California State

'Boy Meets World' star Ben Savage considers run for Adam Schiff's seat: Rep

By Hannah Demissie
ABC News
 6 days ago

Actor Ben Savage is considering another run for political office.

According to Federal Election Commission documents submitted Wednesday, the former "Boy Meets World" star has registered to run as a Democrat in California's 30th Congressional District.

A representative for Savage told ABC News in a statement, despite the filing, that "he is focused on his upcoming wedding. Ben is still making decisions and always looking for opportunities to give back and serve the community."

(Earlier this month, Savage announced he is engaged to Tessa Angermeier.)

Savage's representative did not respond to follow-up questions about why he submitted campaign paperwork now.

The 30th District seat is currently held by longtime Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, who is seen as a potential candidate to succeed Sen. Dianne Feinstein, though she hasn't yet said whether or not she'll seek reelection.

If Savage does make a run for Congress, it wouldn't be his first campaign to hold office. He ran unsuccessfully to be on the West Hollywood City Council in the 2022 election, focusing on community safety, housing and homelessness, according to his website .

Wil R/Star Max/GC Images via Getty Images - PHOTO: Ben Savage is seen on June 14, 2022, in Los Angeles.

A spokesperson for Schiff said that the congressman would not weigh in on Savage potentially seeking his seat.

California's 30th District encompasses West Hollywood, Burbank and parts of Pasadena.

Savage famously played the lead role of Cory Matthews on ABC's "Boy Meets World" from 1993 to 2000 and then reprised his character in the 2014 reboot, "Girl Meets World." His most recent roles were two TV films, in 2022 and 2020.

Savage has seemingly long had an interest in politics, having studied political science at Stanford University, where he graduated in 2004. He also interned for Pennsylvania Sen. Arlen Specter, then a Republican, in 2003.

The general election will be on Nov. 5, 2024.

Comments / 33

old bird
6d ago

Anybody- even another democrat would be better than Schiff - he is a lying, limelight seeking tool

Reply
10
Marvin the Martian
6d ago

Anyone is better than Lying Pencil Neck Schiff.

Reply(2)
12
