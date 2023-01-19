Lansing-based Brotherhood Against Drugs helps people overcome addiction

Magic Johnson’s older brother Larry Johnson started an organization decades ago that focuses on helping people overcome their addiction to drugs. The inspiration came from his own struggles.

“My life story, at one time I was a nobody, and God turned me into somebody,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s story runs deeper than just being the brother of NBA and Michigan State legend Magic Johnson. The 66 year old once had big aspirations.

"I wanted to play in the NBA. I wanted to play for the New York Knicks, and I wanted to buy my parents a big house, but all of that was shattered because I went in the wrong way,” he said.

The wrong way, according to him, meant years of using and selling drugs. That eventually landed him behind bars.

“I was facing 20 to 40 years in prison on five felonies, but I didn’t want it any more, but I ended up doing a year in the county jail,” he said. “But this last time March 2, 1989, was it for me, and I didn’t want it any more.”

Johnson said on that day, he left the jail and didn’t look back. He transformed his life and used his negative experiences to help others. In 1992, he and a friend started the organization Brotherhood Against Drugs.

“Our mission, is we help those that are struggling with drugs and alcohol and even bullying, so we go around, we do speaking engagements, we do events and we help people get into treatment centers,” he said.

Over the last few decades, the Lansing-based organization has helped thousands of people. It currently has 15 members, who’ve all been touched by drug addiction in some way.

Johnson said he wants everyone to know that there is always light at the end of the tunnel.

“Didn’t nobody think I would be where I am today, matter of fact, I heard you would die with a spike in your arm, but today, God has shown be to be a different person,” Johnson said.

You can contact Brotherhood Against Drugs here .

