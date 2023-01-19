Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Cruiser Designed By Students Is RevealedDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarshfield, MA
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over ItDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
What Surprised This South Shore Resident The Most About Being on a CBS Reality ShowDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Are You Nuts About Mutts? Check Out This Pup Meet-Up Happening in Kingston!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Arrives in New England, Bringing Mix of Rain and Snow Through Monday
Sunday started mostly cloudy, with colder temperatures in the lower 20s, and by early afternoon rain, snow and a mix arrive. Expect snow to fall north and west of Interstate 495, and for most of New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine. Snow continues overnight North and West, while rain falls for Boston and southern New England.
nbcboston.com
Rep. Katherine Clark's Daughter Arrested in Boston
Congresswoman Katherine Clark announced Sunday that her daughter Riley Dowell had been arrested the previous night in Boston. Clark, the House Minority Whip, released a statement, saying, "I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting." The Democratic representative went...
nbcboston.com
Orange Line Trains Returned to Service After Being Pulled in December
The MBTA's Orange Line seems to headed in the right direction, after being under the microscope for months due to its mechanical issues, month-long shutdown and fluctuating wait times. In December, the MBTA pulled several of its new Orange Line cars from service due to electrical issues, but those issues...
nbcboston.com
Numerous Crashes Reported Across Region Due to Snowy Roads
Multiple crashes have already been reported due to tough road conditions north of Boston and into southern New Hampshire as snow continues to fall on Friday morning. Another round of snow bringing 1-3 inches is still on its way north of the Massachusetts Turnpike, so motorists are urged to take it slow on their way in to work.
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: More Snow on the Way Friday, Even More Possible Mon., Wed.
Although the greatest amount of snow from our storm system has already fallen across New England, the energy responsible for driving the storm is ejecting out of upstate New York through the sky over New England Friday and will trigger renewed snow showers, periods of snow and heavier snow bursts.
nbcboston.com
Man With Wheelchair Killed in Mass. and Cass Hit-and-Run; Search Ongoing for Driver
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene late Friday night in the Mass. and Cass area of Boston. The Suffolk County District Attorney's office confirmed one man is dead following the hit-and-run crash shortly before 11 p.m. near Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard, a section of the city that has long been affected by homelessness and substance abuse.
nbcboston.com
Shots Fired Overnight in Norwood Neighborhood; Police Investigating
Neighbors woke up to the sound of gunshots early Sunday morning in a neighborhood in Norwood, Massachusetts. On the dead-end road, gunshots shattering the glass of a storm door at another neighbor's home had residents in the area very concerned. "Now that I'm awake, I realize it was gunshots." Corey...
nbcboston.com
Man Arrested After Allegedly Busting Out Police Substation Door With Hammer at South Station
A Boston man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly smashing out the door of the MBTA's Transit Police substation at South Station, according to authorities. Transit police said that 45-year-old Michael Williams walked directly to the substation and smashed out the door with a hammer around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
nbcboston.com
Wrong-Way Driver Arrested for DWI in Concord, NH
A Massachusetts man was arrested for driving while intoxicated Saturday night in Concord, New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police say Hunter Dusio, 23, of Somerset, Mass., was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while under the influence, reckless conduct and reckless operation after troopers responded to reports of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on Interstate 393 in Concord around 9 p.m.
nbcboston.com
Two Shell Casings Found in Randolph Elementary School
An elementary school in Randolph, Massachusetts, was under a shelter-in-place order twice over the span of a week over shell casings found in classrooms, Randolph police said Friday. The first incident at Donovan Elementary School was on Friday, Jan. 13, when a shell casing was found in a fourth-grade classroom....
Comments / 0