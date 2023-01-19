Marysville Schools is on the May 2, 2023 ballot with an operating levy that if passed will fund daily operating expenses such as teachers, utilities, and supplies. Based on feedback from the community, the Board of Education voted at its January 19 meeting to reduce the millage request from 9.9 mills to 8.4 mills. While the original 9.9 levy request allowed the district to make a 4 year levy promise, a 3 year promise can be made with a reduction to 8.4 mills. “I’m optimistic that we can stretch this 8.4 mill levy to four years as we’ve already seen some unexpected increases in revenue, and we will continue to be fiscally conservative and responsible. However, challenges like state funding and a new upcoming biennial budget present barriers outside of our local control,” said Treasurer Todd Johnson.

MARYSVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO