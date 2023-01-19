Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Rosemary Apartments demolition gives family closure
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A chorus of cheers arose as the Rosemary Apartments began to crumble Friday morning. “It’s been over six years we’ve been fighting to get this building down,” said Kerri Sorrell, the mother of a 16-year-old who died inside the building . “No more chances of someone else getting injured.”
13abc.com
Local food pantry helps families keep food on the table with monthly giveaway
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As groceries continue to soar, more and more food pantries are seeing families who are struggling to keep food on the table. “Usually, I can go in the store and shop for eggs and they were a dollar something when I went to Walmart,” said a 69-year-old woman who came to the pantry to make it through the month. “They were like five dollars for a dozen.”
toledo.com
Giving Back: Toledo Humane Society achieves Premier Blood Partner status for its work with the Red Cross
The Toledo Humane Society has been recognized by the American Red Cross as one of its Premier Blood Partners for 2023, a prestigious honor, for its support of the community and national blood supply. “The Toledo Humane Society is proud to be a part of the Red Cross mission that...
iheart.com
The Soup Train is making a stop in Toledo. Are you on board?
Local caterer Ella Dudek is branching out to online cooking classes and unique program called The Soup Train. She stopped by Fred LeFebvre and The Morning News to give Fred the details and talk about how you can get onboard. The interview is below, and the links are on Facebook under Eats With Ella.
13abc.com
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at 1 p.m. for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by Grantwood Drive between Drummond Road to Stannard Drive. The advisory also affects 4254 Kingsmoor Drive.
13abc.com
DMS announces sale of Toledo manufacturing facility
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Detroit Manufacturing Systems, a contract manufacturing and assembly company, announced the sale of their Toledo manufacturing facility to Mayco International. The sale of the Toledo facility located at 3400 Jeep Pkwy. went into effect on Jan. 1. “We are thankful for the Toledo community and the...
13abc.com
Why it Matters - Ohio's public corruption trial
Using doorbell camera footage from a string of thefts in December, Toledo Police were able to narrow down a search for a particular individual driving a black Dodge Charger with temporary tag. Lightning strikes nursing home, dozens displaced. Updated: 48 minutes ago. 63 residents of the Blossom Healthcare nursing home...
13abc.com
Toledo businessman receives national attention for tech podcast
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local businessman is gaining national attention for his podcast “Black Tech, Green Money”. The NAACP Image Awards is an annual awards ceremony presented by the United States-based National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. The award ceremony honors masterful performances in theatre, music, television, film, and literature.
13abc.com
TFRD investigates Friday night fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a structure fire Friday night. The fire took place near the 1600 block of Kelsey Avenue. TFRD says the fire started on the porch and spread into the home, eventually reaching the attic. No one was inside the...
13abc.com
Missing child case turns into suspected meth lab investigation
LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A missing child case in Henry County has now turned into a suspected meth lab investigation. 8-year-old Elena Kalvitz is in safe custody after a Northern Ohio manhunt. Investigators said she hadn’t showed up at school lately and wasn’t brought to Henry County Children’s Services...
GM to sink over $900M into 4 plants, including Ohio facility
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — General Motors says it will spend more than $900 million to update four factories, with the bulk going to an engine plant in Flint, Michigan, to build the next-generation V8 for big pickup trucks and SUVs. Factories in Rochester, New York; Defiance, Ohio; and Bay City, Michigan; also will see investments, […]
nbc24.com
SNAP benefits, free school lunches ending creates more need for Connecting Kids to Meals
TOLEDO, Ohio — There's a childhood hunger problem right in our community. But that problem is only growing because of free school lunches and extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits both coming to an end. "We are anticipating wave upon wave upon wave over the coming year," said Wendi...
Council member voices concerns over city of Toledo's budget plans, possible consequences
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo's budget for 2023 raises red flags about long-term financial stability, council member Katie Moline said. Moline, a certified public accountant, said she has been speaking with Toledo's Finance Department since the new year and walked away from the conversations with numerous concerns.
13abc.com
GM to invest millions in Defiance factory
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - General Motors plans to spend millions to update several of its factories, including one in Defiance Ohio. GM says it will spend more than $900 million to update four factories in Flint, Bay City, Rochester, and Defiance. The company said most the money will go to...
Missing 8-year-old girl found safe in Cleveland
An 8-year-old girl missing from Liberty Center, Ohio is believed to be in the Cleveland area. The Henry County Sheriff's Office says it is concerned for her safety.
Tree falls on west Toledo home Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A tree fell on a family's west Toledo home Thursday night. There were no injuries. Only one person was home, on the top floor, when the tree fell. The entire tree, near the curb in the 2900 block of Northwood Avenue, was uprooted. The upper branches of the tree hit the front of the home.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police called to Walmart for employee reportedly threatening to harm co-worker and himself
Bowling Green Police Division responded Thursday at 3:31 a.m. to Walmart for an employee who had reportedly threatened another employee and threatened to harm himself. The 21-year-old employee was being terminated from his job for reportedly threatening to use a firearm to hurt a co-worker, when the employee also threatened to take his own life. Officers took the man to the police station, where he was met by a mental health professional from Unison. He was then transported up to St. Charles Hospital.
Person shot in east Toledo Friday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A person was shot at least once on Clark Street in east Toledo Friday night, Toledo police said. The victim is in the hospital and their condition is currently unknown. TPD said the incident is under investigation. If you have information, you can call or text...
WHIZ
Ohio death row inmate resentenced, could get parole
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio prison inmate who has spent nearly four decades on death row in the murder of a convenience store clerk has been resentenced to a term that could allow his release on parole. Lucas County Judge Stacy Cook vacated Gregory Esparza’s death sentence and...
13abc.com
Police pull body from pond in Findlay
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials recovered the body of a male from a retention pond in Findlay Thursday, police said. According to the City of Findlay Police Department, officials found a white male’s body floating in a pond at the rear of 1161 W. Trenton Ave. in Findlay. The...
