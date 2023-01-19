ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mammoth Spring, AR

Comments / 1

Related
KYTV

Mammoth Spring, Ark. School District staff member receives a potential threat; extra security is planned

MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KY3) - Law enforcement officials stepped up security Thursday on the Mammoth Spring School District campus. A social media post from the Mammoth Spring School District was posted around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, stating that a student reported a potential threat to a staff member. Law enforcement was notified, and an investigation is underway.
MAMMOTH SPRING, AR
KYTV

Fulton County man dies following prison fight

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KAIT) - A Fulton County man died recently of injuries he sustained in a prison fight. The Arkansas Department of Corrections said 29-year-old Timothy Hedrick died Saturday, Jan. 14, at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center in Little Rock. According to the news release,...
FULTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

MH Mayor Adams discusses new noise ordinance

Thursday night, the Mountain Home City Council passed an new noise ordinance for the city. Mountain Home Mayor Hillrey Adams spoke with KTLO’s Heather Lofits to discuss the need for the new ordinance along with recapping the recent Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District meeting.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Kait 8

Hardy Police surveilling home with ‘well-known criminal activity’

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A house well known for criminal activity is now being closely monitored in Fulton County. The home is around one mile north of Hardy’s city limits. Police Chief Scott Rose explained his department has placed its mobile surveillance unit on the property, hoping to catch whoever might show up.
HARDY, AR
Kait 8

Sheriff’s office investigates counterfeit bills at local businesses

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Counterfeit bills come in many different forms. Some could look normal but feel smooth while others may have abnormal sayings like “For Motion Picture Use Only.”. The Izard County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple counterfeit bills being used at local businesses. In...
Kait 8

Thousands pouring in to improve town’s wastewater system

IMBODEN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lawrence County town will receive thousands of dollars to improve its wastewater system. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission announced Thursday that Imboden would receive a $170,866 loan. The Water, Sewer, and Solid Waste Fund loan will be used to improve the...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Man accused of pistol-whipping, robbing victim

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County judge found probable cause Friday to charge a Leachville man with aggravated robbery. In addition to the robbery charge, 23-year-old David Rojas, Jr., also faces charges of first-degree battery, possession of a firearm, theft of property, and terroristic threatening. Around 12:05 a.m. Monday,...
LEACHVILLE, AR
KTLO

West Plains man acquitted in fatal truck stop shooting

Damian Henry (Photo courtesy of Howell County Jail via KYTV/KSPR) A West Plains man has been acquitted of a fatal shooting outside of a truck stop, according to a report from KYTV/KSPR. Damian Paul Henry had been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old James Harlan Vineyard of West Plains.
WEST PLAINS, MO
Kait 8

Vigil for animal rescuers who lost home in fire

Arkansas Department of Health issues fish consumption advisory for Bull Shoals, Norfork Lakes. The Arkansas Department of Health issued a fish consumption advisory for walleye on Bull Shoals Lake (Marion, Baxter, and Boone counties) and Norfork Lake (Baxter and Fulton counties). Resumen semanal del 19 de enero. Updated: 9 hours...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Local business owner arrested for theft; not providing services

A local business owner has been charged with a felony count of theft of property over $25,000 for taking funds for work and not providing services. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office received a report at the beginning of December from a homeowner where stated they had been a victim of theft.
Kait 8

A family continues to wait for answers

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -The family of Marshall Price is still searching for answers to his death and held a protest outside the Greene County Detention Center in Paragould on Saturday. Marshall Price was incarcerated there and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in November 2022. Online records show he...
PARAGOULD, AR
KTLO

2 boil orders issued, 2 remain in effect

Two boil water orders have been issued, while two remain in effect.According to the Arkansas Department of Health, boil orders have been issued for the Mountain View Waterworks system in Stone County and for the Mockingbird Hill Water Association in Newton County. The boil order for the Mountain View Waterworks...
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Two arrested on drugs, firearms charges after traffic stop

The driver of a vehicle stopped by Arkansas State Police in Locust Grove Tuesday was arrested along with his passenger after illegal drugs and a loaded firearm were allegedly discovered by the troopers. According to court information filed Wednesday, James R. Simmons, 46, was observed by state police driving a...
LOCUST GROVE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy