Boca Raton, FL

Man, 77, hit and killed while walking on I-95 in Boca Raton

By Matt Papaycik
WPTV West Palm Beach
 6 days ago
A 77-year-old man was hit and killed by a white van while walking on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton on Thursday morning, authorities said.

The wreck happened just after 7 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95, just south of Congress Avenue.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a West Palm Beach man was "standing/walking" in the inside lane of I-95 when he was struck by a white Ford van, driven by a 27-year-old Hialeah man.

The FHP said it's unclear why the 77-year-old man was on the interstate. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

WPTV West Palm Beach

