage including “As It Was,” “About That Time,” “Anti-Hero,” and many more. This is the ultimate pop concert for kids.
OHIO STATE

