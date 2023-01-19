Car struck by gunfire on Orange St. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police detectives are investigating an overnight shooting in the city’s Forest Park neighborhood.

Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News the department’s Shot Spotter system picked up the sound of gunfire in the 0-100 block of Orange Street. There, they found a car that had been struck by gunfire.

The detective bureau is investigating, and Walsh said that there were no injuries reported in the shooting.

