Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State looks to extend 5-game win streak in weekend set against No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Major discount retail store chain expected to open another new location in Michigan soonKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Related
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Jan. 22
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. West Summit Street: The road between Main Street and Wildt Street/Hiscock Street is expected to be closed until 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6. Corby Energy...
13abc.com
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at 1 p.m. for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by Grantwood Drive between Drummond Road to Stannard Drive. The advisory also affects 4254 Kingsmoor Drive.
wlen.com
Adrian City Commission Votes For Fund Disbursement
Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission voted ‘yes’ on the disbursement from the Riverview Terrace Response Fund for expenses directly related to moving property belonging to former residents. The funds will be used for a designated location, subject to restrictions as determined by the Emergency Operations...
Jackson's Y-shaped corridor getting a revamp
Crews will be working on a 1.5 mile area of Lansing Avenue starting from Blackstone Street to Steward Street all the way up to Clinton Road and Hill Street.
Pair of Ypsilanti-area dams near Willow Run Airport targeted for $4-5M removal project
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A pair of 80-year-old dams on a creek running along the Willow Run Airport, vestiges of the area’s industrial past, may never see their centennials. That’s because they’ve been targeted for a removal project meant to eliminate the expense of maintaining them and improve the environmental health of Willow Run Creek, which ultimately discharges into Belleville Lake.
WILX-TV
State approves rate increase for Consumers Energy electric
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Public Service Commission approved a seventeen-party settlement agreement that grants a $155 million rate increase for electric customers of Consumers Energy Co. The increase amount is a 43% reduction from what the utility initially sought (Case No. U-21224). Three additional parties signed statements of...
Smoke billows from 2-alarm building fire in downtown Ann Arbor on Friday [PHOTOS]
Ann Arbor firefighters are working at the scene at a commercial building at 330 Maynard, with firefighters from Ann Arbor Twp., Pittsfield Twp. and Northfield Twp. all responding to assist.
Consumers Energy OK’d to raise electric rates, must double rooftop solar
LANSING, MICH. – State officials agreed on an electric rate hike for customers of Consumers Energy but required the company to double its rooftop solar cap, among additional efforts toward electric vehicle charging, community solar, grid reliability, and electrifying residential heating. The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Jan....
fox2detroit.com
Forever chemicals detected in fish near Detroit and around Great Lakes, maps shows
(FOX 2) - There were very few freshwater locations in the U.S. untouched by high rates of forever chemicals found in the fish species that call those spots home. From California to North Carolina, Texas to Montana and everywhere in between, rates of PFAS chemicals were detected at several thousand parts per trillion in species of carp, catfish, bass, and walleye.
fox2detroit.com
Downtown Ann Arbor fire decimates building, wipes out restaurant and vape shop
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A decades-old building in the heart of downtown Ann Arbor is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning. The fire took place on Maynard between Liberty and Williams streets inside a restaurant and the Vape City vape shop. No one was inside the building when it happen or when the fire started–and no one including firefighters were hurt.
Reparations for Black residents are focus of new Washtenaw County council
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Efforts in Washtenaw County to study the generational harms of slavery, mass incarceration and racist laws, while recommending reparations for Black residents, are going public. Since mid-2021, an internal county committee born out of research showing the COVID-19 pandemic only expanded preexisting disparities for local Black...
fox2detroit.com
Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by car on Fort Street in Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Mich. (FOX 2) - Riverview police are investigating a crash that injured a bicyclist Saturday night. The crash happened around 6:00 p.m. in the area of Fort Street and Pennsylvania Road. The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving treatment for their injuries. Their condition...
thesalinepost.com
1900 Covington Dr, Ann Arbor
New Listing - Rock Solid, Airey Built Quad-level walking distance to Dicken Elementary school in Ann Arbor. You will love this easy-living 4 BR, 2 BA home with a long list of quality updates including Roof, Furnace, AC, and Windows. Call Matt for a private showing, $449,900. 734-476-7100.
wlen.com
Monroe County Sheriff Announces New Hires
Monroe, MI – Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough has announced the hiring of three new corrections officers, Officer Worley, Officer Sorrell and Corrections Officer Black. Officer Worley grew up in Erie, and graduated from State Line Christian School. He graduated from Siena Heights University with a bachelors degree majoring in Criminal Justice. Worley formerly worked for ProMedica Hospital as a security officer.
Lakeland HS student killed in crash after apparently turning in front of school bus in Northern Oakland County
Police are investigating after a student from the Huron Valley School District was killed in a car crash involving a school bus on Thursday afternoon in northern Oakland County.
General Motors invests nearly $1 billion in select Michigan, out-of-state manufacturing plants to build new V-8 engine
General Motors has announced plans to invest $918 million combined into four U.S. plants, including two in Michigan, to produce the sixth generation Small Block V-8 Engine and for electric vehicle production.
From ‘happy living’ to ‘fence it or close it.’ The history of a prison camp near Chelsea
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A prison camp bearing traces of the New Deal-era origins of the largest state park in Michigan’s the Lower Peninsula will soon be reduced to an open field next to a lake. Demolition crews are currently chipping away at the facility at Cassidy Lake, roughly...
Woman found shot to death in car in Pittsfield Township, police investigating
An investigation is underway into an apparent homicide Thursday, in Washtenaw County’s Pittsfield Township where a woman was found fatally shot in a car.
Driver dies after being ejected during rollover crash on I-696 in Oakland County
A rollover crash in Oakland County proved fatal after the driver was ejected from the vehicle. While traveling west on I-696, a car veered off the road and rolled into the right side ditch. Paramedics were not able to revive the driver.
Teenage driver killed after being struck by school bus in Highland Township
HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A teenage boy from Highland Township was killed after being hit by a school bus on Thursday.It happened at the intersection of Duck Lake Road and Cooley Lake Road in Highland Township.Oakland County Sheriff's officials say 16-year-old Jordon Shenberger was driving northbound on Duck Lake Road when he turned left in front of an oncoming Huron Valley School District bus driving eastbound on Cooley Lake Road.The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Thursday. The driver of the bus, 62, and its two passengers, a 29-year-old man and 18-year-old man, were not hurt. Shenberger...
Comments / 0