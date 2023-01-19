Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 21:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-23 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Nobles; Pipestone; Rock PATCHY DENSE FOG EXPECTED INTO MONDAY MORNING Fog is developing across the area tonight. Locally dense fog could reduce visibility to below one half mile at times, with dense fog most likely in or near river valleys. Visibility may change quickly over a short distance. If traveling, be aware of quickly changing conditions and possible slick spots on roads.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Aurora, Beadle, Bon Homme, Brookings, Brule, Charles Mix, Clay by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 20:27:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-23 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Bon Homme; Brookings; Brule; Charles Mix; Clay; Davison; Douglas; Gregory; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Sanborn; Turner; Union; Yankton PATCHY DENSE FOG EXPECTED INTO MONDAY MORNING Fog is developing across the area tonight. Locally dense fog could reduce visibility to below one half mile at times, with dense fog most likely in or near river valleys. Visibility may change quickly over a short distance. If traveling, be aware of quickly changing conditions and possible slick spots on roads.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Blue Earth, Brown, Chippewa, Douglas, Faribault, Freeborn by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 21:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-23 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Chippewa; Douglas; Faribault; Freeborn; Kandiyohi; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Pope; Redwood; Renville; Sibley; Stearns; Steele; Swift; Todd; Waseca; Watonwan DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL IMPACTS...With temperatures below freezing, some accumulation of ice on roadways will be possible. Use caution if driving and be alert for icy patches.
