NBC Los Angeles
Employee Injured in Fire During Quinceañera at Pasadena Banquet Hall
An employee at a Pasadena banquet hall suffered critical burns Saturday night in a fire during a quinceañera. The fire was reported at 6:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Lake Avenue, Pasadena spokeswoman Lisa Derderian told City News Service. There were 100 people in attendance and they...
NBC Los Angeles
Thieves Break Into Huntington Beach Barbershop, Rip Out ATM
An ATM was yanked out of a Huntington Beach barbershop and stolen early Saturday morning. Saturday's robbery was reported at 12:50 a.m. in the 19000 block of Brookhurst Street, Huntington Beach Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla told City News Service. Upon arrival, officers located a business window shattered and an...
NBC Los Angeles
‘Heartbreak and Devastation': Southern California Mourns Victims in Monterey Park Shooting
A deadly mass shooting that followed a night of Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park left the community east of Los Angeles in mourning. The shooting occurred about an hour after thousands of people had been in the area for the first day of a two-day Lunar New Year festival that had ended before the shots were fired. Most of the crowds had already left the area.
NBC Los Angeles
10 Killed at Lunar New Year Shooting in Monterey Park: Photos
At least 10 people were killed and 10 others injured when a gunman walked into a ballroom dance hall and started shooting on Lunar New Year's eve. Thousands of people had attended a Lunar New Year festival in the area before the gunman started shooting at approximately 10:22 p.m. local time. The two-day event was considered one of the largest lunar new year events in Southern California.
NBC Los Angeles
Suspect in Monterey Park Lunar New Year Celebration Shooting Identified as 72-Year-Old Man
A 72-year-old man was identified as the suspected mass shooter who took a semi-automatic weapon and opened fire at a dance studio in the LA neighborhood of Monterey Park after a Lunar New Year celebration Saturday night. LA County Sheriff Robert Luna said 72-year-old Huu Can Tran had died of...
NBC Los Angeles
Suspect in Van Surrounded by SWAT in Torrance Strip Mall Parking Lot is Dead, Officials Say
The man found inside a white cargo van in Torrance was the main suspect in a deadly mass shooting, and is dead, officials said. Two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation say he died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Get breaking updates here. Armored SWAT vehicles and law...
NBC Los Angeles
Suspect in Deadly Mass Shooting at Monterey Park Dance Studio is Dead, Law Enforcement Says
A 72-year-old gunman who killed 10 people and wounded 10 others Saturday at a Los Angeles-area dance studio following a night of Lunar New Year celebrations, setting off a manhunt for the shooter in the fifth mass killing in the U.S. this month, was dead, law enforcement said. Sheriff Robert...
NBC Los Angeles
Regal Theatres are Closing in California. Here are the LA and OC Locations
Regal Cinemas is reportedly set to close 39 theaters across the country, and several of those locations are in California. Four Regal move theater locations were set to shutter in LA, Orange and Riverside counties. The news comes months after Cineworld filed for bankruptcy in September. Cineworld is the theater...
NBC Los Angeles
Firefighters Rescue Dog From Burning Garden Grove Home
Orange County firefighters rescued a dog Thursday from a burning home in Garden Grove. Neighbors reported the fire at about 3:15 p.m. in the 9200 block of Bixby Avenue. Firefighters carried the dog to safety and knocked down the fire. No injuries were reported. Details about a cause of the...
NBC Los Angeles
At Least 10 Dead, 10 Injured in Mass Shooting in Monterey Park
A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club following a Lunar New Year celebration, setting off a manhunt for the suspect in the fifth mass killing in the U.S. this month. The shooting was reported at approximately 10:22 p.m. on the 100...
NBC Los Angeles
Photos: Monterey Park Mass Shooting Investigation
A gunman opened fire at a Monterey Park ballroom dance studio following a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday night, killing 10 people and wounding 10 others. The attacker was at large and a motive remained unclear Sunday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, were involved with the investigation.
NBC Los Angeles
Procession, Funeral Held for Slain Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy
A Riverside County deputy killed in the line of duty was remembered Saturday at a memorial service. Before the service, members of the public were invited to line the streets as part of a procession. The procession for Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun began at 8 a.m. Saturday. It...
NBC Los Angeles
Fatal Mid-City Stabbing in Crenshaw Nursing Home Leaves One Dead, One Injured
Two people were injured in a stabbing at a Crenshaw nursing home Friday night. A man in his 60s was fatally stabbed and a man in his 30s was injured. The incident occurred at a nursing home. The alleged attacker, a man in his 60s, was arrested. The deceased victim's...
NBC Los Angeles
One Dead, Two Critically Injured After Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway
A person was killed and two other people suffered critical injuries Saturday in a crash involving at least five vehicles on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 5:40 a.m. Saturday on the eastbound freeway at Crenshaw Boulevard,...
NBC Los Angeles
Suspect Arrested in Rape of Woman Abducted in Santa Ana Mall Parking Lot
A 28-year-old Santa Ana man was arrested in the rape of a woman who was abducted at an Orange County mall. The 19-year-old woman was abducted Monday from a parking structure at Main Place Mall in Santa Ana. Quinnton Xavier Roberson, who was on probation, forced the woman to drive to a secluded parking lot in Orange where she was raped, according to authorities.
