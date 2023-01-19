ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

Pedestrian fatally struck by Sprinter train in North County

By Amber Coakley
 3 days ago

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Sprinter train in Escondido on Wednesday evening, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were dispatched to investigate a collision that occurred near the intersection of Mission Road and Enterprise Street shortly before 5:45 p.m.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified at this time, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said deputies are investigating the incident and the manner of death will be determined by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Chula Vista woman injured in suspected hit-and-run crash

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has related information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or download the P3 anonymous tip app .

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Times of San Diego

Elderly Man Struck and Killed Crossing Street in Mt. Hope Area

A 70-year-old man was struck and killed crossing the street in the Mt. Hope neighborhood, authorities reported Saturday. San Diego Police were called at 7:43 p.m. Friday to the 4200 block of Market Street where they learned the pedestrian walked into the path of a white 2016 Honda Civic driven by a 23-year-old woman, according to Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man dead after plane crash outside of Hemet

A man is dead following a plane crash outside of Hemet near Weber Valley Sunday morning. The incident was reported just before 11 a.m. Sunday off Judy Lane and Benton Road. Cal fire tweeted that there were multiple reports of the aircraft going down. AIRCRAFT EMERGENCY in Aguanga - rpt @ 10:51a.m. 36600blk Judi Ln. The post Man dead after plane crash outside of Hemet appeared first on KESQ.
HEMET, CA
