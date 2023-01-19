Read full article on original website
Yellville youth hunters dominate statewide squirrel hunt
With more than 110 teams participating in last weekend’s statewide Big Squirrel Challenge, hunters young and old were rekindling the passion of small game hunting throughout Arkansas. When the sound of rimfire rifles and shotguns had ended for the morning and weigh-ins were concluded, it was a youth team from Yellville who turned in the day’s heaviest three-squirrel limit.
Anti-hazing bill withdrawn, police academy to make its own policy
Legislators filed a bill late Wednesday that would make hazing at the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy a felony, but its sponsor doesn’t plan to move it forward after receiving assurances the academy will make its own policy on the issue. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, House Bill 1159...
