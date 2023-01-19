Pedestrian fatally struck by Sprinter train in North County

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Sprinter train in Escondido on Wednesday evening, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were dispatched to investigate a collision that occurred near the intersection of Mission Road and Enterprise Street shortly before 5:45 p.m.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified at this time, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said deputies are investigating the incident and the manner of death will be determined by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has related information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or download the P3 anonymous tip app .

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

