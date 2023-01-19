Tennis-Second seed Jabeur sent packing by Vondrousova in second round

MELBOURNE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Second seed Ons Jabeur crashed out of the second round of the Australian Open after an error-strewn display in a 6-1 5-7 6-1 loss to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova on Thursday.

The Tunisian, who stormed up the rankings last year after runs to the final at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, sprayed 50 unforced errors and had her serve broken eight times in the 102 minute contest.

There were only flashes of the brilliant racket skills that have made her such a favourite on the WTA tour in the second set as Vondrousova calmly made the most of her erratic play on a chilly night on Rod Laver Arena.

Jabeur saved some face by breaking the Olympic silver medallist when she was serving for the match for the first time but Vondrousova broke straight back to clinch the victory.

Vondrousova is on the comeback trail after another of the wrist injuries that have plagued her career wiped out six months of her season last year and saw her drop to 86th in the world.

"It was very tough," she said. "Also, it was very late, so I think we were both very tired. I'm just very happy that I stayed focused and stayed in the match.

"I'm just very happy to get the win. Yeah, just stay alive."

Vondrousova moves on to a third-round meeting with 17-year-old fellow Czech Linda Fruhvirtova.

"She's a great hitter," said Vondrousova. "I think she's playing amazing for her age also, so it's going to be tough match. I think she has nothing to lose.

"I just want to get some sleep, and we'll see how it goes."

Jabeur, who was hoping to become the first African woman and the first Arab to win a Grand Slam singles title, collapsed in tears after leaving the court.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.