Effective: 2023-01-22 21:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-23 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Chippewa; Douglas; Faribault; Freeborn; Kandiyohi; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Pope; Redwood; Renville; Sibley; Stearns; Steele; Swift; Todd; Waseca; Watonwan DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL IMPACTS...With temperatures below freezing, some accumulation of ice on roadways will be possible. Use caution if driving and be alert for icy patches.

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO