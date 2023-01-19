Read full article on original website
Germany won't stop allies from giving coveted Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, foreign minister says
There has been mounting frustration in Europe over Germany's disinclination to send Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, or let allies donate their German-made Leopards to Ukraine to help it fight Russian invaders. Germany technically must approve sending the Leopards to Ukraine, but Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Thursday that as far as Poland is concerned, "consent is secondary. Either we will obtain this consent, or we will do the right thing ourselves." "Evidence of the Russian army's war crimes can be seen on television and on YouTube," Morawiecki told Polish state news agency PAP in an interview published Sunday....
Japan Finance Minister warns of severe finances as BOJ struggles to contain yields
TOKYO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Japan's finances are becoming increasingly precarious, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned on Monday, just as markets test whether the central bank can keep interest rates ultra-low, allowing the government to service its debt.
African leaders who dilute workers’ rights for Uber’s digital empire harm Africa
This year will mark a decade of Uber’s operations in Africa. The ride-hailing service entered Johannesburg in August 2013 – one of its earliest forays outside the US – and now operates in dozens of cities across eight African countries. But if Uber plans to celebrate this...
CBI boss urges Sunak to show more ambition on economy
Tony Danker’s ‘major’ speech on Monday likely to be viewed as rebuke of No 10 and Treasury policy
Kishida prioritizes arms buildup, reversing low birthrate
TOKYO (AP) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that Japan faces the severest security environment in the region since the end of World War II and pledged to push a military buildup under a newly adopted security strategy over the next five years and beyond as well as tackle rapidly declining births so the country can sustain national strength.
Look at how the 1% are doing right now, and tell me the system isn’t rigged | Nesrine Malik
The world’s super-rich have amassed so much wealth since the pandemic that even a Tory minister can see something is amiss, says the Guardian columnist Nesrine Malik
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
IMF's Georgieva and ECB's Lagarde Discuss the Future of Global Growth at Davos
[The stream is slated to start at 5 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Moderated by CNBC's Geoff Cutmore, top business leaders and policymakers discuss the future of growth at Davos, Switzerland, and the policies needed to stabilize the global economy.
