Raymond, OH

OSHP Investigating Jan. 18 Injury Crash

OSHP Investigating Jan. 18 Injury Crash

MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating an injury crash which occurred on January 18, 2023, at approximately 9:30 p.m. The crash occurred on US 36 in Union County. A 2012 Freightliner operated by 71-year-old Stephen Watts of Urbana was traveling westbound...
MARYSVILLE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

MEVSD Board Of Education To Hold Special Meeting Jan. 20

The Marysville Schools Board of Education has scheduled a special meeting for Friday, January 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM. The purpose of the public meeting is to approve a resolution to proceed with the submission of the tax levy. The meeting will be held at the Board of Education Office,...
MARYSVILLE, OH
UCSO Reports – January 19, 2023

UCSO Reports – January 19, 2023

A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 14000 block of Pleasant Ridge Drive to investigate the possible theft of a firearm. No report was taken. Deputies were sent to a residence in the 12000 block of Irwin Road for an unruly juvenile refusing to go to school. The juvenile was transported to school and no report was taken.
UNION COUNTY, OH
MEVSD Board of Education Levy Update

MEVSD Board of Education Levy Update

Marysville Schools is on the May 2, 2023 ballot with an operating levy that if passed will fund daily operating expenses such as teachers, utilities, and supplies. Based on feedback from the community, the Board of Education voted at its January 19 meeting to reduce the millage request from 9.9 mills to 8.4 mills. While the original 9.9 levy request allowed the district to make a 4 year levy promise, a 3 year promise can be made with a reduction to 8.4 mills. “I’m optimistic that we can stretch this 8.4 mill levy to four years as we’ve already seen some unexpected increases in revenue, and we will continue to be fiscally conservative and responsible. However, challenges like state funding and a new upcoming biennial budget present barriers outside of our local control,” said Treasurer Todd Johnson.
MARYSVILLE, OH

