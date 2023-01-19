ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch officer saves drowning man, pulls him out of canal

By Miabelle Salzano
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — An Antioch police K-9 handler used his special equipment to save a drowning man from a canal on Jan. 6, according to the Antioch Police Department .

The officer, Kyle Smith, was first on the scene at Deer Valley Road and Carpenteria Drive for reports of a man drowning. Smith said he saw a shirtless man in distress in the canal saying he could not feel his legs anymore and was freezing.

Smith and the man were separated by a chain link fence, but Smith was able to use his 30-foot-long dog leash he uses for his K-9 companion, Kona, to pull the man out of the water.

Smith threw the leash over the fence to the man and pulled him to safety.

Shortley after, Contra Costa County fire crews arrived on scene and were able to get the man over the fence to safety.

There were reports that a second person was in the canal, but officials said the canal was thoroughly searched and no one else was found.

