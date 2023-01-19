Read full article on original website
Related
From favorites to failure in one Buffalo afternoon
The blame can be spread wide after the Bills embarrassing home exit from the playoffs
'Everything's kismet': Zac Taylor delivers game ball to Rhinehaus after Bengals win
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio ‒ The tradition of gifting postseason game balls to Cincinnati businesses continues. After beating the Buffalo Bills 27-10 in the second round of the playoffs at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor stopped by Rhinehaus in Over-the-Rhine to deliver the latest winning game ball. ...
Comments / 0