Onsted, MI

13abc.com

City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at 1 p.m. for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by Grantwood Drive between Drummond Road to Stannard Drive. The advisory also affects 4254 Kingsmoor Drive.
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Adrian City Commission Votes For Fund Disbursement

Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission voted ‘yes’ on the disbursement from the Riverview Terrace Response Fund for expenses directly related to moving property belonging to former residents. The funds will be used for a designated location, subject to restrictions as determined by the Emergency Operations...
ADRIAN, MI
MLive

Pair of Ypsilanti-area dams near Willow Run Airport targeted for $4-5M removal project

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A pair of 80-year-old dams on a creek running along the Willow Run Airport, vestiges of the area’s industrial past, may never see their centennials. That’s because they’ve been targeted for a removal project meant to eliminate the expense of maintaining them and improve the environmental health of Willow Run Creek, which ultimately discharges into Belleville Lake.
YPSILANTI, MI
WILX-TV

State approves rate increase for Consumers Energy electric

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Public Service Commission approved a seventeen-party settlement agreement that grants a $155 million rate increase for electric customers of Consumers Energy Co. The increase amount is a 43% reduction from what the utility initially sought (Case No. U-21224). Three additional parties signed statements of...
fox2detroit.com

Forever chemicals detected in fish near Detroit and around Great Lakes, maps shows

(FOX 2) - There were very few freshwater locations in the U.S. untouched by high rates of forever chemicals found in the fish species that call those spots home. From California to North Carolina, Texas to Montana and everywhere in between, rates of PFAS chemicals were detected at several thousand parts per trillion in species of carp, catfish, bass, and walleye.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Downtown Ann Arbor fire decimates building, wipes out restaurant and vape shop

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A decades-old building in the heart of downtown Ann Arbor is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning. The fire took place on Maynard between Liberty and Williams streets inside a restaurant and the Vape City vape shop. No one was inside the building when it happen or when the fire started–and no one including firefighters were hurt.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by car on Fort Street in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Mich. (FOX 2) - Riverview police are investigating a crash that injured a bicyclist Saturday night. The crash happened around 6:00 p.m. in the area of Fort Street and Pennsylvania Road. The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving treatment for their injuries. Their condition...
RIVERVIEW, MI
thesalinepost.com

1900 Covington Dr, Ann Arbor

New Listing - Rock Solid, Airey Built Quad-level walking distance to Dicken Elementary school in Ann Arbor. You will love this easy-living 4 BR, 2 BA home with a long list of quality updates including Roof, Furnace, AC, and Windows. Call Matt for a private showing, $449,900. 734-476-7100.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wlen.com

Monroe County Sheriff Announces New Hires

Monroe, MI – Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough has announced the hiring of three new corrections officers, Officer Worley, Officer Sorrell and Corrections Officer Black. Officer Worley grew up in Erie, and graduated from State Line Christian School. He graduated from Siena Heights University with a bachelors degree majoring in Criminal Justice. Worley formerly worked for ProMedica Hospital as a security officer.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Teenage driver killed after being struck by school bus in Highland Township

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A teenage boy from Highland Township was killed after being hit by a school bus on Thursday.It happened at the intersection of Duck Lake Road and Cooley Lake Road in Highland Township.Oakland County Sheriff's officials say 16-year-old Jordon Shenberger was driving northbound on Duck Lake Road when he turned left in front of an oncoming Huron Valley School District bus driving eastbound on Cooley Lake Road.The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Thursday. The driver of the bus, 62, and its two passengers, a 29-year-old man and 18-year-old man, were not hurt. Shenberger...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

