2 arrested in Manhattan beating of teen boy left unconscious, robbed of Jordans: NYPD

By Aaron Feis
 3 days ago

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two suspects have been arrested for their alleged role in beating a 16-year-old boy unconscious then stealing his Jordan sneakers on a Hamilton Heights street, police said Wednesday.

Dijon Sellers, 18, and a 14-year-old boy, whose name was not released by authorities due to his age, are both charged with robbery and gang assault in connection to the Jan. 7 attack, officials said.

They were allegedly among a larger group that jumped the victim outside a McDonald’s at the corner of West 145th Street and Broadway around 9:15 p.m., repeatedly punching and kicking him, police previously said.

Once the victim fell unconscious, the group stole his Jordans, then fled, according to authorities.

The NYPD is seeking these individuals in connection to the beating and robbery of a 16-year-old boy at the corner of Broadway and West 145th Street in the Hamilton Heights section of Manhattan on Jan. 7, 2023. (Credit: NYPD)

First responders brought the victim to an area hospital, where he was listed in what officials described at the time as stable condition.

Investigators released surveillance images showing several people sought in connection to the incident, and have not publicly announced any other arrests.

Law enforcement sources familiar with the case told PIX11 News that the victim and his friend had previously gotten into an argument with the suspects at Riverbank State Park Ice Rink. And several teens told PIX11 that it’s become common to take someone’s shoes as a trophy following a fight.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

