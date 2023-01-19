ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provincetown, MA

nbcboston.com

Rep. Katherine Clark's Daughter Arrested in Boston

Congresswoman Katherine Clark announced Sunday that her daughter Riley Dowell had been arrested the previous night in Boston. Clark, the House Minority Whip, released a statement, saying, "I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting." The Democratic representative went...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Orange Line Trains Returned to Service After Being Pulled in December

The MBTA's Orange Line seems to headed in the right direction, after being under the microscope for months due to its mechanical issues, month-long shutdown and fluctuating wait times. In December, the MBTA pulled several of its new Orange Line cars from service due to electrical issues, but those issues...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Numerous Crashes Reported Across Region Due to Snowy Roads

Multiple crashes have already been reported due to tough road conditions north of Boston and into southern New Hampshire as snow continues to fall on Friday morning. Another round of snow bringing 1-3 inches is still on its way north of the Massachusetts Turnpike, so motorists are urged to take it slow on their way in to work.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: More Snow on the Way Friday, Even More Possible Mon., Wed.

Although the greatest amount of snow from our storm system has already fallen across New England, the energy responsible for driving the storm is ejecting out of upstate New York through the sky over New England Friday and will trigger renewed snow showers, periods of snow and heavier snow bursts.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Man With Wheelchair Killed in Mass. and Cass Hit-and-Run; Search Ongoing for Driver

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene late Friday night in the Mass. and Cass area of Boston. The Suffolk County District Attorney's office confirmed one man is dead following the hit-and-run crash shortly before 11 p.m. near Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard, a section of the city that has long been affected by homelessness and substance abuse.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Shots Fired Overnight in Norwood Neighborhood; Police Investigating

Neighbors woke up to the sound of gunshots early Sunday morning in a neighborhood in Norwood, Massachusetts. On the dead-end road, gunshots shattering the glass of a storm door at another neighbor's home had residents in the area very concerned. "Now that I'm awake, I realize it was gunshots." Corey...
NORWOOD, MA
nbcboston.com

Wrong-Way Driver Arrested for DWI in Concord, NH

A Massachusetts man was arrested for driving while intoxicated Saturday night in Concord, New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police say Hunter Dusio, 23, of Somerset, Mass., was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while under the influence, reckless conduct and reckless operation after troopers responded to reports of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on Interstate 393 in Concord around 9 p.m.
CONCORD, NH
nbcboston.com

Two Shell Casings Found in Randolph Elementary School

An elementary school in Randolph, Massachusetts, was under a shelter-in-place order twice over the span of a week over shell casings found in classrooms, Randolph police said Friday. The first incident at Donovan Elementary School was on Friday, Jan. 13, when a shell casing was found in a fourth-grade classroom....
RANDOLPH, MA

