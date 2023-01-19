Bowling Green Police Division responded Thursday at 3:31 a.m. to Walmart for an employee who had reportedly threatened another employee and threatened to harm himself. The 21-year-old employee was being terminated from his job for reportedly threatening to use a firearm to hurt a co-worker, when the employee also threatened to take his own life. Officers took the man to the police station, where he was met by a mental health professional from Unison. He was then transported up to St. Charles Hospital.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO