Read full article on original website
Related
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Arsenal - Premier League
Manchester United's predicted lineup for their Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday.
Spurs official Fabio Paratici handed lengthy ban as part of Juventus investigation
Tottenham director of football Fabio Paratici has been banned following an investigation of former club Juventus.
Why Trent Alexander-Arnold has been dropped for Liverpool vs Chelsea
Trent Alexander-Arnold will start on the bench for Liverpool's Premier League clash at home to Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.
Mikel Arteta reacts to suggestion Arsenal are Premier League title favourites
Mikel Arteta reflects on Arsenal's first half of the the 2022/23 season and the possibilty that the Gunners are now Premier League title favourites.
Chelsea sign Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven
Chelsea have signed England Under-21 winger Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Athletic Club - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Athletic Club
Newcastle United predicted lineup vs Crystal Palace - Premier League
Newcastle United will attempt to continue their form as they travel to face Crystal Palace. Who is likely to start?
Barcelona confirm Atletico Madrid clause after Memphis Depay exit
Memphis Depay has completed his move from Barcelona to Atletico Madrid, penning a two-and-a-half-year contract.
WSL clash between Brighton and Arsenal postponed
The WSL clash between Brighton and Arsenal on Sunday evening has been postponed due to a frozen pitch at the Broadfield Stadium.
Noni Madueke discusses his 'similarities' to Chelsea legend
Chelsea signing Noni Madueke picks his favourite former Blues player because of 'similarities' to his own game.
Barcelona vs Getafe - La Liga: TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
A look ahead to Barcelona's upcoming La Liga fixture as they host Getafe at the Camp Nou
Adama Traore in talks with Serie A clubs over free transfer
Adama Traore has informed Tottenham that he would not be comfortable playing at full-back or wing-back should they follow through on interest for him, 90min understands.
Most hat-tricks in a Premier League season: Where does Erling Haaland rank?
As Erling Haaland scored his fourth hat-trick of the season, here's a look at players with the most trebles in a single Premier League campaign.
Leandro Trossard vs Mykhailo Mudryk: Did Arsenal or Chelsea get the better deal?
A look at how the signings of Leandro Trossard and Mykhaylo Mudryk compare and who, out of Arsenal and Chelsea, got the better deal
Arsenal & Chelsea make enquiries about Eduardo Camavinga
Arsenal and Chelsea have both asked Real Madrid about the availability of Eduardo Camavinga this month, sources have told 90min.
Roberto De Zerbi reveals uncertainty at Moises Caicedo's future
Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi has admitted it could be difficult to keep hold of in-demand midfielder Moises Caicedo.
Sir Alex Ferguson congratulates Jurgen Klopp for career landmark
Sir Alex Ferguson has congratulated Jurgen Klopp on joining him among the group of managers to reach 1,000 games.
The best stats from Jurgen Klopp's 1,000 games in management
The best stats and facts from Jurgen Klopp's 1,000 matches as manager for Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool
Flamengo standing firm as Newcastle continue talks for Brazilian wonderkid
Newcastle are continuing to hold talks with Flamengo over teenager Matheus Franca.
Dortmund manager reveals stance on Jude Bellingham transfer
Edin Terzic has given his opinion on the future of Dortmund wonderkid Jude Bellingham.
90min
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0