Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
History Blitz: Today in History, January 21The Quick HistorianWashington, DC
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Anonymous Chinese Donors Funneled Millions into the Penn Biden Center Since Biden Took Office in January of 2021: ReportWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Related
1 dead after shooting at Southern Ave. Metro Station
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died after a shooting at the Southern Avenue metro station on Sunday afternoon. Police were first called to the scene around 4:45 p.m. They said they found a male of unknown age with a gunshot wound. First responders gave the victim CPR, but he was declared dead on […]
fox5dc.com
Man shot, killed in Southwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - A man was killed in a shooting in Southwest D.C. on Saturday night, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded around 10:41 p.m. to the shooting in the 4700 block of 1st Street, near the border of D.C. and Prince George's County. Once there, officers...
DC police chief gets passionate in crime meeting: 'Something going on within the culture of our young people'
Washington, D.C. Police Department Chief Robert Contee appeared Saturday at a meeting alongside Mayor Muriel Bowser to discuss the rise of crime in the city.
Metro's Red Line experiencing delays
WASHINGTON — Metro's train service has been restored between DuPont Circle and Friendship Heights after being temporarily suspended Saturday. Transit officials say riders should expect delays for the time being. Earlier in the day, officials say service was temporarily suspended due to an arcing/burning stud bolt. Metro personnel responded...
Fine Points: D.C.’s Likeliest Locations for Parking Tickets
Two D.C. streets have been identified as the likeliest city locations for drivers to get ticketed for parking violations. The post Fine Points: D.C.’s Likeliest Locations for Parking Tickets appeared first on The Washington Informer.
DC Mayor holds public safety town hall
WASHINGTON — Three weeks into the new year, 13 people have been killed in D.C., according to data from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Saturday morning, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser held a public safety town hall to hear concerns from all the Advisory Neighborhood Commissioners (ANC's) across the city.
fox5dc.com
DC Police investigate 2 carjackings that happened hours apart
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a pair of carjackings, including one involving a Lyft driver, that happened Friday night in D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the first carjacking around 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Morse Street Northeast, near Union Market. Once at the scene, officers learned...
foxbaltimore.com
Pastor says Edmondson Village shooting is 'symptom of what's going on around the city'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Community members and leaders came together Thursday for a Town Hall meeting, seeking out answers and solutions after the Edmondson Village shooting. Many had questions for City Councilman Kristerfer Burnett. However, Burnett was not in the meeting, and sent a representative instead. Baltimore City State's Attorney...
WTOP
DC gun violence sparks meeting between Mayor, ANC commissioners
Continuing gun violence in D.C. sparked a two-hour meeting Saturday between Mayor Muriel Bowser, police Chief Robert Contee and advisory neighborhood commissioners from all eight wards of the city. In a spot survey, the commissioners indicated that about one-third personally know of someone who has been a victim of violent...
247tempo.com
Cities Where Riding the Bus Is Free
Permanent free public transportation is on its way to our nation’s capital. Washington D.C.’s city council recently approved a plan to drop the $2 Metrobus fare for riders who board buses within the city limits. Several other major cities, including Boston and Denver, are considering implementing similar zero-fare policies to recover commuter numbers that were lost during the pandemic.
Investigators search for cause of Southeast DC house fire
Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that scorched the outer wall of a 2-story home in Southeast.
bethesdamagazine.com
Family recalls Joe Reynolds’ legacy a month after fatal shooting in Silver Spring garage
The family of Charles Joseph “Joe” Reynolds spoke out Saturday to share memories of the husband, father and volunteer who was “always willing to go out of his way to help,” a month after he was fatally shot in a downtown Silver Spring garage. Police report...
Woman with outstanding warrant arrested after stabbing DC police officer in the face several times, police say
WASHINGTON — A woman with outstanding warrants was arrested and charged after she stabbed a D.C. police officer in the face several times Saturday afternoon in Northeast D.C., authorities said. DC police said officers from the Fifth District responded to a residence on Mount Olivet Road in Northeast for...
Georgetown Voice
Student tutors rise to meet evolving needs at motel-turned-migrant shelter
The Days Inn in northeast D.C. has two stars on Yelp. Recent reviewers warn of mold, flickering lights, and cockroaches. The motel served as emergency overflow shelter for families experiencing homelessness for years, but in 2020, the city ended this contract after complaints about the poor conditions and security of the building. Nevertheless, the city deemed it an appropriate place to temporarily house migrant families; last year, as buses full of migrants arrived in D.C. from the southern border, the Department of Human Services started a new contract at the Days Inn to house them.
D.C. Mayor to Biden: Your Teleworking Employees Are Killing My City
Washington has the highest work-from-home rate of any major city. With an empty downtown, the city faces a real risk of economic peril.
WJLA
Man shot and killed near Minnesota Avenue Metro Station in NE DC identified: MPD
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — A man was shot and killed near the Minnesota Avenue Metro Station in Northeast Thursday evening, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. The shooting took place in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, NE. The victim was identified as 23-year-old Keshon Cornish, of Lanham, Md.
fox5dc.com
23-year-old Prince George's County man killed in Northeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - A 23-year-old Prince George's County man was killed in a shooting in Northeast D.C., police said. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 5:42 p.m. on Thursday in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Officers responded to the scene, and found an unconscious man suffering...
Man dead after stabbing in Dupont Circle
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department was investigating a deadly stabbing that took place Wednesday night. The department tweeted that it received word of the stabbing in the 2000 block of P St. NW around 9:50 p.m. Many of the restaurants in the area were winding down, getting ready to close for […]
WTOP
DC’s two streets where you’re most likely to get a ticket
Everyone hates getting a parking ticket, and there are two streets in D.C. that top the list of places where you will probably get nailed. The worst is the unit block of 14th Street SW near the Washington Monument. The other is the 800 block of Maine Avenue SW near the Wharf.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Police on scene at barricade in west Baltimore Saturday evening
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police Department and SWAT officers are on the scene of a barricade in the Callaway-Garrison neighborhood of west Baltimore, said authorities. Police say at around 6 pm both city police and SWAT were sent to the scene of a domestic incident inside of a...
Comments / 0