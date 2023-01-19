ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

mybackyardnews.com

BRIDGEWATER STATE UNIVERSITY

Martin Richard Institute to occupy newly renovated Summer Street building. Whether tutoring at-risk children, striving for racial equity and women’s rights, or building water filters in Cambodia, social justice is at the core of a Bridgewater State University education. For the first time in the institution’s history, this important work now has a permanent home.
BRIDGEWATER, MA
mybackyardnews.com

LITTLE COMPTON HISTORICAL SOCIETY- “INSPIRED CRAFT”

Crafting Series Precedes 2023 “Inspired Craft”. Local craftmakers and artisans are offering a series of workshops with individualized instruction this winter and spring in anticipation of the Little Compton Historical Society’s 2023 Inspired Craft exhibition. Participants of all experience levels, including those trying a craft for the first...
LITTLE COMPTON, RI
mybackyardnews.com

MAXIM LANDO AT BARNSTABLE PERFORNMNG ARTS CENTER

Cape Symphony at Barnstable Performing Arts Center. Cape Cod may be cold in January, but the Cape Symphony’s January 21 & 22 Masterpiece concert, The Romantics, will heat things up with rock star classical composers. The Romantic Era marked the ascendancy of titans such as Richard Wagner (Prelude to...
BARNSTABLE, MA
WPRI 12 News

Over 600 grams of cocaine seized in RI drug bust

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police and the DEA Providence Office seized over 600 grams of cocaine on Thursday following an investigation into narcotics sales in the greater Providence area.  Search warrants relating to the investigation were executed in Pawtucket, East Providence, and Scituate. As a result, authorities seized the following items.  ·       […]
PAWTUCKET, RI
mybackyardnews.com

STAINED GLASS WORKSHOPS – TIVERTON FOUR CORNERS

Four Corners Arts Center / Stained Glass Workshops. The Four Corners Arts Center is pleased to present two upcoming Stained Glass workshops guided by Kami Clark on Feb 1 and/or Feb. 2 at 5:30 – 8:30PM at the Four Corners Arts studio on 3848 LL Main Road, Tiverton Four Corners.
TIVERTON, RI

