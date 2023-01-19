ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

whvoradio.com

Gun Pulled On Woman During Altercation

A gun was pulled on a woman during some kind of altercation on Evergreen Park Drive in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to a disturbance and found a woman who told them a man had pulled a gun on her. No one was injured in the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Hopkinsville man arrested for Ohio County felony theft

A Hopkinsville man has been served with an Ohio County warrant for allegedly stealing a gun and tools. It alleges that on December 20, 43-year old Kyle Reigel of Hopkinsville took a Ruger 22 pistol, tools and other items owned by a female victim in Ohio County. The items are...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Gun Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville

A gun was reported stolen out of a vehicle on Pine Hill Drive in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say a 9 mm Ruger handgun was taken out of the vehicle sometime between January 15th and January 16th. The gun is valued at $400 and no arrest has been made.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Arrest made in Clarksville robbery

An arrest has been made in connection with a robbery in Clarksville. The incident happened Friday at the B&L Market on College Street and Clarksville police on Saturday located and arrested 22-year old Patrick Bentley of Paris, Tennessee and charged him with robbery. Bentley is lodged in the Montgomery County...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Grand jury to hear attempted robbery charge

A Christian County grand jury will soon hear an attempted robbery charge against an Oak Grove man after he waived his preliminary hearing Friday morning in Christian District Court. Assistant County Attorney Katherine Foster and defense attorney Olivia Adams told Judge Foster Cotthoff that 53-year old Anthony Harris of Oak...
OAK GROVE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Wanted in Clarksville: Police seek suspect in robbery at B&L Market

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance finding 22-year-old Patrick Bentley of Paris, Tennessee. He has a warrant after a robbery Friday at the B&L Market, 1361 College St. Bentley is 6-foot-2, weighs about 230 pounds, and may be in...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Trenton man injured in Guthrie explosion released from Vanderbilt

One of the men seriously injured in an explosion Wednesday in Guthrie has been released from the hospital. Family members say Benn Andrew Stahl came back to Trenton from Vanderbilt University Medical Center Saturday night, an incredible development, considering he suffered second and third degree burns to his face and upper chest area, in addition to serious chemical burns to his mouth, eyes and esophagus. He will still require around the clock treatment at home for his wounds, but is reportedly very happy to be back in Todd County instead of the hospital.
GUTHRIE, KY
whvoradio.com

Guthrie Explosion Victim Released From Vanderbilt Medical Center

One of the men injured in the explosion in Guthrie Wednesday afternoon was released from Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville Saturday evening. According to a report from his family Benn Stahl was released from Vanderbilt Saturday evening. Reports indicate his condition improved significantly Saturday, particularly his eyesight. Benn will require around the clock care as he continues to recover from burns suffered in the explosion. Stahl suffered burns to his face and upper chest area. He also sustained chemical burns to his eyes, esophagus, and mouth during the explosion.
GUTHRIE, KY
WKRN

Hopkinsville residents under water boil advisory

Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. Some residents in Hopkinsville are under a water boil advisory due to a broken water main. Wilson County nonprofit aims to help TN women find …. The 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v....
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Man charged in connection with August burglary

Hopkinsville police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon for a burglary that happened in August of last year. Charged with complicity to second-degree burglary is 28-year old Andrew McElhiney of Hopkinsville, with the report saying he admitted to his involvement with a burglary where several items were stolen from a home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Two convicted in 1999 Beaver Dam murder case

OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – In Ohio County, officials tell us two people have been found guilty on charges stemming from the death of a child in a fire in 1999. Tony Lear was one of those found guilty. He was arrested in 2012 on charges of murder, arson and assault. A four year old child […]
BEAVER DAM, KY
whopam.com

Victim in Guthrie explosion identified, more information released

The man killed in an explosion Wednesday afternoon in Guthrie has been identified and additional information has been released on the incident. Todd County Coroner Timothy Wells identifies the victim as 34-year old Bryan Bonilla of Clarksville, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel...
GUTHRIE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Industry Defrauded Of More Than $100,000

A large amount of money was taken from a Hopkinsville manufacturer on Commerce Court after they attempted to purchase equipment. Hopkinsville Police say the business attempted to buy conveyors and other equipment that should have been delivered by a certain date. They were later contacted by Nashville Metro detectives who advised them that the subjects they were buying the items from were reportedly part of a group committing fraud.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Hopkinsville man arraigned in Guthrie attempted murder case

Arraignment was held Tuesday morning in Todd District Court for the Hopkinsville man charged with attempted murder in connection with a recent shooting in Guthrie. A not guilty plea was entered by public defender Darin Higgs on behalf of 19-year old Zaelin Fox of Hopkinsville and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Monday of next week.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Burglars Strike Hopkinsville Pharmacy

A pharmacy on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville was burglarized early Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone broke into Cayce’s Pharmacy through a front door and took medication. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as third-degree burglary.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

