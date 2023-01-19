Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whvoradio.com
Gun Pulled On Woman During Altercation
A gun was pulled on a woman during some kind of altercation on Evergreen Park Drive in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to a disturbance and found a woman who told them a man had pulled a gun on her. No one was injured in the...
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man arrested for Ohio County felony theft
A Hopkinsville man has been served with an Ohio County warrant for allegedly stealing a gun and tools. It alleges that on December 20, 43-year old Kyle Reigel of Hopkinsville took a Ruger 22 pistol, tools and other items owned by a female victim in Ohio County. The items are...
wkdzradio.com
Gun Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A gun was reported stolen out of a vehicle on Pine Hill Drive in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say a 9 mm Ruger handgun was taken out of the vehicle sometime between January 15th and January 16th. The gun is valued at $400 and no arrest has been made.
whopam.com
Arrest made in Clarksville robbery
An arrest has been made in connection with a robbery in Clarksville. The incident happened Friday at the B&L Market on College Street and Clarksville police on Saturday located and arrested 22-year old Patrick Bentley of Paris, Tennessee and charged him with robbery. Bentley is lodged in the Montgomery County...
Man who tried to run from Christian County authorities arrested for assault
A Hopkinsville man is in custody after a report of a domestic disturbance turned into two foot chases in Christian County Tuesday night.
whopam.com
Grand jury to hear attempted robbery charge
A Christian County grand jury will soon hear an attempted robbery charge against an Oak Grove man after he waived his preliminary hearing Friday morning in Christian District Court. Assistant County Attorney Katherine Foster and defense attorney Olivia Adams told Judge Foster Cotthoff that 53-year old Anthony Harris of Oak...
clarksvillenow.com
Wanted in Clarksville: Police seek suspect in robbery at B&L Market
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance finding 22-year-old Patrick Bentley of Paris, Tennessee. He has a warrant after a robbery Friday at the B&L Market, 1361 College St. Bentley is 6-foot-2, weighs about 230 pounds, and may be in...
whopam.com
Trenton man injured in Guthrie explosion released from Vanderbilt
One of the men seriously injured in an explosion Wednesday in Guthrie has been released from the hospital. Family members say Benn Andrew Stahl came back to Trenton from Vanderbilt University Medical Center Saturday night, an incredible development, considering he suffered second and third degree burns to his face and upper chest area, in addition to serious chemical burns to his mouth, eyes and esophagus. He will still require around the clock treatment at home for his wounds, but is reportedly very happy to be back in Todd County instead of the hospital.
whvoradio.com
Guthrie Explosion Victim Released From Vanderbilt Medical Center
One of the men injured in the explosion in Guthrie Wednesday afternoon was released from Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville Saturday evening. According to a report from his family Benn Stahl was released from Vanderbilt Saturday evening. Reports indicate his condition improved significantly Saturday, particularly his eyesight. Benn will require around the clock care as he continues to recover from burns suffered in the explosion. Stahl suffered burns to his face and upper chest area. He also sustained chemical burns to his eyes, esophagus, and mouth during the explosion.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man arrested after allegedly swinging knife at women in altercation
A Hopkinsville man is charged with felony wanton endangerment after he allegedly swung a knife at women during an altercation Tuesday afternoon at the Russellville Road Circle K. The victims told officers that 18-year old Cortez Lewis of Hopkinsville followed them to that location after his car nearly hit their...
Man on parole for murder charge, arrested on multiple gun and drug charges
A man on parole for 2009 murder charges has been arrested on multiple gun and drug charges from a Friday night arrest.
WKRN
Hopkinsville residents under water boil advisory
Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. Wilson County nonprofit aims to help TN women find …. The 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v....
whopam.com
Man charged in connection with August burglary
Hopkinsville police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon for a burglary that happened in August of last year. Charged with complicity to second-degree burglary is 28-year old Andrew McElhiney of Hopkinsville, with the report saying he admitted to his involvement with a burglary where several items were stolen from a home.
Two teens arrested after South Nashville robbery
Two 17-year-olds have been arrested after robbing people in the parking lots of South Nashville apartment complexes on Bell Road.
Two convicted in 1999 Beaver Dam murder case
OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – In Ohio County, officials tell us two people have been found guilty on charges stemming from the death of a child in a fire in 1999. Tony Lear was one of those found guilty. He was arrested in 2012 on charges of murder, arson and assault. A four year old child […]
whopam.com
Victim in Guthrie explosion identified, more information released
The man killed in an explosion Wednesday afternoon in Guthrie has been identified and additional information has been released on the incident. Todd County Coroner Timothy Wells identifies the victim as 34-year old Bryan Bonilla of Clarksville, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel...
thunderboltradio.com
Multi-agency drug investigation results in more than a dozen arrests in Dickson, Hickman Counties
A multi-agency investigation by the TBI and 23rd Judicial District Drug Task Force, with the assistance of multiple additional law enforcement partner agencies, has resulted in the arrest of 13 people on a variety of drug-related charges. In September 2022, TBI and Drug Task Force agents began an investigation into...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Industry Defrauded Of More Than $100,000
A large amount of money was taken from a Hopkinsville manufacturer on Commerce Court after they attempted to purchase equipment. Hopkinsville Police say the business attempted to buy conveyors and other equipment that should have been delivered by a certain date. They were later contacted by Nashville Metro detectives who advised them that the subjects they were buying the items from were reportedly part of a group committing fraud.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man arraigned in Guthrie attempted murder case
Arraignment was held Tuesday morning in Todd District Court for the Hopkinsville man charged with attempted murder in connection with a recent shooting in Guthrie. A not guilty plea was entered by public defender Darin Higgs on behalf of 19-year old Zaelin Fox of Hopkinsville and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Monday of next week.
wkdzradio.com
Burglars Strike Hopkinsville Pharmacy
A pharmacy on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville was burglarized early Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone broke into Cayce’s Pharmacy through a front door and took medication. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as third-degree burglary.
Comments / 0