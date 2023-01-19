ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

This Week in South Florida: Roman Gastesi

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard has been on high alert due to the stark increase in migrants attempting to reach Florida’s shores. Another 83 people were repatriated to Cuba who were intercepted off Florida’s coast last week. The surge of desperate people has slowed...
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: January 22, 2023

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi, and former Virginia Key Beach Trust Chair N. Patrick Range II. The full episode can be seen...
Virginia, Amazon announce $35 billion data center plan

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – Amazon Web Services plans to invest $35 billion in new data centers in Virginia under a deal with the state, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday. Millions of dollars in incentives to close the deal still require legislative approval, but General Assembly leaders in both parties expressed support in a news release issued by Youngkin’s office.
Florida woman wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A 38-year-old woman won a whopping $1 million playing the 500X The Cash scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials confirmed this week. Savannah Shores, 38, of Marianna, claimed her prize this week at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. According to Lottery officials, Shores chose to receive her winnings...
Officials: 5 hurt after car slams into Opa-locka building

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A car crashed into a building in Opa-locka Friday afternoon, injuring five people. Images from Sky 10 taken just after 4:15 p.m. showed a black sedan that had crashed into the Opa-locka Soccer Land Park building, located at 2151 Opa-locka Blvd., near Northwest 22nd Avenue. Miami-Dade...
