Read full article on original website
Related
1 person killed, 2 others injured in Citrus Heights vehicle crash
CITRUS HEIGHTS - Two people are dead in Citrus Heights after a crash involving a pedestrian and two vehicles. At around 7:43 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed on eastbound Auburn Boulevard near Cobalt Way in Citrus Heights when the driver tried to swerve to miss a pedestrian. Instead, the vehicle hit the pedestrian, killing them, and then swerved from the turn lane and hit an approaching vehicle head-on, according to a Citrus Heights Police Department spokesperson. Both the driver and the passenger of the first vehicle had to be extricated from the vehicle. The driver died.The passenger was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.Citrus Heights police have closed the eastbound lanes of Auburn Boulevard at Cobalt Way and westbound Auburn Boulevard at San Tomas Drive as a result of the crash. No further details have been released at this time.
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment
In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
BBC
Fatal accident inquiry into M9 crash deaths delayed
An eight-year wait for a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into the deaths of two people in a crash on the M9 has been delayed until September. John Yuill, 28, and girlfriend Lamara Bell, 25, lay undiscovered by police for three days after their car came off the M9 near Stirling in 2015.
BBC
Miss Wales Darcey Corria seriously injured in M4 crash
Miss Wales Darcey Corria has suffered a broken pelvis and two broken bones in her neck after an M4 crash. She is being treated at the University Hospital of Wales (UHW), Cardiff, following the crash near Bridgend on Thursday evening. In a social media video, she said she was "feeling...
BBC
Batley: Police nab Chewy the chihuahua missing for seven years
A dog missing for seven years has been reunited with his owners after police stumbled on him while hunting a suspect. PCs Kirsty Stanley and Jacob Wood found Chewy on Wednesday while searching a house in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire. They took the chihuahua to a vet and, after finding a...
BBC
Barnsley: Jail for burglar who dug up grave in jewellery search
A "habitual criminal" who dug up a woman's grave because he believed it contained valuable jewellery has been jailed for 15 months. Wayne Joselyn, 43, damaged Ethel Maud Goodwin's remains during the "depraved desecration" of her burial site at Barnsley's Carlton Cemetery. He had heard a "bizarre rumour" the grave...
BBC
Hackney: Children evacuated as school bus catches fire
Children had to be evacuated from their school bus when it caught fire. Firefighters managed to put out the blaze, which left the 30-seater bus as a charred shell. It caught alight during Friday morning's school run. Another six vehicles and small sections of several surrounding properties on Wilton Way...
BBC
Goole gas explosion: Man arrested after house destroyed in blast
A man has been arrested after an early morning gas explosion in Goole left a house destroyed. Passers-by ran to the aid of a homeowner when parts of the Marlborough Avenue terraced house exploded at about 01:00 GMT on Sunday. Nobody was seriously injured, Humberside Police said. A man was...
BBC
Police surround white van after California shooting
Police have surrounded a white van in Torrance, California more than 12 hours after a deadly shooting in nearby Monterey Park. Aerial video shows the reported stand off which police say may hold the suspect but details are still very unclear.
BBC
Blaby: Man, 31, arrested over baby's death
A man has been arrested over the death of a baby who became unwell at a house in Leicestershire. Emergency services were called out to the property on Sycamore Street, in Blaby, on 15 January, but the infant later died in hospital. A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of...
BBC
Fourth teen arrested over New Year's Day Cannock crash
A fourth teenager has been arrested after a retired teacher was killed in a hit-and-run crash on New Year's Day. Joan Hill, 73, died at the scene on the A5 near Longford Island in Cannock at about 16:00 GMT. A 17-year-old boy from the Walsall area was arrested on suspicion...
BBC
Kaylea Titford: Officers found girl's body in filthy condition
Police officers found a disabled 16-year-old girl's body in filthy conditions and the smell was the worst they'd experienced, a court has heard. Kaylea Titford, who had spina bifida and a build-up of fluid in the brain, became morbidly obese and was bedridden in the months before her death. Her...
BBC
Omagh: Two police officers injured in 'vicious attack'
Two police officers have been treated in hospital after they were injured while responding to a disturbance in Omagh, County Tyrone. It happened on the Tully Road at 21:00 GMT on Saturday. One officer was struck on the back of the head and another was knocked to the ground. Both...
BBC
Lancashire Police shut down 70 cannabis farms worth £2m
Seventy cannabis farms have been shut down and more than 2,500 plants and 100 kilos of the drug with a street value of almost £2m have been seized. The details emerged as 28 men were jailed for their involvement in the multi-million-pound drugs ring. It comes after a series...
BBC
Man, 18, faces police attempted murder charge
A teenager has been charged with the attempted murder of a police motorcyclist who was hit by a car in Edinburgh. Police had signalled for the black Audi A1 to stop in the Bathfield area of the city at about 16:15 on 11 January. The driver then allegedly drove directly...
Comments / 0