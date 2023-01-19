Kohr Explores: Rose City Classic Dog Show kicks off

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — It’s time to find out who’s the best in show.

The Rose City Classic Dog Show is underway at the Portland Expo Center. The show runs from Thursday, Jan. 19 through Sunday, Jan. 22 and is featuring dozens of different breeds.

Pups from all over the globe came to Portland to show off their agility, obedience and tricks.

KOIN 6 got to meet some of the canine competitors vying to be Portland’s top dog.

