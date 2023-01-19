ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff to file charges after fake threat closes school district

By Daniel Gravois
LEXINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday the department will file charges after a threat deemed to be fake closed the Lexington Independent School District this week.

According to the LCSO announcement, the district got a report Tuesday of a man telling students on social media about bringing firearms to the school in order to commit mass murder.

The report said the man sent pictures of the weapons to the students.

School officials and law enforcement decided to close the district because of the threat.

LCSO says a bulletin was sent to law enforcement agencies statewide regarding the threat, the possible suspect and the suspected vehicles.

According to LCSO, deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, officers with Lexington Police, constables with Lee County Precinct 3, and troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety worked the roads near the school in an attempt to find the suspects.

LCSO says authorities spoke the suspects involved and determined the allegations were fake and came from several students at Lexington Middle School.

LCSO says the man mentioned in the reported threat was found not to be involved in any way and LCSO says the photos of the weapons were taken from the Internet.

The Sheriff’s Office says it will file charges for the threats against the school and the disruption of services.

