3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes open new Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium in exhibition against LafayetteThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes earn weekend sweep, defeat Missouri S&T 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Husband And Cousin Have "Dreams" And "Visions" Of Missing Wife In A Field. That Is Exactly Where They Found HerThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUrbancrest, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com
MEVSD Board Of Education To Hold Special Meeting Jan. 20
The Marysville Schools Board of Education has scheduled a special meeting for Friday, January 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM. The purpose of the public meeting is to approve a resolution to proceed with the submission of the tax levy. The meeting will be held at the Board of Education Office,...
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
Farm and Dairy
Ohio Cattlemen’s Association looks to sustainable future
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Empty meat cases during the pandemic may have given consumers a new appreciation for beef, according to Colin Woodall, chief executive officer of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. Woodall, who spoke at the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association annual meeting and awards banquet, said beef demand...
Parents suing Ohio’s Hilliard schools for ‘indoctrination,’ LGBTQ+ inclusion
According to NBC4i, Several central Ohio parents are suing Hilliard City Schools, alleging teachers are having “intimate sexual conversations” with students and calling for the removal of badges supporting LGBTQ+ students. Eight Hilliard parents say school officials are allowing “activist teachers” to facilitate conversations on sexual orientation and...
Delaware Gazette
Two MSD events planned for February
With February less than two weeks away, Main Street Delaware (MSD) has a pair of events on tap for the community to enjoy as spring draws closer. On Friday, Feb. 3, MSD will host its monthly First Friday celebration in Delaware’s historic downtown. The event will include a presidential scavenger hunt featuring Delaware’s own Rutherford B. Hayes. The scavenger hunt will begin with First Friday and run through the remainder of the month, ending on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
Wahkeena Nature Preserve is Gorgeous!
Wahkeena Nature Preserve in Fairfield County Ohio is truly a hidden gem to be discovered in Ohio!. There are a lot of amazing state parks and nature preserves near Columbus, Ohio that get a lot of attention, but one that was flying under my radar was Wahkeena Nature Preserve in Fairfield County.
Leo Academy: A look at Matt Huffman’s involvement
LIMA — Months before Leo Academy closed, the private school reached out to a powerful source for help: There wasn’t enough money for payroll. What did Matt Huffman think the school board should do?. The Ohio Senate president, whose law firm represented Leo Academy and its predecessor, Golden...
Columbus school employee, 25, dead in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers came to the 80 block of Belvidere Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jamika Summerville, 25, suffering […]
Missouri railroad company cuts Lima jobs
LIMA — Railcrew Xpress, a transportation company based in Missouri, is closing several Ohio locations according to a notice filed with the State of Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services. Facilities in Lima at 401 E. Robb Ave. will be closed on Feb. 20, 2023 eliminating 12 jobs...
WSYX ABC6
'Changing their tune,' Johnstown residents reflect on year since Intel's announcement
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — January 21, 2022: Governor Mike DeWine and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger took the stage at the Midland Theatre in Newark and announced a $20 billion dollar semiconductor facility would be coming to Licking County. A lot has changed over the last 356 days. The acres...
Stimulus 2023: Monthly program to issue $300 payments to recipients for two years
Anyone living in two townships in Ohio may be eligible to participate in a program that would give them $300 every month.
dayton.com
Legendary Dayton drag racer turns 90
Dayton’s legendary drag racer, “Ohio George” Montgomery will turn 90 on Jan. 25, and his family, friends and fans are gathering to honor him. Organizer Dave Thomas said they are expecting 75 to 80 people to join “Ohio George” at the Marion’s Piazza at 3443 N. Dixie Drive at noon on Wednesday. “Everyone is welcome, the more the merrier, " Thomas said.
NBC4 Columbus
“Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation
“Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation. “Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic …. “Shelter in place” lifted in Powell after domestic situation. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.19.23. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 1.19.23. Upper Arlington parents protest school board’s executive …. Parents...
Urbana Citizen
PETS OF THE WEEK
Hi! My name is Major and I am a big 5-1/2 year old chocolate lab boy! I am all of these things: friendly, affectionate, loyal, playful and smart. I am great with older children (because I am such a big boy) and other dogs. I lived in West Virginia on...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Guidance Counselor Placed on Leave
CHILLICOTHE – Chillicothe city school district is reporting that one of their own is now on administrative leave pending an investigation. “This letter is to advise you that Kris Kamps, a guidance counselor at Chillicothe High School, is on paid administrative leave for an undetermined period of time. If additional information arises. you will receive updates”
Columbus gun restrictions now in effect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus’ gun restrictions are officially in effect, and now activists on both sides are sharing their thoughts about the latest push to stop violent crime. The laws went into effect at 12 a.m. Saturday after a Fairfield County judge denied Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s request for a […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Kidney transplant changes lives for Galion pastor and special donor
GALION–A longtime minister in town is getting a new lease on life thanks to a successful kidney transplant that’s been in the making for nearly a year. The Rev. Joe Stafford, 61, senior pastor of Wesley Chapel Church, underwent the surgery Jan. 6 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. His donor? Jayme Sparks, a friend and active member of another Galion congregation, Grace Point Church.
crawfordcountynow.com
First Ohio State Fair Concert announced
COLUMBUS—Ohio State Fair officials have announced that KIDZ BOP will once again take the stage in the WCOL Celeste Center for opening day of the 2023 Ohio State Fair. The KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour concert will be held on opening day of the Ohio State Fair, July 26, at 6:30 p.m. Fairgoers of all ages can sing and dance along with the KIDZ BOP Kids as they perform today’s biggest hits live on stage including “As It Was,” “About That Time,” “Anti-Hero,” and many more. This is the ultimate pop concert for kids.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
As Adena cuts jobs, records show they spent millions on land to block competitor
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — What can $6.5 million dollars buy you in Ross and Pickaway counties? Well, it turns out, not much, even if you are a mega-health system that is trying to block your competitor. But does it come at the price of letting go of employees?. Some background.
Comments / 0