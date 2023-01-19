ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DC News Now

1 dead after shooting at Southern Ave. Metro Station

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — One person died after a shooting at the Southern Avenue metro station on Sunday afternoon. Police were first called to the scene around 4:45 p.m. They said they found a male of unknown age with a gunshot wound. First responders gave the victim CPR, but he was declared dead on […]
fox5dc.com

Man shot, killed in Southwest DC: police

WASHINGTON - A man was killed in a shooting in Southwest D.C. on Saturday night, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded around 10:41 p.m. to the shooting in the 4700 block of 1st Street, near the border of D.C. and Prince George's County. Once there, officers...
WUSA9

Metro's Red Line experiencing delays

WASHINGTON — Metro's train service has been restored between DuPont Circle and Friendship Heights after being temporarily suspended Saturday. Transit officials say riders should expect delays for the time being. Earlier in the day, officials say service was temporarily suspended due to an arcing/burning stud bolt. Metro personnel responded...
WUSA9

DC Mayor holds public safety town hall

WASHINGTON — Three weeks into the new year, 13 people have been killed in D.C., according to data from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Saturday morning, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser held a public safety town hall to hear concerns from all the Advisory Neighborhood Commissioners (ANC's) across the city.
fox5dc.com

DC Police investigate 2 carjackings that happened hours apart

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a pair of carjackings, including one involving a Lyft driver, that happened Friday night in D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the first carjacking around 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Morse Street Northeast, near Union Market. Once at the scene, officers learned...
WTOP

DC gun violence sparks meeting between Mayor, ANC commissioners

Continuing gun violence in D.C. sparked a two-hour meeting Saturday between Mayor Muriel Bowser, police Chief Robert Contee and advisory neighborhood commissioners from all eight wards of the city. In a spot survey, the commissioners indicated that about one-third personally know of someone who has been a victim of violent...
247tempo.com

Cities Where Riding the Bus Is Free

Permanent free public transportation is on its way to our nation’s capital. Washington D.C.’s city council recently approved a plan to drop the $2 Metrobus fare for riders who board buses within the city limits. Several other major cities, including Boston and Denver, are considering implementing similar zero-fare policies to recover commuter numbers that were lost during the pandemic.
Georgetown Voice

Student tutors rise to meet evolving needs at motel-turned-migrant shelter

The Days Inn in northeast D.C. has two stars on Yelp. Recent reviewers warn of mold, flickering lights, and cockroaches. The motel served as emergency overflow shelter for families experiencing homelessness for years, but in 2020, the city ended this contract after complaints about the poor conditions and security of the building. Nevertheless, the city deemed it an appropriate place to temporarily house migrant families; last year, as buses full of migrants arrived in D.C. from the southern border, the Department of Human Services started a new contract at the Days Inn to house them.
fox5dc.com

23-year-old Prince George's County man killed in Northeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON - A 23-year-old Prince George's County man was killed in a shooting in Northeast D.C., police said. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 5:42 p.m. on Thursday in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue. Officers responded to the scene, and found an unconscious man suffering...
DC News Now

Man dead after stabbing in Dupont Circle

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department was investigating a deadly stabbing that took place Wednesday night. The department tweeted that it received word of the stabbing in the 2000 block of P St. NW around 9:50 p.m. Many of the restaurants in the area were winding down, getting ready to close for […]
WTOP

DC’s two streets where you’re most likely to get a ticket

Everyone hates getting a parking ticket, and there are two streets in D.C. that top the list of places where you will probably get nailed. The worst is the unit block of 14th Street SW near the Washington Monument. The other is the 800 block of Maine Avenue SW near the Wharf.
