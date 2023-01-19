ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoke County, NC

Scotland coed wrestling faces Richmond and Hoke County in conference tri-meet

By Staff report
 3 days ago
ROCKINGHAM — The Scotland coed wrestling team took on Richmond Senior and Hoke County Wednesday evening in a Sandhills Athletic Conference tri-meet.

The Scots lost against Hoke County 54-23 but won a close one against Richmond 42-37.

Full results for the matches against Hoke County are listed below, with the weight class listed in bold, the match result of the two wrestlers next, and the win type last.

106

Josh Smith (Scotland) over Gunnar Schlosser (Hoke County) (Technical fall 23-5 0:00)

113

Gabriel Capezudo (Hoke County) over Minnie Locklear (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)

120

Dalton Locklear (Scotland) over ethan Lunn (Hoke County) (Fall 0:00)

126

Nereo Tolentino (Hoke County) over Donerio Graham (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)

132

Landen Nelson (Hoke County) over Marcel Martin (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)

138

Nathan Oakes (Hoke County) over Devin Ellerbe (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)

145

David Coptsias (Hoke County) over Darion Harris (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)

152

Cedric Griffin Jr (Hoke County) over Gabriel Jacquez (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)

160

Anthony Pate (Scotland) over Tyus Shaw (Hoke County) (Fall 2:00)

170

Dominic Blue (Scotland) over Emmanuel Bratcher (Hoke County) (Fall 2:00)

182

Orion Becton (Hoke County) over Wyatt Locklear (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)

195

Double Forfeit

220

Geronimo Oxendine (Hoke County) over Andrew Godwin (Scotland) (Fall 4:00)

285

Randolph Sanders (Hoke County) over Joshua Stone (Scotland) (Fall 2:00)

Full results for the matches against Richmond are listed below, with the weight class listed in bold, the match result of the two wrestlers next, and the win type last.

120

Dalton Locklear (Scotland) over David Gainey (Richmond Senior) (Fall 0:00)

126

Donerio Graham (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)

132

Marcel Martin (Scotland) over Adam Estridge (Richmond Senior) (Fall 0:00)

138

Louis Fernandez (Richmond Senior) over Devin Ellerbe (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)

145

Jaxson Martin (Richmond Senior) over Darion Harris (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)

152

Naaman Perakis (Richmond Senior) over Gabriel Jacquez (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)

160

Amir Martin (Richmond Senior) over Anthony Pate (Scotland) (Decision 11-9)

170

Dominic Blue (Scotland) over Messiah Shaw (Richmond Senior) (Fall 0:00)

182

Jackson Hamilton (Richmond Senior) over Wyatt Locklear (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)

195

Jordan Hamilton (Richmond Senior) over Unknown (Forfeit)

220

Andrew Godwin (Scotland) over Kmauri Morgan (Richmond Senior) (Fall 0:00)

285

Urijah McDonald (Richmond Senior) over Joshua Stone (Scotland) (Match decision 11-2)

106

Josh Smith (Scotland) over Kenneth Bates (Richmond Senior) (Fall 0:00)

113

Minnie Locklear (Scotland) over Gael Onesto (Richmond Senior) (Fall 0:00)

The Scots head to Hoke County High School in Raeford for a SAC meet on Jan. 21 at 9 a.m.

